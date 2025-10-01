Osasuna vs Getafe Preview

Osasuna vs Getafe Competition – La Liga Stadium: El Sadar Date: 3rd October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

El Sadar prepares to host a crucial La Liga encounter as Osasuna welcome Getafe on October 3rd, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT. Both sides arrive at this fixture navigating turbulent waters, with neither team managing to string together consistent results in recent weeks. The hosts have endured a particularly testing spell, collecting just four points from their last five outings, while the visitors have fared even worse with a winless run that has left them rooted in the bottom half of the table. This match represents a vital opportunity for both clubs to arrest their respective slides and inject some much-needed momentum into their campaigns, with three points potentially proving transformative for whichever side emerges victorious on the night.

Osasuna’s recent form tells the story of a team struggling to find their identity. Los Rojillos have won just once in their last five fixtures, a 2-0 triumph over Rayo Vallecano that now feels like a distant memory. That victory was sandwiched between three defeats and a 1-1 tie with Elche, highlighting the inconsistency that has plagued their season thus far. The 2-0 loss to Real Betis in their most recent outing will have stung particularly hard, while earlier reverses against Villarreal and Espanyol have left the Pamplona faithful questioning whether their side possesses the necessary steel to compete at this level. With just four goals scored across these five matches and eight conceded, both ends of the pitch appear problematic for a team desperately seeking solutions. Getafe arrive in Navarre carrying their own burden of disappointment, having registered just one single victory in their last five encounters. The Madrid outfit has managed two consecutive 1-1 draws against Levante, Alavés, and remarkably, their own record shows a 1-1 tie with Osasuna in the reverse fixture. However, these ties have been punctuated by heavy defeats, most notably a humiliating 3-0 capitulation against Barcelona and an equally damaging reverse by the same scoreline to Valencia. The Azulones have found the net just four times across this run while conceding nine, suggesting defensive fragility that opposing teams have been all too willing to exploit.

The head-to-head record between these sides reveals a fascinating dynamic, with recent encounters proving remarkably tight affairs. Osasuna’s narrow 1-2 defeat at home back in March 2025 represented one of three losses against Getafe in their last five meetings, though the Catalans will draw encouragement from having drawn 1-1 twice in quick succession during late 2024. Los Rojillos endured losses including a thrilling 3-2 defeat in January 2024 and a heartbreaking 2-1 loss in May 2023, demonstrating they need to show their best foot against their capital-based opponents if they are to get anything from this game. However, with both teams enduring difficult patches of form, predicting which version of either side will materialise at El Sadar proves virtually impossible.

Football enthusiasts across the globe will have multiple options to witness this La Liga showdown unfold. Spanish viewers can tune in via DAZN España, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, or DAZN LaLiga, ensuring comprehensive domestic coverage. In the United States, the match will be available through ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, and ESPN Deportes, catering to the growing appetite for Spanish football among American audiences. UK and Irish fans can watch via Premier Sports Player or Amazon Prime Video, while Australian supporters can access the action through beIN Sports Connect or Amazon Prime Video. German viewers are equally well-served with DAZN Germany, Sky Go, Amazon Prime Video, and DAZN2 Germany all carrying live coverage.

The contrasting trajectories of these two clubs sets the stage for a compelling encounter where desperation could breed inspiration or compound existing problems. Osasuna need to rediscover the defensive solidity that once made El Sadar a fortress, while simultaneously addressing their attacking impotence that has left them toothless in recent weeks. Getafe, conversely, must find a way to turn promising draws into victories, converting solid performances into the three points that their league position so desperately demands. With both teams languishing near the wrong end of the table, this fixture carries enormous significance for their respective seasons, and neither can afford to leave Pamplona empty-handed.

⚽ Osasuna – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✗ Real Betis 2-0 Osasuna Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Osasuna 1-1 Elche Spanish LALIGA ✗ Villarreal 2-1 Osasuna Spanish LALIGA ✓ Osasuna 2-0 Rayo Vallecano Spanish LALIGA ✗ Espanyol 1-0 Osasuna Spanish LALIGA

⚽ Getafe – Last 5 Games

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition 🤝 Getafe 1-1 Levante Spanish LALIGA 🤝 Getafe 1-1 Alavés Spanish LALIGA ✗ Barcelona 3-0 Getafe Spanish LALIGA ✓ Getafe 2-0 Real Oviedo Spanish LALIGA ✗ Valencia 3-0 Getafe Spanish LALIGA

📊 Head to Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Osasuna 1-2 Getafe Spanish LALIGA Getafe 1-1 Osasuna Spanish LALIGA Osasuna 3-2 Getafe Spanish LALIGA Getafe 3-2 Osasuna Spanish LALIGA Getafe 2-1 Osasuna Spanish LALIGA

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Spain DAZN España, Movistar+, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN LaLiga USA ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App, ESPN Deportes United Kingdom Premier Sports Player, Amazon Prime Video Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN2 Germany Canada TSN+, Amazon Prime Video Italy DAZN Italia France beIN SPORTS CONNECT Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal Netherlands Ziggo Sport 2

