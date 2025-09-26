Genoa vs Lazio Preview

Genoa vs Lazio Competition – Serie A Stadium: Luigi Ferraris Date: 29th September 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The Luigi Ferraris prepares to witness a captivating Serie A encounter as Genoa welcome Lazio on Sunday, Monday 29th at 19:45 GMT. This fixture promises to be a fascinating chess match between two sides experiencing contrasting fortunes in their recent campaigns, with each team desperately seeking to build momentum in Italy’s top flight. Genoa’s form tells a compelling story of resilience mixed with frustration. The Grifone have shown remarkable character in recent weeks, claiming a morale-boosting 3-1 victory over Empoli in the Coppa Italia before enduring a narrow 2-1 setback against Bologna in Serie A action. Their recent domestic record reveals a team caught between moments of brilliance and periods of inconsistency – a thrilling 1-1 encounter with Como demonstrated their fighting spirit, while the disappointing 1-0 reverse to Juventus highlighted the fine margins at this level. Perhaps most tellingly, their goalless encounter with Lecce showcase a side struggling to find the clinical edge required to convert territorial dominance into decisive results. Lazio arrive at the Riviera delle Palme carrying their own burden of mixed emotions and fluctuating performances. The Biancocelesti’s recent trajectory has been particularly concerning, with three defeats from their last four Serie A outings painting a picture of a team in transition. Their latest Serie A encounter ended in heartbreak with a narrow 1-0 defeat to AS Roma in the capital derby, a result that will have stung deeply in the eternal city. The 1-0 reverse to Sassuolo further compounded their domestic woes, while their solitary bright spot came in the form of an impressive 4-0 demolition of Hellas Verona that briefly illuminated their attacking potential. However, the 2-0 defeat to Como and the frustrating 2-2 tie with Galatasaray in pre-season highlighted persistent defensive vulnerabilities. The historical narrative heavily favors the visitors, with Lazio having dominated this fixture in recent encounters, winning four consecutive meetings against Genoa. Their most recent clash in April 2025 ended in a comprehensive 2-0 victory for the Roman outfit, demonstrating their tactical superiority over their Ligurian opponents. The head-to-head statistics reveal Lazio’s consistent ability to rise to the occasion in this particular matchup, with victories in October 2024 (3-0), April 2024 (1-0), and December 2023 (1-0) showcasing their recent dominance.

Yet football’s beautiful unpredictability means that past results provide no guarantee of future success. Genoa’s home advantage at the atmospheric Luigi Ferraris could prove decisive, particularly given their desperate need for points to climb away from the lower reaches of the Serie A table. The Grifone will be banking on their passionate supporters to create an intimidating environment that could unsettle Lazio’s rhythm and expose any lingering confidence issues from their recent disappointing results.

Football enthusiasts worldwide can witness this intriguing encounter through various broadcasting networks – Italian viewers can tune into DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, or Sky Sport Calcio, while British fans can catch the action on DAZN UK or discovery+. German audiences can watch via DAZN Germany, and American supporters can enjoy the match on Paramount+, DAZN USA, or CBS Sports Golazo.

⚽ Genoa Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✅ Empoli 3-1 Coppa Italia Sep 25, 2025 ❌ Bologna 1-2 Italian Serie A Sep 20, 2025 🤝 Como 1-1 Italian Serie A Sep 15, 2025 ❌ Juventus 0-1 Italian Serie A Aug 31, 2025 🤝 Lecce 0-0 Italian Serie A Aug 23, 2025

📊 Lazio Recent Form

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ❌ AS Roma 0-1 Italian Serie A Sep 21, 2025 ❌ Sassuolo 0-1 Italian Serie A Sep 14, 2025 ✅ Hellas Verona 4-0 Italian Serie A Aug 31, 2025 ❌ Como 0-2 Italian Serie A Aug 24, 2025 🤝 Galatasaray 2-2 Club Friendly Aug 2, 2025

🆚 Head-to-Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Genoa 0-2 Lazio Italian Serie A Apr 23, 2025 Lazio 3-0 Genoa Italian Serie A Oct 27, 2024 Genoa 0-1 Lazio Italian Serie A Apr 19, 2024 Lazio 1-0 Genoa Coppa Italia Dec 5, 2023 Lazio 0-1 Genoa Italian Serie A Aug 27, 2023

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Calcio United Kingdom DAZN UK, discovery+, TNT Sports 1 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video United States Paramount+, DAZN USA, CBS Sports Golazo France DAZN France Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil Poland Eleven Sports 1 Poland

The 19:45 GMT kick-off ensures prime European viewing time for what promises to be a pivotal moment in both clubs’ seasons.