AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Preview

AFC Bournemouth vs Fulham Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Vitality Stadium Date: 3rd October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The stage is set at the Vitality Stadium for a fascinating Premier League encounter as AFC Bournemouth welcome Fulham on October 3rd, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. The Cherries find themselves in a precarious position, having struggled to find consistency in recent weeks, while the Cottagers arrive on the south coast carrying momentum from an impressive run of form that has seen them lose just once in their last five outings. This clash represents a pivotal moment for both sides as they seek to establish themselves in the upper echelons of the Premier League table, with Bournemouth desperate to halt a concerning slide and Fulham aiming to consolidate their position among the division’s most impressive performers.

Bournemouth’s recent form makes for uncomfortable reading, with the hosts having collected just five points from their last five fixtures. A 2-2 draw with Leeds United was followed by a goalless affair against Newcastle, before they managed to edge Brighton 2-1 in what appeared a potential turning point. However, that victory now looks like a false dawn following a narrow defeat to Tottenham and a particularly painful 2-0 Carabao Cup exit at the hands of Brentford. The Cherries have scored just four goals across this five-match stretch, highlighting concerns about their attacking output that will need addressing if they’re to reverse their fortunes. In stark contrast, Fulham have been the embodiment of consistency, winning three of their last five matches with defeats Aston Villa and Chelsea blemishing an otherwise exemplary record. The Cottagers dispatched Cambridge United in the Carabao Cup before impressive league victories over Brentford and Leeds United, demonstrating both defensive solidity and attacking flair. Their ability to grind out 1-0 wins while also producing more expansive 3-1 victories speaks to their tactical versatility under their current management.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds another layer of intrigue to proceedings. Bournemouth secured a narrow 1-0 victory when these teams last met in April 2025, but the overall history suggests a relatively even matchup. Prior encounters saw Fulham claim a 2-2 tie in December 2024 and a comprehensive 3-1 victory in February 2024, while Bournemouth enjoyed a dominant 3-0 triumph back in December 2023. The Cherries also edged a tight 2-1 contest in April 2023, demonstrating that this fixture has consistently produced entertaining football with goals aplenty. Neither side has managed to establish any real psychological dominance, making this latest instalment all the more unpredictable.

Fans across the globe will have ample opportunity to witness this compelling encounter. In the United Kingdom, the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage also available via Sky Go and NOW. American viewers can tune in through USA Network, UNIVERSO, and various streaming options including fuboTV and NBC Sports App, while Canadian audiences can access the action via DAZN Canada and fuboTV Canada. Australian supporters can watch through Stan Sport, and in Spain, the match will be available on DAZN España and Amazon Prime Video.

The contrasting trajectories of these two teams sets up a fascinating encounter. Bournemouth desperately need points to arrest their slide and ease any lingering relegation concerns, while Fulham will view this as an opportunity to further cement their credentials as genuine top-half contenders. With both sides possessing quality going forward and showing vulnerabilities at the back, neutrals can anticipate an open, entertaining contest that could swing either way depending on which team shows greater composure in the decisive moments.

⚽ AFC Bournemouth – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition 🤝 Leeds United 2-2 AFC Bournemouth English Premier League 🤝 AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Newcastle United English Premier League ✓ AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Brighton & Hove Albion English Premier League ✗ Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 AFC Bournemouth English Premier League ✗ AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Brentford English Carabao Cup

⚽ Fulham – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✗ Aston Villa 3-1 Fulham English Premier League ✓ Fulham 1-0 Cambridge United English Carabao Cup ✓ Fulham 3-1 Brentford English Premier League ✓ Fulham 1-0 Leeds United English Premier League ✗ Chelsea 2-0 Fulham English Premier League

📊 Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition AFC Bournemouth 1-0 Fulham English Premier League Fulham 2-2 AFC Bournemouth English Premier League Fulham 3-1 AFC Bournemouth English Premier League AFC Bournemouth 3-0 Fulham English Premier League AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Fulham English Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster United Kingdom Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Go, NOW USA USA Network, UNIVERSO, fuboTV, NBC Sports App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport Germany Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport Premier League Spain DAZN España, Amazon Prime Video Italy NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K France myCANAL, Canal+ Sport 360, Canal+ Live 7 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

