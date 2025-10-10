Netherlands vs Finland Preview

Netherlands vs Finland Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Johan Cruijff Arena Date: 12th October 2025 Kick-off time – 17:00 GMT

The Johan Cruijff Arena prepares to host a crucial World Cup qualifying encounter as the Netherlands welcome Finland in what promises to be a captivating showdown between two nations with contrasting fortunes in recent months. The Dutch enter this fixture riding a wave of momentum, unbeaten in their last five outings, while their Nordic visitors arrive in Amsterdam desperately seeking to arrest a worrying slide that has seen them struggle for consistency. With qualification dreams hanging in the balance, this clash represents more than just three points—it’s a statement of intent as both sides navigate the treacherous path toward the 2026 World Cup finals.

The Oranje have been nothing short of formidable on home soil, and their recent form underscores their status as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking forces. Following their emphatic 8-0 demolition of Malta and a commanding 3-2 victory over Lithuania, the Dutch machine appears to be firing on all cylinders. Their most recent outing against Malta on October 9th saw them run riot with a 4-0 triumph, further cementing their dominance in Group C. Even their 1-1 draw with Poland couldn’t dampen spirits, as the team demonstrated resilience and character. Most tellingly, their 2-0 victory over these same Finnish opponents back in June serves as a psychological advantage heading into this rematch.

Finland, by contrast, find themselves in troubled waters. The Finns have suffered three defeats in their last five matches, including losses to Poland and Norway, sandwiched around victories against Lithuania and Poland. Their most recent qualifier against Lithuania on October 9th ended in a 2-1 win, offering a glimmer of hope, but their overall trajectory remains concerning. The memory of their 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands in June still stings, and they’ll need to produce something special to avoid a repeat. With kick-off scheduled for 17:00 GMT, fans across the globe can tune in—Dutch supporters on NPO 3, Finnish viewers on MTV Katsomo and YLE TV2, German audiences via Amazon Prime Video, and British fans through Amazon Prime Video.

Possible Line-Ups

Netherlands (4-3-3): Verbruggen; Dumfries, Timber, Van Dijk, Ven; Gravenberch, Reijnders, Gakpo; Frimpong, Weghorst, Jong

Finland (3-5-2): Alho; Stahl, Walta, Kallman; Antman, Koski, Kairinen, Sinisalo, Tenho; Pohjanpalo, Lahteenmaki

🇳🇱 Netherlands Form

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✅ Malta (H) 4-0 World Cup Qualifying Oct 9, 2025 ✅ Lithuania (H) 3-2 World Cup Qualifying Sep 7, 2025 🤝 Poland (A) 1-1 World Cup Qualifying Sep 4, 2025 ✅ Malta (A) 0-8 World Cup Qualifying Jun 10, 2025 ✅ Finland (A) 0-2 World Cup Qualifying Jun 7, 2025

🇫🇮 Finland Form

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✅ Lithuania (A) 2-1 World Cup Qualifying Oct 9, 2025 ❌ Poland (H) 1-3 World Cup Qualifying Sep 7, 2025 ❌ Norway (A) 0-1 International Friendly Sep 4, 2025 ✅ Poland (H) 2-1 World Cup Qualifying Jun 10, 2025 ❌ Netherlands (H) 0-2 World Cup Qualifying Jun 7, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Finland 0-2 Netherlands World Cup Qualifying Jun 7, 2025 Finland 0-2 Netherlands European Championship Qualifying Sep 6, 2011 Netherlands 2-1 Finland European Championship Qualifying Sep 7, 2010 Finland 0-4 Netherlands World Cup Qualifying Jun 8, 2005 Netherlands 3-1 Finland World Cup Qualifying Oct 13, 2004

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Netherlands NPO 3 Finland MTV Katsomo, YLE TV2 Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Germany Amazon Prime Video USA fuboTV, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video Australia Stan Sport France L’Equipe Italy SKY Go Italia, NOW TV Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen

