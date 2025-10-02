Ad

Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 2, 2025 Featured Articles

Arsenal vs West Ham United

Competition – English Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 4th October 2025

Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

The iconic fortress of North London football, the Emirates Stadium, transforms into a crucible of Premier League intensity as Arsenal prepare to welcome West Ham United in a compelling domestic encounter that promises to ignite the October afternoon sky. The Gunners host The Hammers at their fortress on October 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 15:00 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Arsenal’s title ambitions and West Ham’s battle for Premier League survival that could prove decisive in both clubs’ season trajectories. Arsenal enter this pivotal showdown riding an impressive wave of momentum, having secured four victories from their last five encounters including commanding triumphs over Olympiacos, Newcastle United, Port Vale, and Athletic Club that showcase the attacking fluidity and defensive solidity that makes them such a formidable proposition at home.

The Gunners have demonstrated remarkable consistency in recent weeks, with their only blemish coming in a hard-fought draw against Manchester City that actually highlighted their growing maturity and ability to compete against the very best. Their recent performances have been nothing short of exceptional, with victories across Premier League, Champions League, and Carabao Cup competitions highlighting the squad depth and tactical versatility that makes them genuine title contenders. However, Arsenal will be without key players Gabriel Jesus, Kai Havertz, and Noni Madueke who are all ruled out through injury, potentially disrupting their attacking rhythm though the team news suggests Gabriel Martinelli could replace Leandro Trossard on the left with Martin Ødegaard fit to start.

West Ham United arrive in North London carrying the scars of recent disappointments, having endured a challenging period that has seen them manage just one victory from their last five encounters. The Hammers have struggled desperately for form with defeats to Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur, and Wolverhampton Wanderers exposing defensive frailties and attacking impotence that have left them dangerously close to the relegation zone. Their solitary triumph came against Nottingham Forest, while their draw with Everton provides the only other positive result in an otherwise concerning sequence that has raised serious questions about their Premier League credentials. West Ham will be without suspended midfielder Tomás Souček who completes a three-match ban, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains doubtful, potentially forcing Sougouto Magassa into midfield action.

The historical narrative between these two London rivals shows a more competitive picture than many would expect, with West Ham having actually won three of their last five encounters against Arsenal. The Hammers’ memorable victories include a 1-0 triumph in February 2025, a commanding 5-2 win in November 2024, and a Carabao Cup success in November 2023, demonstrating their capacity to cause significant problems for the Gunners. However, Arsenal’s emphatic 6-0 victory in February 2024 and their 2-0 win in December 2023 show they can dominate when at their best, making this fixture far more unpredictable than the league positions might suggest.

Fans across the globe can witness this London derby spectacle, with British supporters following the action on UTV, German viewers watching on Sky Sport Premier League, Spanish audiences tuning into DAZN Spain, while American fans can stream via Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Arsenal’s possession-based approach potentially overwhelming West Ham’s defensive structure in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ Premier League campaigns.

Possible Line-ups

Arsenal (4-2-3-1) Raya – Calafiori, Magalhães, Rice, Saliba – Eze, Gyökeres – Martinelli, Zubimendi, Saka – Timber

Raya
Calafiori
Magalhães
Saliba
Timber
Rice
Zubimendi
Martinelli
Eze
Saka
Gyökeres

West Ham United (4-2-3-1) Hermansen – Walker-Peters, Bowen, Magassa, Mavropanos – Füllkrug, Paquetá – Fernandes, Kilman, Summerville – Diouf

Hermansen
Diouf
Kilman
Mavropanos
Walker-Peters
Fernandes
Magassa
Summerville
Paquetá
Bowen
Füllkrug
🔴 Arsenal Form
Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L
Oct 1, 2025 Olympiacos 2-0 Champions League
Sep 28, 2025 Newcastle United 1-2 English Premier League
Sep 24, 2025 Port Vale 0-2 English Carabao Cup
Sep 21, 2025 Manchester City 1-1 English Premier League 🤝
Sep 16, 2025 Athletic Club 0-2 Champions League
⚒️ West Ham United Form
Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L
Sep 29, 2025 Everton 1-1 English Premier League 🤝
Sep 20, 2025 Crystal Palace 1-2 English Premier League
Sep 13, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur 0-3 English Premier League
Aug 31, 2025 Nottingham Forest 0-3 English Premier League
Aug 26, 2025 Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 English Carabao Cup
⚔️ Head to Head Record
Competition Result Score Date
English Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United 0-1 Feb 22, 2025
English Premier League West Ham United vs Arsenal 2-5 Nov 30, 2024
English Premier League West Ham United vs Arsenal 0-6 Feb 11, 2024
English Premier League Arsenal vs West Ham United 0-2 Dec 28, 2023
English Carabao Cup West Ham United vs Arsenal 3-1 Nov 1, 2023
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Channel/Platform
United Kingdom UTV
United States Peacock
Germany Sky Sport Premier League
Spain DAZN Spain
France Canal+ Live 7
Italy Sky Sport Calcio
Canada fuboTV Canada
Australia Stan Sport
Portugal DAZN Portugal
Netherlands Viaplay Netherlands

