Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Preview

Borussia Dortmund vs RB Leipzig Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium: SIGNAL IDUNA PARK Date: 4th October 2025 Kick-off time – 14:30 GMT The stage is set at the iconic SIGNAL IDUNA PARK where Borussia Dortmund prepare to host RB Leipzig in what promises to be a tantalizing Bundesliga encounter. This clash between two of German football’s most thrilling attacking sides represents a fascinating tactical battle, with both teams eager to stake their claim among the elite. Dortmund arrive buoyant after a commanding 4-1 triumph over Athletic Club in midweek Champions League action, suggesting their confidence is sky-high heading into this domestic showdown. Meanwhile, Leipzig have been quietly building momentum with an impressive four-match winning streak in the Bundesliga, showcasing the kind of consistency that has made them genuine title contenders this season. The narrative surrounding this fixture is compelling from multiple angles. Dortmund’s recent form paints a picture of resilience and attacking prowess, having secured three victories and a draw from their last five outings across all competitions. Their only blemish came against Juventus in a thrilling 4-4 tie that demonstrated both their offensive firepower and defensive vulnerabilities. In contrast, Leipzig stumbled against Bayern Munich with a heavy 6-0 defeat, but have since responded emphatically with four consecutive Bundesliga victories, proving their mental fortitude. The head-to-head record favors Leipzig, with the Red Bulls claiming four victories in the last five meetings, though this fixture has historically produced entertainment regardless of the outcome. This encounter kicks off at 14:30 GMT on October 4th, 2025, and fans worldwide can tune in to witness this Bundesliga spectacle. German supporters can catch the action on Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, DAZN Germany, and Amazon Prime Video, while UK viewers will need to check their subscription services. In the United States, ESPN Select and the ESPN App will broadcast the match, and Australian fans can watch via beIN SPORTS 3 or beIN Sports Connect.

The team news adds further intrigue to this already captivating matchup. Dortmund will be without Emre Can, Julien Duranville, and Aaron Anselmino through injury, though the latter’s 7.01 rating suggests his absence might not be catastrophic. For Leipzig, the situation is more concerning with Xaver Schlager (6.71 rating), Kosta Nedeljkovic (6.0 rating), Max Finkgräfe, Amadou Haidara, and Benjamin Henrichs all sidelined. These absences could significantly impact Leipzig’s tactical flexibility, particularly in midfield where Schlager’s presence is typically crucial.

Possible Line-ups

Borussia Dortmund (3-4-1-2)

Kobel, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Ryerson, Bensebaini, Nmecha, Guirrasy, Beier, Sabitzer, Adeyemi, Svensson

RB Leipzig (4-3-3)

Raum, Lukeba, Baumgartner, Diamande, Gulácsi, Bakayoko, Ouédraogo, Orbán, Rómulo, Seiwald, Baku

⚽ Borussia Dortmund Form

Last Five Games Result Competition Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Athletic Club (Oct 1, 2025) ✓ Champions League Mainz 0-2 Borussia Dortmund (Sep 27, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 1-0 VfL Wolfsburg (Sep 21, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga Juventus 4-4 Borussia Dortmund (Sep 16, 2025) 🤝 Champions League 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 0-2 Borussia Dortmund (Sep 13, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga

🐂 RB Leipzig Form

Last Five Games Result Competition VfL Wolfsburg 0-1 RB Leipzig (Sep 27, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga RB Leipzig 3-1 FC Cologne (Sep 20, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga Mainz 0-1 RB Leipzig (Sep 13, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga RB Leipzig 2-0 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 (Aug 30, 2025) ✓ German Bundesliga Bayern Munich 6-0 RB Leipzig (Aug 22, 2025) ✗ German Bundesliga

🔄 Head-to-Head Record

Result Competition RB Leipzig 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (Mar 15, 2025) German Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 2-1 RB Leipzig (Nov 2, 2024) German Bundesliga RB Leipzig 4-1 Borussia Dortmund (Apr 27, 2024) German Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund 2-3 RB Leipzig (Dec 9, 2023) German Bundesliga RB Leipzig 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (Apr 5, 2023) German Cup

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster 🇩🇪 Germany DAZN Germany, Sky Go, WOW, Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1 🇬🇧 United Kingdom bet365 18+ geo restrictions apply – funded account required 🇺🇸 USA ESPN Select, ESPN App 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3 🇦🇹 Austria Sky Go Austria, Sky Sport Bundesliga 1, Sky Sport Bundesliga UHD 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video 🇪🇸 Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video 🇵🇹 Portugal DAZN Eleven 2 Portugal 🇮🇹 Italy Sky Sport 258 🇵🇱 Poland Canal+, Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Favorite