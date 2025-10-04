Juventus vs AC Milan Preview

Juventus vs AC Milan Competition – Italy Serie A Stadium: Allianz Stadium Date: 5th October 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Allianz Stadium prepares to host one of Italian football’s most storied rivalries as Juventus welcome AC Milan for a Serie A encounter that promises tactical sophistication and high-stakes drama on 5th October 2025. This clash between two of calcio’s most decorated institutions represents a pivotal moment in both clubs’ seasons, with contrasting recent fortunes setting the stage for an intriguing battle. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:45 GMT, and football fans worldwide can witness this iconic Derby d’Italia showdown through various broadcast platforms.

Juventus enter this fixture in a state of flux, their recent form characterized by frustration and an inability to find the winning formula. The Bianconeri are winless in their last five matches, managing only four draws against Villarreal (2-2) in the Champions League, Atalanta (1-1) in Serie A, Hellas Verona (1-1), and a dramatic 4-4 tie with Borussia Dortmund in Europe. Their solitary victory came against Internazionale (4-3) on 13th September, but since then, the Old Lady has struggled to rediscover that cutting edge. The defensive fragility exposed in those high-scoring encounters, particularly the eight-goal thriller against Dortmund, will be a major concern as they face a Milan side brimming with confidence and attacking intent.

AC Milan arrive in Turin riding a wave of momentum that has swept them to five consecutive victories across all competitions, showcasing the kind of relentless consistency that defines championship contenders. The Rossoneri’s impressive run includes a 2-1 triumph over Napoli, a commanding 3-0 victory against Lecce in the Coppa Italia, and another 3-0 demolition of Udinese in Serie A. Their 1-0 win over Bologna and a 0-2 away victory at Lecce complete a perfect sequence that has propelled them up the Serie A standings. Milan’s defensive solidity, having conceded just one goal in their last five matches, contrasts sharply with Juventus’ leaky backline, suggesting the visitors possess the tactical discipline and offensive firepower to exploit their hosts’ vulnerabilities.

The head-to-head record reveals a fascinating narrative of recent encounters that have been remarkably tight. Two of the last five meetings have ended in 0-0 draws, demonstrating the tactical chess matches these two giants often engage in. Juventus secured a 2-0 victory in January 2025 however they lost 1-2 in the Supercoppa Italiana on 3rd January 2025 and Milan’s recent winning streak suggests they enter this fixture as the form team. The psychological advantage clearly lies with the visitors, who will be determined to extend their perfect run and inflict further misery on a Juventus side desperately seeking to arrest their winless slide.

Formation analysis will be crucial, with both teams likely to deploy systems that emphasize defensive stability while maintaining attacking threat. The tactical battle in midfield will determine which side can impose their rhythm on proceedings, with Juventus needing to rediscover the defensive organization that once made them so formidable, while Milan will look to continue their fluid attacking patterns that have overwhelmed recent opponents.

Fans in Italy can tune in via DAZN Italia and SKY Go Italia on channel 214 DAZN Zona, while viewers in the United Kingdom and Ireland can access the match through DAZN UK, discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, and TNT Sports 1. American audiences can watch on Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo, and SiriusXM FC, with German fans accessing the fixture via DAZN Germany and Amazon Prime Video.

⚽ Juventus Form

Result Match Score Competition 🤝 Villarreal vs Juventus 2-2 Champions League 🤝 Juventus vs Atalanta 1-1 Italian Serie A 🤝 Hellas Verona vs Juventus 1-1 Italian Serie A 🤝 Juventus vs Borussia Dortmund 4-4 Champions League ✓ Juventus vs Internazionale 4-3 Italian Serie A

⚽ AC Milan Form

Result Match Score Competition ✓ AC Milan vs Napoli 2-1 Italian Serie A ✓ AC Milan vs Lecce 3-0 Coppa Italia ✓ Udinese vs AC Milan 0-3 Italian Serie A ✓ AC Milan vs Bologna 1-0 Italian Serie A ✓ Lecce vs AC Milan 0-2 Italian Serie A

🔄 Head-to-Head Record

Home Score Away Competition Juventus vs AC Milan 2-0 Jan 18, 2025 Italian Serie A Juventus vs AC Milan 1-2 Jan 3, 2025 Italian Supercoppa AC Milan vs Juventus 0-0 Nov 23, 2024 Italian Serie A Juventus vs AC Milan 0-0 Apr 27, 2024 Italian Serie A AC Milan vs Juventus 0-1 Oct 22, 2023 Italian Serie A

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster 🇮🇹 Italy DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona 🇬🇧 United Kingdom DAZN UK, discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, TNT Sports 1 🇺🇸 USA Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo 🇩🇪 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video 🇪🇸 Spain DAZN Spain, Amazon Prime Video 🇵🇹 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV4 🇧🇷 Brazil Zapping, Claro TV+, Disney+ Premium Brazil, ESPN Brazil 🇦🇺 Australia beIN Sports Connect, Amazon Prime Video, beIN SPORTS 3 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video 🇯🇵 Japan DAZN Japan

