Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – English Premier League Stadium: Elland Road Date: 4th October 2025 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT The iconic fortress of Yorkshire football, Elland Road, transforms into a cauldron of Premier League intensity as Leeds United prepare to welcome Tottenham Hotspur in a compelling top-flight encounter that promises to ignite the October afternoon. The Whites host Spurs at their passionate home on October 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 12:30 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Leeds’ high-tempo pressing and Tottenham’s tactical sophistication that could prove decisive in both clubs’ season trajectories. Leeds enter this pivotal showdown carrying the scars of recent disappointments, having endured a challenging period that has seen them secure just one victory from their last five encounters, with defeats to Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday compounded by frustrating draws against AFC Bournemouth and Newcastle United that have left supporters questioning their ability to compete consistently at this level. The Peacocks have demonstrated both their potential and their limitations in recent weeks, with their victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers providing a glimpse of their capabilities when everything clicks into gear, though defensive frailties continue to plague their ambitions. Their recent form tells a concerning story of inconsistency, with just one win from five matches including disappointing setbacks that have exposed tactical vulnerabilities and raised questions about their Premier League credentials. However, the absence of key midfielder Wilfried Gnonto remains doubtful due to injury, while Tottenham arrive significantly weakened with crucial absences including Radu Drăgușin, Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, and Dominic Solanke all ruled out, potentially leveling the playing field for the home side. Tottenham arrive in Yorkshire carrying their own narrative of mixed fortunes, having demonstrated both their quality and their occasional inconsistency in recent weeks. Spurs have managed two victories from their last five encounters, with draws against Bodo/Glimt, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Brighton & Hove Albion highlighting their struggles to convert dominance into decisive results. Their commanding 3-0 triumph over Doncaster Rovers in the Carabao Cup and their crucial Champions League victory over Villarreal provide glimpses of their quality, though their inability to find consistency in the Premier League remains a concern for their top-four aspirations. The historical narrative between these two clubs tells a story of Tottenham dominance, with Spurs having won four of their last five encounters including convincing victories that have emphasized the gulf in quality between the sides. However, Leeds’ solitary triumph in this sequence, a memorable 3-1 victory in May 2021, demonstrates their capacity to cause upsets when playing with freedom and intensity at Elland Road. Fans across the globe can witness this Premier League spectacle, with British supporters following the action on TNT Sports 1 and discovery+, German viewers watching on Sky Sport Premier League, Spanish audiences tuning into DAZN Spain, while American fans can stream via USA Network and fuboTV. The tactical battle promises to be fascinating, with Leeds’ aggressive pressing potentially exploiting Tottenham’s depleted squad in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ Premier League campaigns. Leeds United (4-3-3) Perri – Gudmundsson, Rodon, Ampadu, Struijk – Okafor, Longstaff, Stach – Calvert-Lewin, Aaronson, Bogle Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) Vicario – Porro, Romero, Gray, Udogie – Kudus, Richardson – Simons, Odobert, Palhinha – Ven
Possible Line-ups
⚪ Leeds United Form
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
W/D/L
Sep 27, 2025
AFC Bournemouth
2-2
English Premier League
🤝
Sep 20, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1-3
English Premier League
✓
Sep 13, 2025
Fulham
1-0
English Premier League
✗
Aug 30, 2025
Newcastle United
0-0
English Premier League
🤝
Aug 26, 2025
Sheffield Wednesday
1-1
English Carabao Cup
✗
⚪ Tottenham Hotspur Form
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
W/D/L
Sep 30, 2025
Bodo/Glimt
2-2
Champions League
🤝
Sep 27, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers
1-1
English Premier League
🤝
Sep 24, 2025
Doncaster Rovers
3-0
English Carabao Cup
✓
Sep 20, 2025
Brighton & Hove Albion
2-2
English Premier League
🤝
Sep 16, 2025
Villarreal
1-0
Champions League
✓
⚔️ Head to Head Record
Competition
Result
Score
Date
English Premier League
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
1-4
May 28, 2023
English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
4-3
Nov 12, 2022
English Premier League
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
0-4
Feb 26, 2022
English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur vs Leeds United
2-1
Nov 21, 2021
English Premier League
Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
3-1
May 8, 2021
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel/Platform
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1
United States
USA Network
Germany
Sky Sport Premier League
Spain
DAZN Spain
France
Canal+ Live 7
Italy
Sky Sport Calcio
Canada
fuboTV Canada
Australia
Stan Sport
Portugal
DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
Netherlands
Amazon Prime Video
