Juventus vs Atalanta Preview

Juventus vs Atalanta Competition – Serie A Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 27th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Allianz Stadium will serve as the stage for a compelling Serie A encounter that embodies the eternal struggle between tradition and innovation as Juventus prepare to welcome Atalanta on September 27th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT. The Old Lady finds herself at a fascinating crossroads, with their recent performances showcasing both the resilience of champions and the growing pains of tactical evolution. Juventus has demonstrated their ability to produce moments of brilliance, highlighted by their thrilling 4-3 victory over Internazionale and comprehensive victories against Genoa and Parma, yet their frustrating draws against Hellas Verona and Borussia Dortmund have exposed the fine margins that separate success from mediocrity at the highest level.

Standing as their antithesis are Atalanta, La Dea, whose relentless attacking philosophy has transformed them into one of Europe’s most feared opponents. The Bergamo outfit arrives in Turin riding a wave of confidence, with their impressive 3-0 triumph over Torino and commanding 4-1 victory against Lecce demonstrating their capacity to overwhelm even organized defenses. However, their disappointing 4-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League served as a stark reminder that their high-octane approach can leave them vulnerable against elite opposition who possess the clinical edge to punish tactical risks.

The historical narrative between these two clubs adds compelling layers to this encounter, with recent meetings producing a fascinating pattern of closely contested affairs that have captivated neutral observers. The head-to-head record reveals Juventus’s historical dominance, despite a comprehensive 4-0 loss in March 2025 but crucial wins in previous encounters, yet Atalanta’s recent resurgence suggests the power dynamic may be shifting. Their ability to challenge established hierarchies was evident in their memorable victories and competitive displays that have established them as genuine contenders for European qualification.

Italian football enthusiasts can witness this captivating encounter via DAZN Italia, while British viewers can tune in on DAZN UK, German audiences can follow the action on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, and American supporters can catch the match on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

🔥 Juventus Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date D ⚡ Hellas Verona 1 – 1 Italian Serie A Sep 20, 2025 D ⚡ Borussia Dortmund 4 – 4 Champions League Sep 16, 2025 W ✅ Internazionale 4 – 3 Italian Serie A Sep 13, 2025 W ✅ Genoa 0 – 1 Italian Serie A Aug 31, 2025 W ✅ Parma 2 – 0 Italian Serie A Aug 24, 2025

⚡ Atalanta Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Torino 0 – 3 Italian Serie A Sep 21, 2025 L ❌ Paris Saint-Germain 4 – 0 Champions League Sep 17, 2025 W ✅ Lecce 4 – 1 Italian Serie A Sep 14, 2025 D ⚡ Parma 1 – 1 Italian Serie A Aug 30, 2025 D ⚡ Pisa 1 – 1 Italian Serie A Aug 24, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Atalanta 1 – 2 Juventus Club Friendly Aug 16, 2025 Juventus 0 – 4 Atalanta Italian Serie A Mar 9, 2025 Atalanta 1 – 1 Juventus Italian Serie A Jan 14, 2025 Atalanta 0 – 1 Juventus Coppa Italia May 15, 2024 Juventus 2 – 2 Atalanta Italian Serie A Mar 10, 2024

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia United Kingdom DAZN UK Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United States Paramount+, fuboTV, DAZN USA Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video France DAZN France Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Netherlands Ziggo Sport Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

