Villarreal vs Juventus Preview

Villarreal vs Juventus Competition – Champions League Stadium: Estadio de la Cerámica Date: 1st October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The cathedral of Spanish football, the Estadio de la Cerámica, transforms into a battleground of continental supremacy as Villarreal prepare to welcome Juventus in a scintillating Champions League league phase encounter that promises to illuminate the Castellón night. El Submarino Amarillo host La Vecchia Signora at their fortress on October 1st, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a captivating collision between Spanish tactical sophistication and Italian defensive mastery that could prove decisive in both clubs’ European campaigns. Villarreal enter this pivotal showdown riding a wave of impressive domestic form, having secured three consecutive victories over Athletic Club, Sevilla, and Osasuna that showcase the attacking fluidity and technical precision that makes them such a formidable proposition at home, though their recent Champions League setback to Tottenham serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that await in continental competition.

The Yellow Submarine have demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent weeks, bouncing back from defeats to Tottenham and Atlético Madrid with characteristic Spanish flair and tactical discipline. Their recent domestic triumphs have been nothing short of exceptional, with victories over Athletic Club and Sevilla highlighting the perfect blend of youth and experience that makes them so dangerous when playing in front of their passionate supporters. However, their European struggles, including the disappointing defeat to Spurs, have exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Juventus’s clinical attack could exploit, creating uncertainty about which Villarreal will emerge in this crucial encounter.

Juventus arrive on the Spanish coast carrying their own narrative of mixed fortunes, having demonstrated both their tactical sophistication and occasional inconsistency in recent weeks. La Vecchia Signora have managed just two victories from their last five encounters, with draws against Atalanta, Hellas Verona, and their thrilling 4-4 Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund highlighting both their attacking potential and defensive frailties. Their ability to secure dramatic results was evident in their comeback victory over Internazionale, though their inability to convert dominance into consistent victories remains a concern ahead of this crucial European test.

The historical tapestry between these two clubs dates back to their memorable Champions League encounters in 2022, where Villarreal’s European pedigree was on full display as they eliminated the Italian giants in a dramatic two-legged affair. Juventus secured a narrow 1-1 draw in the first leg, but Villarreal’s 3-0 triumph in the return fixture demonstrated their ability to rise to the occasion when continental glory beckons. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with Spanish supporters following the action on Movistar Liga de Campeones 3, British audiences tuning into TNT Sports 6 and discovery+, German viewers watching on DAZN Germany, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and DAZN USA. The tactical chess match promises to be fascinating, with Villarreal’s high-tempo pressing potentially clashing against Juventus’s methodical build-up play in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

🟡 Villarreal Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Athletic Club 1-0 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 23, 2025 Sevilla 1-2 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 20, 2025 Osasuna 2-1 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 16, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Champions League ✗ Sep 13, 2025 Atlético Madrid 2-0 Spanish LALIGA ✗

⚫ Juventus Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Atalanta 1-1 Italian Serie A 🤝 Sep 20, 2025 Hellas Verona 1-1 Italian Serie A 🤝 Sep 16, 2025 Borussia Dortmund 4-4 Champions League 🤝 Sep 13, 2025 Internazionale 4-3 Italian Serie A ✓ Aug 31, 2025 Genoa 0-1 Italian Serie A ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Competition Result Score Date Champions League Juventus vs Villarreal 0-3 Mar 16, 2022 Champions League Villarreal vs Juventus 1-1 Feb 22, 2022

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 3 United Kingdom TNT Sports 6 Germany DAZN Germany United States Paramount+ Italy Amazon Prime Video France Canal+ Live 4 Portugal DAZN Portugal Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Turkey TRT 1

