Arsenal vs Olympiakos Preview

Arsenal vs Olympiakos Competition – UEFA Europa League Stadium – Emirates Stadium Date: 27th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

In-form Arsenal would be keen to keep their three-game winning run going when they face Olympiacos in this second leg of their round of 32 Europa League match.

Mikel Arteta has completely transformed this Arsenal side and their 3-2 win over Everton at the weekend shows how far they have come.

The Gunners are unbeaten in this New Year and they have won six of the ten games they have played in 2020.

All but one of theirs wins came with a clean sheet and they will be looking to get another win here to progress to the last 16.

Olympiacos bounced back from their 1-0 loss to Arsenal in the first leg by beating PAOK 0-1 away from home at the weekend.

Such has been their dominance of the Greek game this season, they remain unbeaten in their domestic league and Arsenal became the first team to keep a clean sheet at their home ground this season.

Arsenal is unbeaten at home in their last five competitive games and four of those games have been wins for them.

The Gunners lost their last home game against Olympiacos however they won the previous three against the Greeks.

Olympiacos also comes here in great form on the road as they are unbeaten in their last ten away games in all competitions.