Ad

Netherlands vs Finland Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 10, 2025 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Netherlands vs Finland

Competition – World Cup Qualifying

Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena

Date: 12th October 2025

Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Johan Cruijff Arena prepares to host a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as the Netherlands welcome Finland in what promises to be a captivating showdown between two nations with contrasting fortunes in recent months. The Dutch enter this fixture riding a wave of momentum, unbeaten in their last five outings, while their Nordic visitors arrive in Amsterdam desperately seeking to arrest a worrying slide that has seen them struggle for consistency. With qualification dreams hanging in the balance, this clash represents more than just three points—it’s a statement of intent as both sides navigate the treacherous path toward the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Oranje have been nothing short of formidable on home soil, and their recent form underscores their status as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking forces. Following their emphatic 8-0 demolition of Malta and a commanding 3-2 victory over Lithuania, the Dutch machine appears to be firing on all cylinders. Their most recent outing against Malta on October 9th saw them run riot with a 4-0 triumph, further cementing their dominance in Group C. Even their 1-1 draw with Poland couldn’t dampen spirits, as the team demonstrated resilience and character. Most tellingly, their 2-0 victory over these same Finnish opponents back in June serves as a psychological advantage heading into this rematch.

Finland, by contrast, find themselves in troubled waters. The Finns have suffered three defeats in their last five matches, including losses to Poland and Norway, sandwiched around victories against Lithuania and Poland. Their most recent qualifier against Lithuania on October 9th ended in a 2-1 win, offering a glimmer of hope, but their overall trajectory remains concerning. The memory of their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in June still stings, and they’ll need to produce something special to avoid a repeat. With kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT, fans across the globe can tune in—Dutch supporters on NPO 3, Finnish viewers on MTV Katsomo and YLE TV2, German audiences via Amazon Prime Video, and British fans through Amazon Prime Video.

I apologize for the errors. Let me correct the lineups by carefully reading the formation image:

Possible Line-Ups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ven; Gravenberch, Reijnders, Gakpo; Frimpong, Weghorst, Jong

Verbruggen
Ven
Dijk
Timber
Dumfries
Reijnders
Jong
Gravenberch
Gakpo
Weghorst
Frimpong

Finland (3-5-2): Alho; Stahl, Walta, Kallman; Antman, Koski, Kairinen, Sinisalo, Tenho; Pohjanpalo, Lahteenmaki

Sinisalo
Stahl
Koski
Lahteenmaki
Antman
Walta
Kairinen
Tenho
Alho
Kallman
Pohjanpalo
🇳🇱 Netherlands Form
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Malta (H) 4-0 World Cup Qualifying Oct 9, 2025
Lithuania (H) 3-2 World Cup Qualifying Sep 7, 2025
🤝 Poland (A) 1-1 World Cup Qualifying Sep 4, 2025
Malta (A) 0-8 World Cup Qualifying Jun 10, 2025
Finland (A) 0-2 World Cup Qualifying Jun 7, 2025
🇫🇮 Finland Form
Result Opposition Score Competition Date
Lithuania (A) 2-1 World Cup Qualifying Oct 9, 2025
Poland (H) 1-3 World Cup Qualifying Sep 7, 2025
Norway (A) 0-1 International Friendly Sep 4, 2025
Poland (H) 2-1 World Cup Qualifying Jun 10, 2025
Netherlands (H) 0-2 World Cup Qualifying Jun 7, 2025
⚔️ Head-to-Head Record
Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date
Finland 0-2 Netherlands World Cup Qualifying Jun 7, 2025
Finland 0-2 Netherlands European Championship Qualifying Sep 6, 2011
Netherlands 2-1 Finland European Championship Qualifying Sep 7, 2010
Finland 0-4 Netherlands World Cup Qualifying Jun 8, 2005
Netherlands 3-1 Finland World Cup Qualifying Oct 13, 2004
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country Broadcaster
Netherlands NPO 3
Finland MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2
Great Britain Amazon Prime Video
Germany Amazon Prime Video
USA fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia Stan Sport
France L’Equipe
Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen

Check Also

Denmark vs Greece Preview

Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium sets the stage for a pivotal World Cup qualifying battle as Denmark ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org