Lyon vs RB Salzburg Preview

Lyon vs RB Salzburg Competition – Europa League Stadium: Groupama Stadium Date: 2nd October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The modern colosseum of French football, the Groupama Stadium, transforms into a battlefield of European ambition as Lyon prepare to welcome RB Salzburg in a captivating Europa League encounter that promises to ignite the Rhône-Alpes region. Les Gones host Die Roten Bullen at their fortress on October 2nd, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between French tactical sophistication and Austrian high-tempo football that could prove decisive in both clubs’ continental campaigns. Lyon enter this pivotal showdown riding an impressive wave of momentum, having secured four victories from their last five encounters including commanding triumphs over Lille, FC Utrecht, Angers, and Marseille that showcase the attacking fluidity and defensive solidity that makes them such a formidable proposition at home.

Les Olympiens have demonstrated remarkable consistency in recent weeks, with their only blemish coming in a narrow defeat to Stade Rennais that served as a minor setback in an otherwise exceptional run of form. Their recent performances have been nothing short of spectacular, with victories in both Ligue 1 and the Europa League highlighting the perfect blend of youth and experience that makes them so dangerous when playing in front of their passionate supporters. Their 1-0 triumph over FC Utrecht in European competition particularly emphasized their ability to grind out results when continental glory beckons, setting the stage for what promises to be another memorable European night at the Groupama Stadium.

RB Salzburg arrive in France carrying the scars of recent disappointments, having endured a challenging period that has seen them struggle for consistency across all competitions. Die Roten Bullen have managed just one victory from their last five encounters, with defeats to FC Porto, SK Sturm Graz, and Wolfsberger exposing tactical vulnerabilities that have been compounded by their inability to convert promising positions into decisive results. Their solitary triumph came against WSG Swarovski Tirol, while their draw with FC Blau-Weiß Linz provides the only other positive result in an otherwise concerning sequence that has raised questions about their European credentials.

With no previous meetings between these two European institutions, this encounter represents uncharted territory for both sides, adding an extra layer of tactical intrigue and unpredictability to proceedings. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with French supporters following the action on Canal+ Live 1, British audiences tuning into TNT Sports 9 and discovery+, German viewers watching on RTL+, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and DAZN USA. The tactical chess match promises to be fascinating, with Lyon’s methodical build-up play potentially clashing against Salzburg’s high-intensity pressing in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

🦁 Lyon Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 28, 2025 Lille 0-1 French Ligue 1 ✓ Sep 25, 2025 FC Utrecht 0-1 Europa League ✓ Sep 19, 2025 Angers 1-0 French Ligue 1 ✓ Sep 14, 2025 Stade Rennais 3-1 French Ligue 1 ✗ Aug 31, 2025 Marseille 1-0 French Ligue 1 ✓

🔴 RB Salzburg Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 28, 2025 WSG Swarovski Tirol 1-2 Austrian Bundesliga ✓ Sep 25, 2025 FC Porto 0-1 Europa League ✗ Sep 20, 2025 SK Sturm Graz 0-2 Austrian Bundesliga ✗ Sep 13, 2025 Wolfsberger 3-1 Austrian Bundesliga ✗ Aug 30, 2025 FC Blau-Weiß Linz 2-2 Austrian Bundesliga 🤝

⚔️ Head to Head Record

No previous meetings between these two sides.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform France Canal+ Live 1 United Kingdom TNT Sports 9 Germany RTL+ United States Paramount+ Italy Sky Sport 255 Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 6 Austria Servus TV Canada DAZN Canada Australia Stan Sport Switzerland Blue Sport

