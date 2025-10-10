Denmark vs Greece Preview

Denmark vs Greece Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Parken Date: 12th October 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium sets the stage for a pivotal World Cup qualifying battle as Denmark play host to Greece in what promises to be a fascinating tactical chess match between two sides desperate to solidify their positions in the qualification race. The Danish Dynamite arrive at this fixture in imperious form, unbeaten in their last five encounters, showcasing the kind of ruthless efficiency that has become their trademark. Meanwhile, Greece find themselves in a precarious position, their recent inconsistencies raising serious questions about their ability to compete at this level. With both nations harbouring genuine ambitions of reaching the 2026 World Cup, this encounter carries enormous weight—victory for Denmark would significantly bolster their qualification hopes, while Greece desperately need a result to keep their dreams alive. The hosts have been nothing short of sensational in recent weeks, demonstrating the kind of clinical finishing and defensive solidity that makes them one of Europe’s most formidable opponents. Their demolition jobs against Belarus (6-0) and Greece (3-0) in their last two qualifiers have sent shockwaves through the group, while victories over Lithuania (5-0) and Northern Ireland (2-1) further underline their credentials. Even their goalless draw with Scotland on September 5th showcased their resilience and organisational excellence. The Danes have rediscovered their swagger at the perfect moment, and Parken will be an intimidating fortress for any visiting side. Their comprehensive 3-0 victory over these same Greek opponents just over a month ago will give them enormous psychological confidence heading into this rematch. Greece, in stark contrast, arrive in Copenhagen nursing wounds from a series of disappointing results that have left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. The Ethniki have suffered back-to-back defeats to Scotland (3-1) and Denmark (3-0) in their most recent qualifiers, results that have exposed significant defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in attack. Their saving grace has been a trio of victories earlier in the campaign—wins over Belarus (5-1), Bulgaria (4-0), and Slovakia (4-1)—but those feel like distant memories now. The Greeks must somehow find a way to neutralise Denmark’s attacking threats while rediscovering their own goalscoring touch, a tall order given their current trajectory. With kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT, fans can witness this crucial encounter on TV2 Play Denmark and TV2 Denmark for Danish viewers, Alpha TV for Greek supporters, Amazon Prime Video for British and German audiences, and DAZN Canada for Canadian fans.
🇩🇰 Denmark Form
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
✅
Belarus (A)
0-6
World Cup Qualifying
Oct 9, 2025
✅
Greece (H)
3-0
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 8, 2025
🤝
Scotland (A)
0-0
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 5, 2025
✅
Lithuania (H)
5-0
International Friendly
Jun 10, 2025
✅
Northern Ireland (H)
2-1
International Friendly
Jun 7, 2025
🇬🇷 Greece Form
Result
Opposition
Score
Competition
Date
❌
Scotland (H)
1-3
World Cup Qualifying
Oct 9, 2025
❌
Denmark (A)
0-3
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 8, 2025
✅
Belarus (H)
5-1
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 5, 2025
✅
Bulgaria (H)
4-0
International Friendly
Jun 10, 2025
✅
Slovakia (H)
4-1
International Friendly
Jun 7, 2025
⚔️ Head-to-Head Record
Home Team
Score
Away Team
Competition
Date
Greece
0-3
Denmark
World Cup Qualifying
Sep 8, 2025
Greece
1-1
Denmark
International Friendly
Feb 11, 2009
Denmark
1-0
Greece
World Cup Qualifying
Oct 8, 2005
Greece
2-1
Denmark
World Cup Qualifying
Feb 9, 2005
📺 TV Listings / Streaming
Country
Broadcaster
Denmark
TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark
Greece
Alpha TV
Great Britain
Amazon Prime Video
Germany
DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
USA
Amazon Prime Video, ViX
Australia
Optus Sport, Stan Sport
Netherlands
Ziggo Sport 3
Ireland
Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media Two
Portugal
Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1
