Everton vs West Ham United Preview

Everton vs West Ham United Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Hill Dickinson Stadium Date: 29th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT An enthralling clash of two clubs struggling for consistent form in the opening skirmishes of the new season is set to unfold at the Hill Dickinson Stadium. Everton, the Toffees, prepare to host West Ham United, the Hammers, in an English Premier League encounter on the 29th of September 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. This match is a crucial test of character for both sides, who have stumbled into the season with more defeats than victories. A win here could serve as a catalyst for a dramatic turnaround, while a loss risks plunging the defeated side further into a mire of early-season anxiety. The recent form guide is a tapestry of disappointment for both clubs. Everton’s last five games across all competitions have yielded just two wins—a 2-3 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers and a 2-0 success against Mansfield Town—sandwiched between two losses and a solitary draw against Aston Villa. Notably, their last two games have resulted in defeats, including a 2-1 loss to Liverpool and a 2-0 Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers just days before this fixture. This dip in recent performances places immense pressure on the home team. Similarly, the Hammers have endured an even more tumultuous run. Their last five fixtures have been an absolute test of mettle, featuring four losses and only one win, a comprehensive 0-3 triumph over Nottingham Forest. The extent of their struggles is starkly visible in the scorelines of their defeats, including a 1-5 thrashing by Chelsea and a damaging 0-3 home loss to Tottenham Hotspur. This fixture represents an opportunity for the London club to re-establish a defensive solidity that has been conspicuously absent. Delving into the Head to Head record offers little comfort to either side, suggesting a genuinely unpredictable contest awaits. In their last five meetings, there has been a near-perfect split: two wins for West Ham, two draws, and one win for Everton. The most recent encounter, a Club Friendly in July 2025, saw the Hammers secure a narrow 2-1 victory. However, their last Premier League meeting in March 2025 ended in a 1-1 draw, and the one before that in November 2024 was a 0-0 tie, suggesting a tendency for tight, cagey affairs. For fans across the globe, the match will be broadcast on various channels, including Sky Sports Main Event in Great Britain, beIN Sports HD 2 in the Middle East and North Africa, Max in the USA, and ESPN Brazil in Brazil, allowing supporters to witness this high-stakes battle. 🚫
Everton Last Five Games Form Table ⚽
Result
Opponent
Score
Date
Competition
X
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2 – 0
Sep 23, 2025
English Carabao Cup
X
Liverpool
2 – 1
Sep 20, 2025
English Premier League
🤝
Aston Villa
0 – 0
Sep 13, 2025
English Premier League
✔️
Wolverhampton Wanderers
2 – 3
Aug 30, 2025
English Premier League
✔️
Mansfield Town
2 – 0
Aug 27, 2025
English Carabao Cup
West Ham United Last Five Games Form Table ⚒️
Result
Opponent
Score
Date
Competition
X
Crystal Palace
1 – 2
Sep 20, 2025
English Premier League
X
Tottenham Hotspur
0 – 3
Sep 13, 2025
English Premier League
✔️
Nottingham Forest
0 – 3
Aug 31, 2025
English Premier League
X
Wolverhampton Wanderers
3 – 2
Aug 26, 2025
English Carabao Cup
X
Chelsea
1 – 5
Aug 22, 2025
English Premier League
Head To Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Date
Competition
West Ham United
2 – 1
Everton
Jul 30, 2025
Club Friendly
Everton
1 – 1
West Ham United
Mar 15, 2025
English Premier League
West Ham United
0 – 0
Everton
Nov 9, 2024
English Premier League
Everton
1 – 3
West Ham United
Mar 2, 2024
English Premier League
West Ham United
0 – 1
Everton
Oct 29, 2023
English Premier League
TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel(s) / Streaming Service(s)
Great Britain
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, NOW, Sky Go UK
USA
USA Network, UNIVERSO, fuboTV, Max
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Brazil
ESPN Brazil, Disney+ Premium Brazil, Claro TV+, Vivo Play
France
Canal+ Foot, Canal+ Live 1, myCANAL
Germany
Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Australia
Stan Sport
Middle East/North Africa
beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
India
Star Sports Select HD1, Disney+ Hotstar
Japan
U-NEXT
