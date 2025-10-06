Scotland vs Greece Preview

Scotland vs Greece Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Hampden Park Date: 9th October 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

A monumental World Cup qualifying showdown awaits at Glasgow’s iconic Hampden Park as Scotland prepare to host Greece in a fixture that could define both nations’ paths to the global tournament. This encounter represents a crossroads moment in the qualifying campaign, where aspirations can be fulfilled or crushed under the weight of expectation, with the passionate Tartan Army ready to roar their side toward a crucial three points on home soil. The atmosphere promises to be electric as these two European nations battle for supremacy in a group where every point carries immense significance. Scotland come into this vital clash with mixed emotions following their most recent outing, a 2-0 away victory over Belarus that kept their qualifying hopes alive. Prior to that success, the Scots secured a hard-fought goalless draw against Denmark, demonstrating defensive resilience even if attacking cutting edge proved elusive. However, their confidence took significant blows earlier in the campaign, suffering a painful 3-0 defeat to Greece in the reverse fixture back in March during Nations League action, while a 3-1 loss to Iceland in June exposed vulnerabilities that visiting nations will be eager to exploit.

Greece arrive at Hampden Park as the form team in this qualifying group, their recent performances suggesting they have discovered a winning formula that has propelled them toward qualification contention. The visitors have been ruthless in dispatching expected opponents while maintaining composure against stronger nations, with their attacking prowess on full display throughout recent fixtures. Their most recent qualifier saw them suffer a rare setback, falling 3-0 to Denmark, but this defeat came after an impressive run that included a commanding 5-1 victory over Belarus and commanding wins over Bulgaria (4-0) and Slovakia (4-1). The Greeks have demonstrated remarkable consistency in finding the back of the net, averaging multiple goals per game across their recent fixtures, making them a formidable attacking threat that Scotland’s defense must contain. The head-to-head record between these nations reveals a competitive rivalry, with their most recent meeting in March 2025 seeing Greece dominate proceedings with a 3-0 victory during Nations League competition. Scotland did edge a tight encounter 1-0 back in March 2025 in Nations League action, highlighting the small gap in this matchup.

The contrasting trajectories of both teams make this encounter utterly compelling from a tactical and psychological perspective. Scotland’s form of W-D-W-L-L shows a team capable of grinding out results but also susceptible to heavy defeats when facing quality opposition, with their defensive frailties exposed in both losses to Iceland and Greece. The Tartan Army faithful will demand a response from their heroes, particularly after the humbling 3-0 defeat suffered at Greek hands earlier in the campaign. Hampden Park has historically been a fortress for Scotland when the crowd is fully engaged, and the players will need to harness that energy to overturn their recent struggles against this opponent. Greece’s impressive L-W-W-W-W sequence demonstrates a team hitting peak form at precisely the right moment in qualifying, with their attacking quartet of victories interrupted only by that solitary Danish setback. The visitors will travel to Glasgow with confidence coursing through their ranks, knowing that victory would virtually guarantee their progression to the World Cup finals while simultaneously dealing a devastating blow to Scottish qualification hopes.

This fixture represents far more than just three points on offer; it embodies national pride, qualifying dreams, and the hopes of millions of supporters who live and breathe international football. Scotland must rediscover the defensive discipline that secured clean sheets against Denmark and Belarus while simultaneously unlocking attacking creativity that has proven elusive in recent outings. The absence of key players through injury could prove decisive in determining the outcome, with both squads managing fitness concerns heading into this crucial October window. Greece will seek to replicate the tactical blueprint that saw them dominate the reverse fixture, exploiting Scottish defensive vulnerabilities while maintaining the clinical finishing that has characterized their qualifying campaign. Football fans across the globe can witness this pivotal World Cup qualifier at 19:45 GMT on 9th October 2025, with comprehensive coverage available on multiple platforms. British and Irish supporters can follow all the action live on BBC Two, BBC Scotland, and BBC iPlayer, with additional streaming via BBC Sport Web. Greek audiences have access through Alpha TV, while German viewers can tune in via DAZN Germany or Amazon Prime Video. Canadian fans are well-served with DAZN Canada and Amazon Prime Video broadcasting the match, while Australian supporters can stream the encounter through Stan Sport. American viewers can catch the action on FOX One and Fox Soccer Plus, with streaming options available through fuboTV and Amazon Prime Video, ensuring this critical qualifying battle reaches a worldwide audience eager to witness which nation takes a giant stride toward World Cup glory.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Scotland Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✓ Belarus 0 – 2 Scotland World Cup Qualifying 🤝 Denmark 0 – 0 Scotland World Cup Qualifying ✓ Liechtenstein 0 – 4 Scotland International Friendly ✗ Scotland 1 – 3 Iceland International Friendly ✗ Scotland 0 – 3 Greece Nations League

🇬🇷 Greece Form

Result Home Team Score Away Team Competition ✗ Greece 0 – 3 Denmark World Cup Qualifying ✓ Greece 5 – 1 Belarus World Cup Qualifying ✓ Greece 4 – 0 Bulgaria International Friendly ✓ Greece 4 – 1 Slovakia International Friendly ✓ Scotland 0 – 3 Greece Nations League

📊 Head To Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Scotland 0 – 3 Greece Nations League Greece 0 – 1 Scotland Nations League

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Great Britain BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web 🇮🇪 Ireland BBC Two, BBC Scotland, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Web 🇬🇷 Greece Alpha TV 🇩🇪 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video 🇨🇦 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video 🇺🇸 USA FOX One, Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video 🇦🇺 Australia Stan Sport 🇯🇵 Japan DAZN Japan 🇵🇹 Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 🌍 International UEFA.tv

Favorite