Real Madrid vs Villarreal Preview

Real Madrid vs Villarreal Competition – La Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 4th October 2025 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT The cathedral of world football, the Santiago Bernabéu, transforms into a stage of Spanish supremacy as Real Madrid prepare to welcome Villarreal in a compelling La Liga encounter that could shape the title race. Los Blancos host El Submarino Amarillo at their iconic fortress on October 4th, 2025, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 GMT, in what represents a fascinating collision between Madrid’s relentless pursuit of domestic glory and Villarreal’s ambition to upset the established order that could prove decisive in both clubs’ season trajectories. Real Madrid enter this pivotal showdown riding an impressive wave of momentum, having secured four victories from their last five encounters including commanding triumphs over Kairat Almaty, Levante, Espanyol, and Marseille that showcase the attacking fluidity and defensive solidity that makes them perennial title contenders, though their defeat to Atlético Madrid serves as a reminder of their vulnerability against top-tier opposition. Los Blancos have demonstrated their characteristic European pedigree with victories across La Liga and Champions League competitions, though their setback in the Madrid derby exposed tactical frailties that could be exploited by organized opponents. Their recent form has been nothing short of exceptional, with commanding performances highlighting the squad depth and attacking potency that makes them favorites for every trophy they compete for. However, Real Madrid will be significantly weakened for this encounter with crucial absences including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Antonio Rüdiger, Dani Carvajal, Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Juan Foyth, and Pau Cabanes all ruled out through injury, while Ferland Mendy, Ayoze Pérez, and Gerard Moreno face fitness doubts that could disrupt their tactical setup and squad rotation options. Villarreal arrive at the Bernabéu carrying mixed fortunes from recent weeks, having demonstrated both their quality and their inconsistency in a sequence that includes three victories alongside frustrating setbacks. El Submarino Amarillo have showcased their attacking threat with impressive triumphs over Athletic Club, Sevilla, and Osasuna, though their draw with Juventus and defeat to Tottenham Hotspur in European competition highlight the challenge of competing on multiple fronts. Their recent La Liga form suggests they possess the tactical discipline and attacking quality to cause problems for any opponent when playing with freedom and organization. The historical narrative between these two Spanish giants shows Real Madrid dominance, with Los Blancos having won three of their last five encounters including commanding victories that have emphasized the gulf in class between the sides. However, Villarreal’s memorable 4-4 draw in May 2024 demonstrates their capacity to trouble Madrid when playing with attacking intent, while their 2-1 victory in March 2025 proves they can secure results at the highest level. Fans across the globe can witness this La Liga spectacle, with Spanish supporters following the action on DAZN LaLiga and Movistar+, British audiences tuning into Disney+ Premium, German viewers watching on DAZN Germany, while American fans can stream via ESPN Select and fuboTV. The tactical battle promises to be intriguing, with Real Madrid’s attacking firepower potentially overwhelming Villarreal’s defensive structure in what could prove to be a season-defining encounter for both clubs’ La Liga campaigns. Real Madrid (3-4-1-2) Courtois – Carreras, Tchouaméni, Militão – Camavinga, Huijsen, Güler, Júnior – Bellingham – Mbappé, Valverde Villarreal (4-4-2) Júnior – Akhomach, Mourino, Veiga, Cardona – Mikautadze, Partey, Pépé, Marín – Gueye, Moleiro
Possible Line-ups
⚪ Real Madrid Form
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
W/D/L
Sep 30, 2025
Kairat Almaty
0-5
Champions League
✓
Sep 27, 2025
Atlético Madrid
5-2
Spanish LALIGA
✗
Sep 23, 2025
Levante
1-4
Spanish LALIGA
✓
Sep 20, 2025
Espanyol
2-0
Spanish LALIGA
✓
Sep 16, 2025
Marseille
2-1
Champions League
✓
🟡 Villarreal Form
Result
Opponent
Score
Competition
W/D/L
Oct 1, 2025
Juventus
2-2
Champions League
🤝
Sep 27, 2025
Athletic Club
1-0
Spanish LALIGA
✓
Sep 23, 2025
Sevilla
1-2
Spanish LALIGA
✓
Sep 20, 2025
Osasuna
2-1
Spanish LALIGA
✓
Sep 16, 2025
Tottenham Hotspur
1-0
Champions League
✗
⚔️ Head to Head Record
Competition
Result
Score
Date
Spanish LALIGA
Villarreal vs Real Madrid
1-2
Mar 15, 2025
Spanish LALIGA
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
2-0
Oct 5, 2024
Spanish LALIGA
Villarreal vs Real Madrid
4-4
May 19, 2024
Spanish LALIGA
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
4-1
Dec 17, 2023
Spanish LALIGA
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
2-3
Apr 8, 2023
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Channel/Platform
Spain
DAZN LaLiga
United Kingdom
Disney+ Premium
United States
ESPN Select
Germany
DAZN Germany
France
beIN Sports 2
Italy
DAZN Italia
Canada
TSN+
Australia
beIN SPORTS 2
Portugal
DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport
