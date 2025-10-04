Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest Competition – English Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 5th October 2025 Kick-off time – 14:00 GMT

St. James’ Park braces itself for a compelling Premier League encounter as Newcastle United prepare to welcome Nottingham Forest on 5th October 2025, in a fixture that pits contrasting fortunes and tactical philosophies against one another. This northeast fortress will witness a battle between the Magpies seeking to rediscover their winning touch and a Forest side desperately searching for their first victory in recent weeks. Kick-off is scheduled for 14:00 GMT, with this intriguing clash offering both sides the opportunity to reshape their respective campaigns.

Newcastle United enter this fixture with a curious blend of European triumph and domestic frustration. The Magpies secured an impressive 0-4 victory over Union St.-Gilloise in the Champions League and dispatched Bradford City 4-1 in the Carabao Cup, demonstrating their attacking capabilities remain potent. However, their Premier League form has been concerning, with a 1-2 defeat to Arsenal and a goalless draw with AFC Bournemouth (0-0) highlighting struggles for consistency. The most alarming result came in their Champions League clash against Barcelona, where they suffered a 1-2 reverse that will have dented confidence. The hosts possess greater firepower in their probable lineup with four goals compared to Forest’s five, but their defensive vulnerabilities have been exposed repeatedly.

Nottingham Forest arrive at Tyneside mired in a worrying spell that has seen them fail to win any of their last five matches across all competitions. Consecutive losses to FC Midtjylland (2-3) in the Europa League and Sunderland (0-1) in the Premier League have been compounded by draws against Real Betis (2-2) and Burnley (1-1), with another defeat coming in the Carabao Cup against Swansea City (3-2). Forest’s defensive frailties are evident, having conceded in every recent fixture, while their attacking output has been inconsistent. The statistical comparison reveals Forest edge the aerial battles (51% success rate vs Newcastle’s 54%) and match their hosts in tackles per game (1.4 vs 0.9), suggesting they’ll compete physically even if results haven’t reflected their effort.

The head-to-head record offers Newcastle significant psychological advantage, with the Magpies winning their most recent encounter 4-3 in February 2025. The historical narrative shows competitive fixtures, including Newcastle victories of 1-3 and 2-3 in 2024, alongside draws at 1-1 in both the league and cup competitions from August 2024. These matches have consistently produced goals and drama, suggesting neutrals can anticipate an entertaining spectacle regardless of current form concerns.

Team news presents challenges for both sides that could significantly impact the tactical landscape. Newcastle will be without Yoane Wissa, Jacob Ramsey, and Tino Livramento faces up to eight weeks out injured with a knee injury. However, there’s positive news as Lewis Hall could make his first league start of the season. Forest’s injury crisis is equally severe, with Nicolás Domínguez and Ola Aina ruled out, while Murillo is hoping to return from a thigh injury he suffered last month at Arsenal, and Douglas Luiz (thigh) remains doubtful. These absences will force both managers to recalibrate their tactical approaches.

The statistical comparison reveals intriguing contrasts – Newcastle’s average squad age of 27.8 years suggests experience, while Forest’s 26.4 indicates youthful energy. Newcastle’s superior average height could prove decisive in set-piece situations, particularly given their 54% aerial duel success rate. Forest’s higher shots per game (1.2 vs Newcastle’s 1) and superior tackle success (1.4 vs 0.9) suggest they’ll look to press aggressively and disrupt Newcastle’s rhythm.

British and Irish viewers can watch via Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, and Sky Ultra HD, while American audiences can tune in through fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo, and SiriusXM FC. Canadian fans have access via DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, and Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada, with Australian supporters watching on Stan Sport.

Possible Line-Ups

Newcastle United (4-3-3): Hall; Pope, Burn, Schär, Trippier; Joelinton, Gordon, Guimarães, Woltemade; Tonali, Elanga

Nottingham Forest (4-2-3-1): Williams; Ndoye, Anderson, Murillo, Sels; Wood, Gibbs-White, Sangaré, Milenkovic; Hudson-Odoi, Zinchenko

⚽ Newcastle United Form

Result Match Score Competition ✓ Union St.-Gilloise vs Newcastle United 0-4 Champions League ✗ Newcastle United vs Arsenal 1-2 English Premier League ✓ Newcastle United vs Bradford City 4-1 English Carabao Cup 🤝 AFC Bournemouth vs Newcastle United 0-0 English Premier League ✗ Newcastle United vs Barcelona 1-2 Champions League

⚽ Nottingham Forest Form

Result Match Score Competition ✗ Nottingham Forest vs FC Midtjylland 2-3 Europa League ✗ Nottingham Forest vs Sunderland 0-1 English Premier League 🤝 Real Betis vs Nottingham Forest 2-2 Europa League 🤝 Burnley vs Nottingham Forest 1-1 English Premier League ✗ Swansea City vs Nottingham Forest 3-2 English Carabao Cup

🔄 Head-to-Head Record

Home Score Away Competition Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest 4-3 Feb 23, 2025 English Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United 1-3 Nov 10, 2024 English Premier League Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United 1-1 Aug 28, 2024 English Carabao Cup Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United 2-3 Feb 10, 2024 English Premier League Newcastle United vs Nottingham Forest 1-3 Dec 26, 2023 English Premier League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster 🇬🇧 United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD 🇺🇸 USA fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, USA Network, Telemundo 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 2 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport 🇪🇸 Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video, DAZN1 Spain 🇵🇹 Portugal DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 4 Portugal 🇧🇷 Brazil Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil 🇮🇳 India Disney+ Hotstar, FanCode, Star Sports Select HD2 🇲🇽 Mexico Max Mexico, TNT Go, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 🇹🇷 Turkey beIN CONNECT Turkey, TOD, beIN SPORTS MAX 2

Favorite