Newcastle United vs Arsenal Preview

Newcastle United vs Arsenal Competition – English Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 28th September 2025 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

St. James’ Park will become the theatre of dreams and nightmares as Newcastle United prepare to welcome Arsenal on September 28th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 16:30 GMT. This encounter between two sides representing contrasting narratives of ambition and expectation promises to deliver the kind of pulsating Premier League drama that has captivated audiences worldwide. The Magpies find themselves navigating the treacherous waters of inconsistency, with their recent form painting a picture of a team caught between moments of brilliance and periods of frustration. Newcastle’s impressive 4-1 victory over Bradford City and crucial 1-0 triumph against Wolverhampton Wanderers demonstrate their capacity to deliver when the tactical approach aligns with their personnel, yet their disappointing 1-2 defeat to Barcelona in the Champions League and frustrating draws against AFC Bournemouth and Leeds United have exposed the fine margins that separate success from mediocrity at the highest level.

Arsenal arrive in the North East carrying the burden of expectation that comes with their status as perennial title contenders, yet their recent performances suggest a team rediscovering their identity after a period of tactical recalibration. The Gunners have shown glimpses of their championship pedigree with victories over Port Vale and Athletic Club, alongside their commanding 3-0 triumph against Nottingham Forest, performances that showcase the tactical sophistication and individual quality that has defined their recent evolution. However, their frustrating draw against Manchester City and disappointing defeat to Liverpool have highlighted the psychological challenges that continue to plague their pursuit of ultimate glory.

The historical context between these two clubs adds compelling layers to this encounter, with recent meetings producing a fascinating pattern of closely contested affairs. The head-to-head record reveals Arsenal’s recent dominance, including crucial victories that have established their psychological advantage over the Magpies, yet Newcastle’s ability to upset established hierarchies was evident in their memorable victories that demonstrated their capacity to rise to the occasion when inspiration strikes. The tactical battle between these two philosophically different approaches promises to create the kind of absorbing spectacle that defines Premier League football at its finest.

Premier League enthusiasts across the globe can witness this captivating encounter, with British viewers able to tune in via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, German audiences can follow the action on Sky Sport Premier League and Amazon Prime Video, Spanish fans can watch on DAZN Spain, and Canadian supporters can catch the match on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video.

🔥 Newcastle United Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Bradford City 4 – 1 English Carabao Cup Sep 24, 2025 D ⚡ AFC Bournemouth 0 – 0 English Premier League Sep 21, 2025 L ❌ Barcelona 1 – 2 Champions League Sep 18, 2025 W ✅ Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 – 0 English Premier League Sep 13, 2025 D ⚡ Leeds United 0 – 0 English Premier League Aug 30, 2025

⚡ Arsenal Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Port Vale 0 – 2 English Carabao Cup Sep 24, 2025 D ⚡ Manchester City 1 – 1 English Premier League Sep 21, 2025 W ✅ Athletic Club 0 – 2 Champions League Sep 16, 2025 W ✅ Nottingham Forest 3 – 0 English Premier League Sep 13, 2025 L ❌ Liverpool 1 – 0 English Premier League Aug 31, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Arsenal 3 – 2 Newcastle United Club Friendly Jul 27, 2025 Arsenal 1 – 0 Newcastle United English Premier League May 18, 2025 Newcastle United 2 – 0 Arsenal English Carabao Cup Feb 5, 2025 Arsenal 0 – 2 Newcastle United English Carabao Cup Jan 7, 2025 Newcastle United 1 – 0 Arsenal English Premier League Nov 2, 2024

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD Germany Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video United States fuboTV, USA Network, NBC Sports App France Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 2 Italy Sky Sport 4K Australia Stan Sport Belgium Play Sports, Play Sports 1 Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

