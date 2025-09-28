AS Monaco vs Manchester City Preview

AS Monaco vs Manchester City Competition – Champions League Stadium: Stade Louis-II Date: 1st October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The principality’s jewel, the Stade Louis-II, transforms into a fortress of European ambition as AS Monaco prepare to welcome Manchester City in a scintillating Champions League league phase encounter that promises to illuminate the Mediterranean coast. Les Monégasques host the English titans at their compact but electric home on October 1st, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a fascinating clash between French flair and English tactical sophistication that could prove decisive in both clubs’ continental campaigns. Monaco enter this pivotal showdown carrying the scars of recent inconsistency, having endured a frustrating defeat to Lorient that highlighted defensive vulnerabilities, though their impressive victory over Metz demonstrated their capacity to bounce back with characteristic attacking verve.

The Principality club’s recent form tells a tale of contrasting fortunes, with their European campaign beginning disastrously as they succumbed to a comprehensive 4-1 defeat to Club Brugge that exposed tactical naivety on the grandest stage. However, their domestic resilience has been evident with victories over AJ Auxerre and Strasbourg showcasing the technical quality and attacking fluidity that makes them such an unpredictable proposition. Their recent setback against Lorient serves as a stark reminder of their defensive frailties, creating uncertainty about which Monaco will emerge against Pep Guardiola’s relentless machine.

Manchester City arrive on the French Riviera carrying the aura of champions, having demonstrated their ruthless efficiency with an impressive run of victories that includes triumphs over Burnley, Huddersfield Town, and Manchester United. The Citizens have showcased their tactical evolution and squad depth with commanding performances, including their 2-0 Champions League victory over Napoli that reminded Europe of their continental pedigree. Their recent draw with Arsenal provided the only blemish in an otherwise flawless sequence, though even that result demonstrated their resilience against top-tier opposition.

The historical narrative between these two clubs dates back to their memorable Champions League encounters in 2017, where Monaco’s youthful exuberance clashed brilliantly against City’s tactical sophistication in matches that produced thrilling spectacles and showcased the finest qualities of European football. Those previous meetings saw both sides demonstrate attacking intent and tactical innovation, creating a template for what promises to be another captivating encounter. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with French supporters following the action on Canal+ Live 2, British audiences tuning into TNT Sports 2 and discovery+, German viewers watching on DAZN Germany, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, with Monaco’s high-tempo pressing potentially clashing against City’s methodical build-up play in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

Possible line-ups:

Monaco (3-5-2)

Köhn, Mawissa, Dier, Kehrer, Coulibaly, Teze, Minamino, Biereth, Henrique, Balogun, Vanderson

Manchester City (4-1-4-1)

Donnarumma, Savinho, Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, Haaland, Reijnders, González, Foden, Doku, O’Reilly

🔴 AS Monaco Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Lorient 3-1 French Ligue 1 ✗ Sep 21, 2025 Metz 5-2 French Ligue 1 ✓ Sep 18, 2025 Club Brugge 4-1 Champions League ✗ Sep 13, 2025 AJ Auxerre 1-2 French Ligue 1 ✓ Aug 31, 2025 Strasbourg 3-2 French Ligue 1 ✓

💙 Manchester City Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Burnley 5-1 English Premier League ✓ Sep 24, 2025 Huddersfield Town 0-2 English Carabao Cup ✓ Sep 21, 2025 Arsenal 1-1 English Premier League 🤝 Sep 18, 2025 Napoli 2-0 Champions League ✓ Sep 14, 2025 Manchester United 3-0 English Premier League ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Competition Result Score Date Champions League AS Monaco vs Manchester City 3-1 Mar 15, 2017 Champions League Manchester City vs AS Monaco 5-3 Feb 21, 2017

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform France Canal+ Live 2 United Kingdom TNT Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany United States Paramount+ Italy Sky Sport 254 Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 5 Portugal DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal Netherlands Ziggo Sport 5 Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport

Favorite