Valencia vs Real Oviedo Preview

Valencia vs Real Oviedo Competition – La Liga Stadium: Mestalla Date: 29th September 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The stage is magnificently set at the iconic Mestalla as Valencia prepare to host newly-promoted Real Oviedo in what promises to be a captivating La Liga encounter on Sunday, September 29th at 20:00 GMT. This clash represents a tale of contrasting fortunes – Los Che seeking to rediscover their swagger after an inconsistent start to the campaign, while Los Azules embark on their remarkable return to Spain’s elite division after a staggering 24-year exile in the football wilderness. Valencia’s recent trajectory has been nothing short of turbulent, with their form reading like a volatile stock market chart. The Mestalla faithful have witnessed their beloved club struggle to find consistency, managing just two victories in their last five outings – a morale-boosting 2-0 triumph over Athletic Club that briefly illuminated their potential. However, that bright spot has been overshadowed by concerning defeats, including a crushing 6-0 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona that sent shockwaves through the Valencia hierarchy. The painful 2-2 stalemate with Espanyol further highlighted their defensive frailties, while the narrow 1-0 reverse to Osasuna exposed their struggles in converting dominance into decisive results. In stark contrast, Real Oviedo’s return to La Liga has been a sobering reality check, with the Asturian outfit yet to taste victory in Spain’s top flight this season. Their baptism of fire has been unforgiving – three consecutive defeats that have left them scrambling for their first precious points. The 3-1 loss to Barcelona, despite a promising first-half showing, epitomized their current plight – competitive but ultimately falling short when it matters most. Previous defeats to Elche (1-0), Getafe (2-0), and a comprehensive 3-0 loss to Real Madrid have underlined the monumental challenge facing the promoted side as they attempt to establish themselves at this rarefied level. The historical head-to-head record heavily favors Valencia, with their 2-0 victory over Real Oviedo back in November 2000 serving as the only previous top-flight meeting between these sides in recent memory. This encounter marks a generational shift, with many current players having no experience of this particular fixture at La Liga level.
⚽ Valencia Recent Form
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Athletic Club
2-0
Spanish La Liga
Sep 20, 2025
❌
Barcelona
0-6
Spanish La Liga
Sep 14, 2025
✅
Getafe
3-0
Spanish La Liga
Aug 29, 2025
🤝
Espanyol
2-2
Spanish La Liga
Sep 23, 2025
❌
Osasuna
0-1
Spanish La Liga
Aug 24, 2025
📊 Real Oviedo Recent Form
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
❌
Barcelona
1-3
Spanish La Liga
Sep 25, 2025
❌
Elche
0-1
Spanish La Liga
Sep 21, 2025
❌
Getafe
0-2
Spanish La Liga
Sep 13, 2025
✅
Real Sociedad
1-0
Spanish La Liga
Aug 30, 2025
❌
Real Madrid
0-3
Spanish La Liga
Aug 24, 2025
🆚 Head-to-Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Valencia
2-0
Real Oviedo
Spanish La Liga
Nov 28, 2000
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Broadcaster
Spain
DAZN Spain, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
Italy
DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia
France
beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
Canada
TSN+, Amazon Prime Video
Australia
beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video
Brazil
Disney+ Premium Brazil
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
