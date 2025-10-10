Netherlands vs Finland Preview

Netherlands vs Finland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 12th October 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT The Johan Cruijff Arena prepares to host a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as the Netherlands welcome Finland in what promises to be a captivating showdown between two nations with contrasting fortunes in recent months. The Dutch enter this fixture riding a wave of momentum, unbeaten in their last five outings, while their Nordic visitors arrive in Amsterdam desperately seeking to arrest a worrying slide that has seen them struggle for consistency. With qualification dreams hanging in the balance, this clash represents more than just three points—it’s a statement of intent as both sides navigate the treacherous path toward the 2026 World Cup finals. The Oranje have been nothing short of formidable on home soil, and their recent form underscores their status as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking forces. Following their emphatic 8-0 demolition of Malta and a commanding 3-2 victory over Lithuania, the Dutch machine appears to be firing on all cylinders. Their most recent outing against Malta on October 9th saw them run riot with a 4-0 triumph, further cementing their dominance in Group C. Even their 1-1 draw with Poland couldn’t dampen spirits, as the team demonstrated resilience and character. Most tellingly, their 2-0 victory over these same Finnish opponents back in June serves as a psychological advantage heading into this rematch. Finland, by contrast, find themselves in troubled waters. The Finns have suffered three defeats in their last five matches, including losses to Poland and Norway, sandwiched around victories against Lithuania and Poland. Their most recent qualifier against Lithuania on October 9th ended in a 2-1 win, offering a glimmer of hope, but their overall trajectory remains concerning. The memory of their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in June still stings, and they’ll need to produce something special to avoid a repeat. With kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT, fans across the globe can tune in—Dutch supporters on NPO 3, Finnish viewers on MTV Katsomo and YLE TV2, German audiences via Amazon Prime Video, and British fans through Amazon Prime Video. I apologize for the errors. Let me correct the lineups by carefully reading the formation image: Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ven; Gravenberch, Reijnders, Gakpo; Frimpong, Weghorst, Jong Finland (3-5-2): Alho; Stahl, Walta, Kallman; Antman, Koski, Kairinen, Sinisalo, Tenho; Pohjanpalo, Lahteenmaki
Possible Line-Ups
🇳🇱 Netherlands Form
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Malta (H)
4-0
World Cup Qualifying
Oct 9, 2025
✅
Lithuania (H)
3-2
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 7, 2025
🤝
Poland (A)
1-1
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 4, 2025
✅
Malta (A)
0-8
World Cup Qualifying
Jun 10, 2025
✅
Finland (A)
0-2
World Cup Qualifying
Jun 7, 2025
🇫🇮 Finland Form
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Lithuania (A)
2-1
World Cup Qualifying
Oct 9, 2025
❌
Poland (H)
1-3
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 7, 2025
❌
Norway (A)
0-1
International Friendly
Sep 4, 2025
✅
Poland (H)
2-1
World Cup Qualifying
Jun 10, 2025
❌
Netherlands (H)
0-2
World Cup Qualifying
Jun 7, 2025
⚔️ Head-to-Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Finland
0-2
Netherlands
World Cup Qualifying
Jun 7, 2025
Finland
0-2
Netherlands
European Championship Qualifying
Sep 6, 2011
Netherlands
2-1
Finland
European Championship Qualifying
Sep 7, 2010
Finland
0-4
Netherlands
World Cup Qualifying
Jun 8, 2005
Netherlands
3-1
Finland
World Cup Qualifying
Oct 13, 2004
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Broadcaster
Netherlands
NPO 3
Finland
MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2
Great Britain
Amazon Prime Video
Germany
Amazon Prime Video
USA
fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Australia
Stan Sport
France
L’Equipe
Italy
SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Portugal
Sport TV Multiscreen
