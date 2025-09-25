AC Milan vs Napoli Preview

AC Milan vs Napoli Competition – Serie A Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza Date: 28th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Stadio Giuseppe Meazza will serve as the theatrical stage for one of Italian football’s most storied rivalries as AC Milan prepare to welcome Napoli on September 28th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT. This encounter between two titans of Serie A represents the perfect collision between historical prestige and contemporary ambition, as both sides seek to establish their credentials in what promises to be another captivating chapter in their enduring rivalry. The Rossoneri arrive at this fixture riding a wave of confidence that has seen them rediscover the clinical edge that once made them the terror of Europe. Milan’s impressive recent form includes a commanding 3-0 victory over Lecce in the Coppa Italia, a comprehensive 3-0 triumph against Udinese, and crucial victories over Bologna and Lecce that demonstrate their tactical maturity under pressure. Their only recent blemish came in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Cremonese, a result that serves as a reminder of the fine margins that separate success from disappointment in elite football.

Standing as formidable opponents are Napoli, Gli Azzurri, whose recent performances have showcased both their attacking prowess and occasional defensive fragility that has characterized their campaign thus far. The Neapolitans have demonstrated their capacity for brilliance with victories over Pisa, Fiorentina, Cagliari, and Sassuolo, performances that highlight their ability to break down organized defenses through intricate passing and clinical finishing. However, their disappointing 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Champions League exposed the tactical vulnerabilities that elite opposition can exploit when their high-pressing system fails to function optimally.

The historical narrative between these two clubs adds compelling layers to this encounter, with recent meetings producing a fascinating pattern of closely contested affairs. The head-to-head record reveals Napoli’s recent edge, including a crucial 2-1 victory in their most recent encounter in March 2025, while the pattern of alternating results suggests another absorbing battle lies in store. The psychological dynamics will prove crucial, as both sides possess the individual quality and tactical sophistication to influence the outcome decisively when inspiration strikes.

Italian football enthusiasts can witness this captivating encounter via DAZN Italia, while British viewers can tune in on DAZN UK and TNT Sports 1, German audiences can follow the action on DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video, and American supporters can catch the match on Paramount+ and DAZN USA.

🔥 AC Milan Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Lecce 3 – 0 Coppa Italia Sep 23, 2025 W ✅ Udinese 0 – 3 Italian Serie A Sep 20, 2025 W ✅ Bologna 1 – 0 Italian Serie A Sep 14, 2025 W ✅ Lecce 0 – 2 Italian Serie A Aug 29, 2025 L ❌ Cremonese 1 – 2 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025

⚡ Napoli Form (Last 5 Games)

Result Opponent Score Competition Date W ✅ Pisa 3 – 2 Italian Serie A Sep 22, 2025 L ❌ Manchester City 2 – 0 Champions League Sep 18, 2025 W ✅ Fiorentina 1 – 3 Italian Serie A Sep 13, 2025 W ✅ Cagliari 1 – 0 Italian Serie A Aug 30, 2025 W ✅ Sassuolo 0 – 2 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record (Last 5 Meetings)

Home Score Away Competition Date Napoli 2 – 1 AC Milan Italian Serie A Mar 30, 2025 AC Milan 0 – 2 Napoli Italian Serie A Oct 29, 2024 AC Milan 1 – 0 Napoli Italian Serie A Feb 11, 2024 Napoli 2 – 2 AC Milan Italian Serie A Oct 29, 2023 Napoli 1 – 1 AC Milan Champions League Apr 18, 2023

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia United Kingdom DAZN UK, TNT Sports 1 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United States Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video France DAZN France Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Netherlands Ziggo Sport Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

