Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven Preview

Bayer Leverkusen vs PSV Eindhoven Competition – Champions League Stadium: BayArena Date: 1st October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The BayArena transforms into a crucible of European ambition as Bayer Leverkusen prepare to welcome PSV Eindhoven in a pulsating Champions League league phase encounter that promises to ignite the German night. Die Werkself host the Dutch champions at their fortress on October 1st, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between German engineering and Dutch Total Football that could prove decisive in both clubs’ continental campaigns. Leverkusen enter this pivotal showdown carrying mixed fortunes from recent weeks, having demonstrated both their resilience and vulnerabilities in a sequence that includes victories over St. Pauli and Eintracht Frankfurt, alongside frustrating draws against Borussia Mönchengladbach and FC København that have raised questions about their consistency at the highest level.

The Rhineland club’s recent form tells a tale of tactical evolution and adaptation, with their ability to grind out results evident in their narrow triumph over St. Pauli and commanding victory against Frankfurt showcasing the attacking fluidity that makes them so dangerous. However, their Champions League opener against FC København ended in a disappointing draw that highlighted defensive lapses and missed opportunities in crucial moments. Their recent draw with Werder Bremen serves as a reminder of their occasional inability to kill off games, creating uncertainty about which Leverkusen will emerge against Dutch opposition renowned for their technical precision and tactical discipline.

PSV Eindhoven arrive in Germany carrying their own narrative of contrasting fortunes, having endured a challenging period that has seen them secure just two victories from their last five encounters across all competitions. The Eindhovenaren have struggled to find their rhythm, with defeats to Union St.-Gilloise and Telstar exposing vulnerabilities that have been compounded by their inability to convert draws into victories. Their recent tie with Ajax Amsterdam and their thrilling 3-5 victory over NEC Nijmegen provide glimpses of their attacking potential, though their Champions League defeat suggests they may struggle against top-tier opposition.

With no previous meetings between these two clubs, this encounter represents uncharted territory for both sides, adding an extra layer of tactical intrigue to proceedings. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with German supporters following the action on DAZN Germany, British audiences tuning into TNT Sports 8 and discovery+, French viewers watching on Canal+ Live 7, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, with Leverkusen’s high-tempo pressing potentially clashing against PSV’s technical build-up play in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

Possible line-ups:

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1)

Flekken, Tapsoba, Badé, Quansah, Fernández, Tillman, Andrich, Seghir, Kofane, Grimaldo, Vázquez

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1)

Kovář, Schouten, Obispo, Veerman, Flamingo, Pepi, Saibari, Dest, Wanner, Perisic, Salah-Eddine

⚫ Bayer Leverkusen Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 St. Pauli 1-2 German Bundesliga ✓ Sep 21, 2025 Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 German Bundesliga 🤝 Sep 18, 2025 FC København 2-2 Champions League 🤝 Sep 12, 2025 Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 German Bundesliga ✓ Aug 30, 2025 Werder Bremen 3-3 German Bundesliga 🤝

🔴 PSV Eindhoven Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Excelsior 1-2 Dutch Eredivisie ✓ Sep 21, 2025 Ajax Amsterdam 2-2 Dutch Eredivisie 🤝 Sep 16, 2025 Union St.-Gilloise 1-3 Champions League ✗ Sep 13, 2025 NEC Nijmegen 3-5 Dutch Eredivisie ✓ Aug 30, 2025 Telstar 0-2 Dutch Eredivisie ✗

⚔️ Head to Head Record

No previous meetings between these two sides.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Germany DAZN Germany United Kingdom TNT Sports 8 France Canal+ Live 7 United States Paramount+ Netherlands Ziggo Sport Italy Sky Sport 257 Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 8 Portugal DAZN Portugal Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport

