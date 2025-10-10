Denmark vs Greece Preview

Denmark vs Greece Competition – World Cup Qualifying Stadium: Parken Date: 12th October 2025 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Copenhagen’s Parken Stadium sets the stage for a pivotal World Cup qualifying battle as Denmark play host to Greece in what promises to be a fascinating tactical chess match between two sides desperate to solidify their positions in the qualification race. The Danish Dynamite arrive at this fixture in imperious form, unbeaten in their last five encounters, showcasing the kind of ruthless efficiency that has become their trademark. Meanwhile, Greece find themselves in a precarious position, their recent inconsistencies raising serious questions about their ability to compete at this level. With both nations harbouring genuine ambitions of reaching the 2026 World Cup, this encounter carries enormous weight—victory for Denmark would significantly bolster their qualification hopes, while Greece desperately need a result to keep their dreams alive.

The hosts have been nothing short of sensational in recent weeks, demonstrating the kind of clinical finishing and defensive solidity that makes them one of Europe’s most formidable opponents. Their demolition jobs against Belarus (6-0) and Greece (3-0) in their last two qualifiers have sent shockwaves through the group, while victories over Lithuania (5-0) and Northern Ireland (2-1) further underline their credentials. Even their goalless draw with Scotland on September 5th showcased their resilience and organisational excellence. The Danes have rediscovered their swagger at the perfect moment, and Parken will be an intimidating fortress for any visiting side. Their comprehensive 3-0 victory over these same Greek opponents just over a month ago will give them enormous psychological confidence heading into this rematch.

Greece, in stark contrast, arrive in Copenhagen nursing wounds from a series of disappointing results that have left their qualification hopes hanging by a thread. The Ethniki have suffered back-to-back defeats to Scotland (3-1) and Denmark (3-0) in their most recent qualifiers, results that have exposed significant defensive frailties and a lack of cutting edge in attack. Their saving grace has been a trio of victories earlier in the campaign—wins over Belarus (5-1), Bulgaria (4-0), and Slovakia (4-1)—but those feel like distant memories now. The Greeks must somehow find a way to neutralise Denmark’s attacking threats while rediscovering their own goalscoring touch, a tall order given their current trajectory. With kick-off scheduled for 19:45 GMT, fans can witness this crucial encounter on TV2 Play Denmark and TV2 Denmark for Danish viewers, Alpha TV for Greek supporters, Amazon Prime Video for British and German audiences, and DAZN Canada for Canadian fans.

🇩🇰 Denmark Form

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ✅ Belarus (A) 0-6 World Cup Qualifying Oct 9, 2025 ✅ Greece (H) 3-0 World Cup Qualifying Sep 8, 2025 🤝 Scotland (A) 0-0 World Cup Qualifying Sep 5, 2025 ✅ Lithuania (H) 5-0 International Friendly Jun 10, 2025 ✅ Northern Ireland (H) 2-1 International Friendly Jun 7, 2025

🇬🇷 Greece Form

Result Opposition Score Competition Date ❌ Scotland (H) 1-3 World Cup Qualifying Oct 9, 2025 ❌ Denmark (A) 0-3 World Cup Qualifying Sep 8, 2025 ✅ Belarus (H) 5-1 World Cup Qualifying Sep 5, 2025 ✅ Bulgaria (H) 4-0 International Friendly Jun 10, 2025 ✅ Slovakia (H) 4-1 International Friendly Jun 7, 2025

⚔️ Head-to-Head Record

Home Team Score Away Team Competition Date Greece 0-3 Denmark World Cup Qualifying Sep 8, 2025 Greece 1-1 Denmark International Friendly Feb 11, 2009 Denmark 1-0 Greece World Cup Qualifying Oct 8, 2005 Greece 2-1 Denmark World Cup Qualifying Feb 9, 2005

📺 TV Listings / Streaming

Country Broadcaster Denmark TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Denmark Greece Alpha TV Great Britain Amazon Prime Video Germany DAZN Germany, Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video USA Amazon Prime Video, ViX Australia Optus Sport, Stan Sport Netherlands Ziggo Sport 3 Ireland Amazon Prime Video, Virgin Media Two Portugal Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Favorite