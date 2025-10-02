Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 4th October 2025 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

The iconic fortress of Yorkshire football, Elland Road, transforms into a cauldron of Premier League intensity as Leeds United prepare to welcome Tottenham Hotspur in a compelling top-flight encounter that promises to ignite the October afternoon. The Whites host Spurs at their passionate home on October 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Leeds’ high-tempo pressing and Tottenham’s tactical sophistication that could prove decisive in both clubs’ season trajectories. Leeds enter this pivotal showdown carrying the scars of recent disappointments, having endured a challenging period that has seen them secure just one victory from their last five encounters, with defeats to Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday compounded by frustrating draws against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United that have left supporters questioning their ability to compete consistently at this level.

The Peacocks have demonstrated both their potential and their limitations in recent weeks, with their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers providing a glimpse of their capabilities when everything clicks into gear, though defensive frailties continue to plague their ambitions. Their recent form tells a concerning story of inconsistency, with just one win from five matches including disappointing setbacks that have exposed tactical vulnerabilities and raised questions about their Premier League credentials. However, the absence of key midfielder Wilfried Gnonto remains doubtful due to injury, while Tottenham arrive significantly weakened with crucial absences including Radu Drăgușin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke all ruled out, potentially leveling the playing field for the home side.

Tottenham arrive in Yorkshire carrying their own narrative of mixed fortunes, having demonstrated both their quality and their occasional inconsistency in recent weeks. Spurs have managed two victories from their last five encounters, with draws against Bodo/Glimt, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brighton & Hove Albion highlighting their struggles to convert dominance into decisive results. Their commanding 3-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and their crucial Champions League victory over Villarreal provide glimpses of their quality, though their inability to find consistency in the Premier League remains a concern for their top-four aspirations.

The historical narrative between these two clubs tells a story of Tottenham dominance, with Spurs having won four of their last five encounters including convincing victories that have emphasized the gulf in quality between the sides. However, Leeds’ solitary triumph in this sequence, a memorable 3-1 victory in May 2021, demonstrates their capacity to cause upsets when playing with freedom and intensity at Elland Road. Fans across the globe can witness this Premier League spectacle, with British supporters following the action on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, German viewers watching on Sky Sport Premier League, Spanish audiences tuning into DAZN Spain, while American fans can stream via USA Network and fuboTV. The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, with Leeds’ aggressive pressing potentially exploiting Tottenham’s depleted squad in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ Premier League campaigns.

Possible Line-ups

Leeds United (4-3-3) Perri – Gudmundsson, Rodon, Ampadu, Struijk – Okafor, Longstaff, Stach – Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Bogle

Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) Vicario – Porro, Romero, Gray, Udogie – Kudus, Richardson – Simons, Odobert, Palhinha – Ven

⚪ Leeds United Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 27, 2025 AFC Bournemouth 2-2 English Premier League 🤝 Sep 20, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-3 English Premier League ✓ Sep 13, 2025 Fulham 1-0 English Premier League ✗ Aug 30, 2025 Newcastle United 0-0 English Premier League 🤝 Aug 26, 2025 Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 English Carabao Cup ✗

⚪ Tottenham Hotspur Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 30, 2025 Bodo/Glimt 2-2 Champions League 🤝 Sep 27, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 English Premier League 🤝 Sep 24, 2025 Doncaster Rovers 3-0 English Carabao Cup ✓ Sep 20, 2025 Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 English Premier League 🤝 Sep 16, 2025 Villarreal 1-0 Champions League ✓

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Competition Result Score Date English Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 May 28, 2023 English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United 4-3 Nov 12, 2022 English Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur 0-4 Feb 26, 2022 English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United 2-1 Nov 21, 2021 English Premier League Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 May 8, 2021

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform United Kingdom TNT Sports 1 United States USA Network Germany Sky Sport Premier League Spain DAZN Spain France Canal+ Live 7 Italy Sky Sport Calcio Canada fuboTV Canada Australia Stan Sport Portugal DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Netherlands Amazon Prime Video

