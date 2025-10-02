Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Competition – La Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 4th October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The cathedral of world football, the Santiago Bernabéu, transforms into a stage of Spanish supremacy as Real Madrid prepare to welcome Villarreal in a compelling La Liga encounter that could shape the title race. Los Blancos host El Submarino Amarillo at their iconic fortress on October 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Madrid’s relentless pursuit of domestic glory and Villarreal’s ambition to upset the established order that could prove decisive in both clubs’ season trajectories. Real Madrid enter this pivotal showdown riding an impressive wave of momentum, having secured four victories from their last five encounters including commanding triumphs over Kairat Almaty, Levante, Espanyol, and Marseille that showcase the attacking fluidity and defensive solidity that makes them perennial title contenders, though their defeat to Atlético Madrid serves as a reminder of their vulnerability against top-tier opposition.

Los Blancos have demonstrated their characteristic European pedigree with victories across La Liga and Champions League competitions, though their setback in the Madrid derby exposed tactical frailties that could be exploited by organized opponents. Their recent form has been nothing short of exceptional, with commanding performances highlighting the squad depth and attacking potency that makes them favorites for every trophy they compete for. However, Real Madrid will be significantly weakened for this encounter with crucial absences including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal, Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Juan Foyth, and Pau Cabanes all ruled out through injury, while Ferland Mendy, Ayoze Pérez, and Gerard Moreno face fitness doubts that could disrupt their tactical setup and squad rotation options.

Villarreal arrive at the Bernabéu carrying mixed fortunes from recent weeks, having demonstrated both their quality and their inconsistency in a sequence that includes three victories alongside frustrating setbacks. El Submarino Amarillo have showcased their attacking threat with impressive triumphs over Athletic Club, Sevilla, and Osasuna, though their draw with Juventus and defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in European competition highlight the challenge of competing on multiple fronts. Their recent La Liga form suggests they possess the tactical discipline and attacking quality to cause problems for any opponent when playing with freedom and organization.

The historical narrative between these two Spanish giants shows Real Madrid dominance, with Los Blancos having won three of their last five encounters including commanding victories that have emphasized the gulf in class between the sides. However, Villarreal’s memorable 4-4 draw in May 2024 demonstrates their capacity to trouble Madrid when playing with attacking intent, while their 2-1 victory in March 2025 proves they can secure results at the highest level. Fans across the globe can witness this La Liga spectacle, with Spanish supporters following the action on DAZN LaLiga and Movistar+, British audiences tuning into Disney+ Premium, German viewers watching on DAZN Germany, while American fans can stream via ESPN Select and fuboTV. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Real Madrid’s attacking firepower potentially overwhelming Villarreal’s defensive structure in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ La Liga campaigns.

Possible Line-ups

Real Madrid (3-4-1-2) Courtois – Carreras, Tchouaméni, Militão – Camavinga, Huijsen, Güler, Júnior – Bellingham – Mbappé, Valverde

Villarreal (4-4-2) Júnior – Akhomach, Mourino, Veiga, Cardona – Mikautadze, Partey, Pépé, Marín – Gueye, Moleiro

⚪ Real Madrid Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Sep 30, 2025 Kairat Almaty 0-5 Champions League ✓ Sep 27, 2025 Atlético Madrid 5-2 Spanish LALIGA ✗ Sep 23, 2025 Levante 1-4 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 20, 2025 Espanyol 2-0 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 16, 2025 Marseille 2-1 Champions League ✓

🟡 Villarreal Form

Result Opponent Score Competition W/D/L Oct 1, 2025 Juventus 2-2 Champions League 🤝 Sep 27, 2025 Athletic Club 1-0 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 23, 2025 Sevilla 1-2 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 20, 2025 Osasuna 2-1 Spanish LALIGA ✓ Sep 16, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 Champions League ✗

⚔️ Head to Head Record

Competition Result Score Date Spanish LALIGA Villarreal vs Real Madrid 1-2 Mar 15, 2025 Spanish LALIGA Real Madrid vs Villarreal 2-0 Oct 5, 2024 Spanish LALIGA Villarreal vs Real Madrid 4-4 May 19, 2024 Spanish LALIGA Real Madrid vs Villarreal 4-1 Dec 17, 2023 Spanish LALIGA Real Madrid vs Villarreal 2-3 Apr 8, 2023

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Channel/Platform Spain DAZN LaLiga United Kingdom Disney+ Premium United States ESPN Select Germany DAZN Germany France beIN Sports 2 Italy DAZN Italia Canada TSN+ Australia beIN SPORTS 2 Portugal DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal Netherlands Ziggo Sport

Favorite