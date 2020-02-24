Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Preview

Chelsea vs Bayern Munich Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Stamford Bridge Date: 25th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Chelsea face Bayern Munich after earning a morale-boosting 2-1 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

That was their second win in their last five matches and fans would be eager to see how their team performs in this tough Champions League game.

Bayern Munich come here after making hard work of their game at the weekend.

The German defending champions faced bottom of the table Paderborn in what many expected to be a routine win for them however, the game ended 3-2 with Paderborn equalizing each time that Bayern Munich scored until Munich sealed the game late on.

The Germans will look to avoid some of the mistakes they made at the back last weekend when they come to Stamford Bridge here.

Chelsea has struggled at home this season but they have won three of their last five home games and two of those wins were with clean sheets.

Bayern Munich has been in fine form away from home. They have won all 4 their last four competitive away games and they scored at least three goals in each of those games.

The last time these teams met competitively was in the European Super Cup in 2013 – Bayern Munich won the game on penalties after the match ended in a 1-1 draw.