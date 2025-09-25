Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Preview

Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Competition – La Liga Stadium: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys Date: 28th September 2025 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

The Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys will transform into a cauldron of Catalonian passion as Barcelona prepare to welcome Real Sociedad on September 28th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:30 GMT. This encounter represents far more than three points in La Liga’s relentless championship pursuit – it embodies the collision between two distinct footballing philosophies that have shaped Spanish football’s modern identity. The Blaugrana arrive at this fixture riding an intoxicating wave of momentum that has seen them rediscover the attacking verve that once made them the envy of world football. Barcelona’s recent form has been nothing short of spectacular, with commanding victories including a comprehensive 3-0 triumph over Getafe, a crucial 2-1 victory against Newcastle United in the Champions League, and a devastating 6-0 demolition of Valencia, performances that showcase the tactical evolution under their current stewardship and suggest they have finally found the perfect balance between their traditional possession-based approach and modern tactical demands.

Standing as their worthy adversaries are Real Sociedad, a side whose recent struggles have belied their reputation as one of La Liga’s most tactically sophisticated outfits. La Real’s concerning form is epitomized by defeats to Real Betis, Real Madrid, and Real Oviedo, alongside a frustrating loss to Mallorca, results that have exposed both defensive vulnerabilities and a worrying lack of cutting edge in the final third. However, their solitary bright spot came in their victory over Mallorca, a performance that reminded observers of their capacity to trouble even the most organized defenses when their intricate passing patterns align with clinical finishing.

The historical narrative between these two clubs adds compelling layers to this encounter, with Barcelona’s recent dominance creating a psychological advantage that could prove decisive. The Blaugrana’s comprehensive 4-0 victory in their most recent meeting in March 2025 stands as a testament to their superior quality, while their consistent ability to secure victories in this fixture suggests Real Sociedad face an uphill battle to upset the established order. The tactical chess match between Barcelona’s possession-heavy approach and Sociedad’s pressing game promises to create the kind of absorbing spectacle that defines La Liga at its finest.

Spanish football enthusiasts can witness this captivating encounter via Movistar+ and Amazon Prime Video, while German audiences can follow the action on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, British fans can tune in on Premier Sports Player and Amazon Prime Video, and Canadian supporters can catch the match on TSN+ and Amazon Prime Video.

🔥 Barcelona Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Getafe 3 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Sep 21, 2025 W ✅ Newcastle United 1 – 2 Champions League Sep 18, 2025 W ✅ Valencia 6 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Sep 14, 2025 D ⚡ Rayo Vallecano 1 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Aug 31, 2025 W ✅ Levante 2 – 3 Spanish LALIGA Aug 23, 2025

⚡ Real Sociedad Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Mallorca 1 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Sep 24, 2025 L ❌ Real Betis 3 – 1 Spanish LALIGA Sep 19, 2025 L ❌ Real Madrid 1 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Sep 13, 2025 L ❌ Real Oviedo 1 – 0 Spanish LALIGA Aug 30, 2025 D ⚡ Espanyol 2 – 2 Spanish LALIGA Aug 24, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Barcelona 4 – 0 Real Sociedad Spanish LALIGA Mar 2, 2025 Real Sociedad 1 – 0 Barcelona Spanish LALIGA Nov 10, 2024 Barcelona 2 – 0 Real Sociedad Spanish LALIGA May 13, 2024 Real Sociedad 0 – 1 Barcelona Spanish LALIGA Nov 4, 2023 Barcelona 1 – 2 Real Sociedad Spanish LALIGA May 20, 2023

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Spain Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, M+ LALIGA TV Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Italy DAZN Italia France beIN Sports 2 Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Portugal DAZN Portugal Netherlands Ziggo Sport

Favorite