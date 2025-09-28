Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace Preview

Dynamo Kyiv vs Crystal Palace Competition – Conference League Stadium: Motor Lublin Arena Date: 2nd October 2025 Kick-off time – 17:45 GMT

The neutral battleground of the Motor Lublin Arena transforms into a stage of European drama as Dynamo Kyiv prepare to face Crystal Palace in a compelling Conference League encounter that promises to illuminate the Polish night. The Ukrainian giants host The Eagles at this temporary fortress on October 2nd, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 17:45 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Eastern European resilience and English Premier League pragmatism that could prove decisive in both clubs’ continental campaigns. Dynamo Kyiv enter this pivotal showdown carrying the weight of recent disappointments, having endured a challenging period that has seen them struggle against quality opposition, with defeats to Maccabi Tel-Aviv and Pafos exposing vulnerabilities that have been compounded by their inability to convert promising European campaigns into sustained success.

The Kiev giants have demonstrated both their potential and their limitations in recent European encounters, with their victory over Maccabi Tel-Aviv providing a glimpse of their capabilities, while defeats in crucial matches have highlighted the gap between their ambitions and current reality. Their recent European form tells a concerning story of inconsistency, with just two victories from their last five encounters across Champions League and Europa League qualifying rounds, including disappointing setbacks against Pafos that have forced them into the Conference League. However, their triumph over Hamrun Spartans showcased their ability to perform when the pressure is reduced, suggesting they may find their rhythm in this competition.

Crystal Palace arrive in Poland carrying impressive momentum from their Premier League campaign, having secured three victories from their last five encounters including notable triumphs over Liverpool, West Ham United, and Millwall (on penalties Carabao Cup). The Eagles have demonstrated remarkable resilience and tactical discipline with victories over top-tier opposition, showcasing the Premier League quality that makes them formidable opponents in European competition. Their draw against Sunderland provide the only blemish in an otherwise impressive sequence, while their commanding 3-0 victory over Aston Villa emphasized their capacity to perform against quality opposition.

With no previous meetings between these two clubs, this encounter represents uncharted territory for both sides, adding an extra layer of tactical intrigue and unpredictability to proceedings. Fans across the globe can witness this continental spectacle, with British supporters following the action on TNT Sports 3 and discovery+, German viewers watching on Sky Sport Mix, French audiences tuning into Canal+ Live 10, while American fans can stream via Paramount+ and Amazon Prime Video. The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, with Dynamo’s technical approach potentially clashing against Palace’s Premier League physicality in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ European aspirations.

🔵 Dynamo Kyiv Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Aug 28, 2025 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 1-0 Europa League Qualifying ✓ Aug 21, 2025 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-1 Europa League Qualifying ✗ Aug 12, 2025 Pafos 2-0 Champions League Qualifying ✗ Aug 5, 2025 Pafos 0-1 Champions League Qualifying ✗ Jul 29, 2025 Hamrun Spartans 3-0 Champions League Qualifying ✓

🦅 Crystal Palace Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 Liverpool 2-1 English Premier League ✓ Sep 20, 2025 West Ham United 1-2 English Premier League ✓ Sep 16, 2025 Millwall 1-1 English Carabao Cup ✓ Sep 13, 2025 Sunderland 0-0 English Premier League 🤝 Aug 31, 2025 Aston Villa 0-3 English Premier League ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

No previous meetings between these two sides.

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform United Kingdom TNT Sports 3 Germany Sky Sport Mix France Canal+ Live 10 United States Paramount+ Spain Movistar Liga de Campeones 12 Austria Sky Sport Top Event Ukraine MEGOGO Football 1 Australia Stan Sport Canada Amazon Prime Video Switzerland Blue Sport

