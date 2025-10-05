England vs Wales Preview

England vs Wales Competition – International Friendly Stadium: Wembley Stadium Date: 9th October 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The stage is set for a compelling British derby as England welcome Wales to the iconic Wembley Stadium for what promises to be a fiercely contested international friendly. This clash between two proud footballing nations carries historical weight and regional pride that transcends the friendly fixture label, with both sides seeking to build momentum ahead of crucial World Cup qualifying matches. The Three Lions enter this encounter with confidence surging through their veins, having secured an impressive away victory against Serbia (5-0) in their most recent outing, following a solid home win over Andorra (2-0). However, their form hasn’t been flawless, with a disappointing defeat to Senegal (1-3) in a June friendly serving as a reminder that complacency can be punished at international level. England’s World Cup qualifying campaign has been productive overall, with four wins from five matches, including commanding victories over Latvia (3-0) and Andorra (1-0), positioning them well in their group standings.

Wales, meanwhile, arrive at Wembley nursing wounds from a recent setback against Canada (0-1) in their last international friendly, a result that will have frustrated the Dragons’ faithful. The Welsh qualifying campaign has been characterized by inconsistency, with notable victories over Kazakhstan (1-0) and Liechtenstein (3-0) demonstrating their capability to handle expected opposition, yet heavy defeats to Belgium (3-4) have exposed vulnerabilities when facing elite competition. The head-to-head record makes sobering reading for Welsh supporters, with England dominating recent encounters, including a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Wembley in October 2020 and a 3-0 triumph during the 2022 World Cup group stage. Wales’ last victory in this fixture dates back over a decade, highlighting the challenge that awaits them on hostile territory. Their most recent clash saw England edge a tight encounter 2-1 at the 2016 European Championship, showcasing that Wales can compete when the stakes are highest, even if results haven’t followed in recent years.

The form trajectory of both nations tells a contrasting story entering this fixture. England’s recent sequence reads W-W-L-W-W, with their attacking prowess particularly evident in the dismantling of Serbia, where they scored five goals away from home in a World Cup qualifier. This offensive firepower, combined with defensive solidity shown in clean sheets against Andorra and Latvia, suggests the Three Lions are finding their rhythm under their current tactical approach. Wales’ form of L-W-L-W-D reveals a team struggling for consistency, alternating between credible performances and disappointing results. The absence of key players through injury could prove decisive in this encounter, with both teams managing fitness concerns ahead of the October international window. The Dragons will need to draw upon every ounce of their competitive spirit and tactical discipline to frustrate an English side that has historically dominated this fixture, particularly at Wembley where the atmosphere will undoubtedly favor the hosts.

Fans across the globe can tune in to witness this British derby, with kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT on 9th October 2025. In the United Kingdom and Ireland, supporters can watch live coverage on ITV 1 UK, with streaming available via ITVX, while Welsh language coverage will be provided on S4C. American viewers can catch the action on Fox Sports platforms, including FOX One and Fox Sports 2, with streaming options available through fuboTV, Foxsports.com, and Amazon Prime Video. Canadian fans are well-served with coverage on DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video, while German supporters can tune in via DAZN Germany or Amazon Prime Video. Australian audiences can access the match through Stan Sport, ensuring this historic rivalry reaches a worldwide audience eager to witness another chapter in this storied footballing relationship.

⚽ England Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✓ Serbia 0 – 5 England World Cup Qualifying ✓ England 2 – 0 Andorra World Cup Qualifying ✗ England 1 – 3 Senegal International Friendly ✓ Andorra 0 – 1 England World Cup Qualifying ✓ England 3 – 0 Latvia World Cup Qualifying

🐉 Wales Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✗ Wales 0 – 1 Canada International Friendly ✓ Kazakhstan 0 – 1 Wales World Cup Qualifying ✗ Belgium 4 – 3 Wales World Cup Qualifying ✓ Wales 3 – 0 Liechtenstein World Cup Qualifying 🤝 North Macedonia 1 – 1 Wales World Cup Qualifying

📊 Head To Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Wales 0 – 3 England World Cup England 3 – 0 Wales International Friendly England 2 – 1 Wales European Championship England 1 – 0 Wales European Championship Wales 0 – 2 England European Championship

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster 🇬🇧 Great Britain ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, UTV, S4C 🇮🇪 Ireland ITV 1 UK, ITVX, STV Scotland, UTV, S4C 🇺🇸 USA FOX One, Fox Sports 2, fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video 🇩🇪 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport 🇯🇵 Japan DAZN Japan 🇵🇹 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV+ 🇧🇷 Brazil Disney+ Premium Brazil 🌍 International UEFA.tv

