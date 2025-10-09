Ad

Spain vs Georgia Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 9, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Spain vs Georgia

Competition – World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Martínez Valero

Date: 11th October 2025

Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

The Martínez Valero stadium prepares to host a fascinating World Cup Qualifying encounter between Spain and Georgia on October 11th, 2025, as La Roja seek to maintain their relentless pursuit of qualification against a Georgian side riding an unexpected wave of confidence. This fixture represents a collision of contrasting narratives – Spain’s attacking brilliance against Georgia’s resilient underdog spirit, and the clash promises tactical intrigue alongside goals aplenty. Spain arrive in spectacular form, having won three of their last five matches, including emphatic World Cup qualifying victories over Turkey (6-0) and Bulgaria (3-0). Their only blemish was a 2-2 tie with Portugal in the Nations League, but they bounced back with statement wins over France (5-4) and Netherlands (3-3 draw). The Spanish attacking machine has been firing on all cylinders, averaging 1.6 shots per game with an impressive 47% aerial duel success rate, complemented by 2.1 dribbles per game that showcase their technical superiority.

Georgia, meanwhile, have exceeded all expectations with their recent performances. The Crusaders have won three of their last five fixtures, including a crucial 3-0 victory over Bulgaria in World Cup qualifying and a 1-0 triumph against the Faroe Islands. Their only defeat came against Turkey (3-2), while they also secured draws against Cape Verde Islands (1-1) and most impressively, a 6-1 demolition of Armenia in the Nations League. Georgia’s statistics reveal a team punching above their weight – averaging 1.2 shots per game with a respectable 37% aerial duel success rate and 1.7 dribbles per game. Their tactical discipline and counter-attacking threat make them dangerous opponents for any team that underestimates them.

The injury situation significantly impacts both squads. Spain will be without their talismanic forward Lamine Yamal, whose participation has been disrupted, forcing a gameweek-three absence. Fermin López is also ruled out, while veteran right-back Dani Carvajal’s availability remains doubtful. Ferran Torres is expected to deputize for Yamal in the attacking trident. Georgia face their own personnel concerns, missing talisman Khvicha Kvaratskhelia due to injury – a massive blow to their attacking ambitions. Watford midfielder Giorgi Chakvetadze is also unavailable as he nears a return from injury. The visitors are anticipated to make two tactical adjustments to the side that secured their recent victory. Despite the historical dominance Spain holds over Georgia – having won all five of their last five meetings including a 4-1 victory in June 2024 – the Crusaders’ recent resilience suggests they won’t capitulate easily. Football fans worldwide can tune in at 19:45 GMT, with coverage available on TVE La 1 and RTVE Play in Spain, 1TV in Georgia, Amazon Prime Video in the UK and Germany, and fuboTV in the USA.

Possible line-ups:
Spain (4-3-3)

Simón, Porro, Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella, Merino, Zubimendi, Pedri, Williams, Oyarzabal, Torres

Simón
Cucurella
Normand
Huijsen
Porro
Zubimendi
Merino
Pedri
Williams
Oyarzabal
Torres
Georgia (4-3-3)

Kakabadze, Azarovi, Kashia, Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Mikautadze, Mekvabishvili, Zivzivadze, Goglichidze, Gagnidze, Mamardashvili

Mamardashvili
Azarovi
Goglichidze
Kashia
Kakabadze
Mekvabishvili
Kochorashvili
Gagnidze
Zivzivadze
Mikautadze
Davitashvili
⚽ Spain – Last 5 Games
Competition Result W/D/L
World Cup Qualifying Spain 6-0 Turkey
World Cup Qualifying Spain 3-0 Bulgaria
Nations League Portugal 2-2 Spain 🤝
Nations League Spain 5-4 France
Nations League Spain 3-3 Netherlands 🤝
🇬🇪 Georgia – Last 5 Games
Competition Result W/D/L
World Cup Qualifying Georgia 3-0 Bulgaria
World Cup Qualifying Georgia 2-3 Turkey
International Friendly Georgia 1-1 Cape Verde Islands 🤝
International Friendly Georgia 1-0 Faroe Islands
Nations League Georgia 6-1 Armenia
🆚 Head-to-Head Record
Competition Result Score
European Championship Spain 4-1 Georgia Jun 30, 2024
European Championship Spain 3-1 Georgia Nov 19, 2023
European Championship Georgia 1-7 Spain Sep 8, 2023
World Cup Qualifying Spain 4-0 Georgia Sep 5, 2021
World Cup Qualifying Georgia 1-2 Spain Mar 28, 2021
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country TV Channel / Streaming
Spain RTVE Play, Movistar+, fuboTV España, TVE La 1
Georgia 1TV
United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video
USA fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Amazon Prime Video, ViX, FOX Sports App, FOX One, Fox Sports 2
Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno
France L’Équipe Live Foot
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia Optus Sport, Stan Sport

