Spain vs Georgia Preview

Spain vs Georgia Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Martínez Valero Date: 11th October 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT The Martínez Valero stadium prepares to host a fascinating World Cup Qualifying encounter between Spain and Georgia on October 11th, 2025, as La Roja seek to maintain their relentless pursuit of qualification against a Georgian side riding an unexpected wave of confidence. This fixture represents a collision of contrasting narratives – Spain’s attacking brilliance against Georgia’s resilient underdog spirit, and the clash promises tactical intrigue alongside goals aplenty. Spain arrive in spectacular form, having won three of their last five matches, including emphatic World Cup qualifying victories over Turkey (6-0) and Bulgaria (3-0). Their only blemish was a 2-2 tie with Portugal in the Nations League, but they bounced back with statement wins over France (5-4) and Netherlands (3-3 draw). The Spanish attacking machine has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 1.6 shots per game with an impressive 47% aerial duel success rate, complemented by 2.1 dribbles per game that showcase their technical superiority. Georgia, meanwhile, have exceeded all expectations with their recent performances. The Crusaders have won three of their last five fixtures, including a crucial 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying and a 1-0 triumph against the Faroe Islands. Their only defeat came against Turkey (3-2), while they also secured draws against Cape Verde Islands (1-1) and most impressively, a 6-1 demolition of Armenia in the Nations League. Georgia’s statistics reveal a team punching above their weight – averaging 1.2 shots per game with a respectable 37% aerial duel success rate and 1.7 dribbles per game. Their tactical discipline and counter-attacking threat make them dangerous opponents for any team that underestimates them. The injury situation significantly impacts both squads. Spain will be without their talismanic forward Lamine Yamal, whose participation has been disrupted, forcing a gameweek-three absence. Fermin López is also ruled out, while veteran right-back Dani Carvajal’s availability remains doubtful. Ferran Torres is expected to deputize for Yamal in the attacking trident. Georgia face their own personnel concerns, missing talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to injury – a massive blow to their attacking ambitions. Watford midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze is also unavailable as he nears a return from injury. The visitors are anticipated to make two tactical adjustments to the side that secured their recent victory. Despite the historical dominance Spain holds over Georgia – having won all five of their last five meetings including a 4-1 victory in June 2024 – the Crusaders’ recent resilience suggests they won’t capitulate easily. Football fans worldwide can tune in at 19:45 GMT, with coverage available on TVE La 1 and RTVE Play in Spain, 1TV in Georgia, Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Germany, and fuboTV in the USA.

Possible line-ups:

Spain (4-3-3)

Simón, Porro, Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Williams, Oyarzabal, Torres

Georgia (4-3-3)

Kakabadze, Azarovi, Kashia, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Mekvabishvili, Zivzivadze, Goglichidze, Gagnidze, Mamardashvili

⚽ Spain – Last 5 Games

Competition Result W/D/L World Cup Qualifying Spain 6-0 Turkey ✓ World Cup Qualifying Spain 3-0 Bulgaria ✓ Nations League Portugal 2-2 Spain 🤝 Nations League Spain 5-4 France ✓ Nations League Spain 3-3 Netherlands 🤝

🇬🇪 Georgia – Last 5 Games

Competition Result W/D/L World Cup Qualifying Georgia 3-0 Bulgaria ✓ World Cup Qualifying Georgia 2-3 Turkey ✗ International Friendly Georgia 1-1 Cape Verde Islands 🤝 International Friendly Georgia 1-0 Faroe Islands ✓ Nations League Georgia 6-1 Armenia ✓

🆚 Head-to-Head Record

Competition Result Score European Championship Spain 4-1 Georgia Jun 30, 2024 European Championship Spain 3-1 Georgia Nov 19, 2023 European Championship Georgia 1-7 Spain Sep 8, 2023 World Cup Qualifying Spain 4-0 Georgia Sep 5, 2021 World Cup Qualifying Georgia 1-2 Spain Mar 28, 2021

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country TV Channel / Streaming Spain RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1 Georgia 1TV United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video USA fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2 Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno France L’Équipe Live Foot Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2 Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Optus Sport, Stan Sport

