Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club Competition – Champions League Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 1st October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The iconic cathedral of German football, SIGNAL IDUNA PARK, transforms into a fortress of European dreams as Borussia Dortmund prepare to welcome Athletic Club in a pulsating Champions League league phase encounter that promises to ignite the Westphalian night. Die Schwarzgelben host Los Leones at their legendary home on October 1st, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a captivating collision between German power and Basque passion that could prove decisive in both clubs’ continental campaigns. Dortmund enter this pivotal showdown riding a wave of impressive domestic form, having secured commanding victories over Mainz, VfL Wolfsburg, and 1. FC Heidenheim that showcase the attacking fluidity and tactical sophistication that makes them one of Europe’s most feared opponents when playing in front of their passionate Yellow Wall.

The Black and Yellows have demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent weeks, bouncing back from their thrilling 4-4 draw with Juventus in their Champions League opener to secure crucial domestic victories that have restored confidence throughout Signal Iduna Park. Their recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, with their attacking trio terrorizing Bundesliga defenses while their midfield orchestrates play with the precision that has become synonymous with German football excellence. However, their European draw against Juventus highlighted both their attacking potency and defensive vulnerabilities, creating intrigue about which Dortmund will emerge against Basque opposition renowned for their physical intensity and tactical discipline.

Athletic Club arrive in Germany carrying the weight of recent disappointments, having endured a challenging period that has seen them struggle to find their rhythm across all competitions. Los Leones have managed just one draw from their last five encounters, with defeats to Villarreal, Valencia, Arsenal, and Alavés exposing tactical frailties and a concerning inability to convert promising positions into decisive results. Their solitary point came in a hard-fought draw with Girona, providing the only glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak sequence that has left supporters questioning their European credentials.

The historical narrative between these two clubs is remarkably limited, with only two previous friendly encounters dating back to 2021 and 2016 providing insight into their tactical approaches. Athletic’s 2-0 victory in their most recent meeting and 1-0 triumph years earlier suggest closely matched encounters when these sides collide. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with German supporters following the action on DAZN Germany, British audiences tuning into TNT Sports 7 and discovery+, Italian viewers watching on Sky Sport 256, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and fuboTV. The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, with Dortmund’s high-tempo pressing potentially clashing against Athletic’s traditional Basque physicality in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

⚫ Borussia Dortmund Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Mainz 0-2 German Bundesliga ✓ Sep 21, 2025 VfL Wolfsburg 1-0 German Bundesliga ✓ Sep 16, 2025 Juventus 4-4 Champions League 🤝 Sep 13, 2025 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0-2 German Bundesliga ✓ Aug 31, 2025 1. FC Union Berlin 3-0 German Bundesliga ✓

⚪ Athletic Club Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Villarreal 1-0 Spanish LALIGA ✗ Sep 23, 2025 Girona 1-1 Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Sep 20, 2025 Valencia 2-0 Spanish LALIGA ✗ Sep 16, 2025 Arsenal 0-2 Champions League ✗ Sep 13, 2025 Alavés 0-1 Spanish LALIGA ✗

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Competition Result Score Date Club Friendly Borussia Dortmund vs Athletic Club 0-2 Jul 24, 2021 Club Friendly Athletic Club vs Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Aug 9, 2016

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Germany DAZN Germany United Kingdom TNT Sports 7 Italy Sky Sport 256 United States Paramount+ France Canal+ Live 5 Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 2 Portugal DAZN Portugal Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Belgium Pickx+ Sports 8

