AS Roma vs Lille Preview

AS Roma vs Lille Competition – Europa League Stadium: Stadio Olimpico Date: 2nd October 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

The eternal city’s colosseum of football, the Stadio Olimpico, transforms into a battleground of European ambition as AS Roma prepare to welcome Lille in a captivating Europa League encounter that promises to illuminate the Roman night. I Giallorossi host Les Dogues at their iconic fortress on October 2nd, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:45 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Italian tactical sophistication and French technical precision that could prove decisive in both clubs’ continental campaigns. Roma enter this crucial showdown riding a wave of impressive form, having secured four victories from their last five encounters including commanding triumphs over Hellas Verona, Nice, and Lazio that have restored confidence throughout the capital and demonstrated their growing maturity under pressure.

The Wolves have showcased remarkable resilience in recent weeks, bouncing back from their solitary defeat to Torino with characteristic Roman pride and tactical discipline. Their recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, with victories in Serie A and the Europa League highlighting the perfect blend of youth and experience that makes them such a formidable proposition on home soil. Their 2-1 triumph over Nice in European competition particularly emphasized their ability to rise to the occasion when continental glory beckons, setting the stage for what promises to be another memorable European night at the Olimpico.

Lille arrive in the Italian capital carrying their own narrative of contrasting fortunes, having endured a challenging period that has seen them struggle for consistency across all competitions. Les Dogues have managed just two victories from their last five encounters, with defeats to Lyon and Lens exposing defensive vulnerabilities that have been compounded by their inability to convert promising positions into decisive results. However, their recent Europa League victory over SK Brann and impressive 1-7 triumph over Lorient provide glimpses of their devastating attacking potential when everything clicks into gear.

The historical connection between these two clubs dates back to a solitary friendly encounter in 2019, where Roma emerged victorious in a thrilling 3-2 encounter that showcased the attacking intent of both sides. This limited history adds an element of unpredictability to proceedings, with neither club holding significant psychological advantages from previous meetings. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with Italian supporters following the action on Sky Sport Uno, British audiences tuning into TNT Sports 4 and discovery+, German viewers watching on RTL+, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and fubo TV. The tactical chess match promises to be intriguing, with Roma’s disciplined defensive structure potentially clashing against Lille’s dynamic attacking transitions in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

🐺 AS Roma Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 28, 2025 Hellas Verona 2-0 Italian Serie A ✓ Sep 24, 2025 Nice 1-2 Europa League ✓ Sep 21, 2025 Lazio 0-1 Italian Serie A ✓ Sep 14, 2025 Torino 0-1 Italian Serie A ✗ Aug 30, 2025 Pisa 0-1 Italian Serie A ✓

⚪ Lille Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 28, 2025 Lyon 0-1 French Ligue 1 ✗ Sep 25, 2025 SK Brann 2-1 Europa League ✓ Sep 20, 2025 Lens 3-0 French Ligue 1 ✗ Sep 14, 2025 Toulouse 2-1 French Ligue 1 ✓ Aug 30, 2025 Lorient 1-7 French Ligue 1 ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Competition Result Score Date Club Friendly Lille vs AS Roma 2-3 Aug 3, 2019

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Italy Sky Sport Uno United Kingdom TNT Sports 4 Germany RTL+ France Canal+ Live 2 United States Paramount+ Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 4 Netherlands Ziggo Sport 5 Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Belgium Play Sports 4

