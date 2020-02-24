Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Reale Arena Date: 28th February 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad will look to continue their fine run of form that has seen them win their last four competitive games when they host Real Valladolid.

Real Valladolid has struggled for form in recent games and they come here with just two wins from their last five competitive games.

Sociedad’s form has pushed them up the La Liga table and a win for them in this game would move them up to fourth in the league table before other teams play their game.

The host is also one of the division’s best scorers as they have plundered in 42 league goals already this season.

Valladolid is 15th in the league table and 11 points separate them from Sociedad. Seven points separate them from the relegation zone and they would be keen to avoid another loss in this game.

Sociedad is currently the fourth-best team in the division based on the last 20 games but they are only 7th in the league table based on their home form.

Sociedad has won their last three home league games and they will look to add this game to that list as well.

Valladolid is 9th on the away form list and they would be keen to improve on their one win from their last five away league games here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Real Sociedad 21:00 Real Valladolid Eibar 13:00 Levante Valencia 16:00 Real Betis Leganes 18:30 Deportivo Alavés Granada 21:00 Celta Vigo Sevilla 12:00 Osasuna Athletic Bilbao 14:00 Villarreal Espanyol 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Mallorca 18:30 Getafe Real Madrid 21:00 Barcelona Deportivo Alavés 21:00 Valencia Eibar 13:00 Mallorca Atlético de Madrid 16:00 Sevilla Barcelona 18:30 Real Sociedad Getafe 21:00 Celta Vigo Osasuna 12:00 Espanyol Real Valladolid 14:00 Athletic Bilbao Levante 16:00 Granada Villarreal 18:30 Leganes Real Betis 21:00 Real Madrid

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 25 17 4 4 62 29 +33 55 2 Real Madrid 25 15 8 2 46 17 +29 53 3 Atlético de Madrid 25 11 10 4 28 18 +10 43 4 Sevilla 25 12 7 6 34 25 +9 43 5 Getafe 25 12 6 7 36 25 +11 42 6 Real Sociedad 24 12 4 8 42 31 +11 40 7 Villarreal 25 11 5 9 43 35 +8 38 8 Valencia 25 10 8 7 35 37 -2 38 9 Granada 25 11 3 11 32 31 +1 36 10 Levante 25 10 2 13 31 36 -5 32 11 Athletic Bilbao 25 7 10 8 24 22 +2 31 12 Osasuna 25 7 10 8 31 35 -4 31 13 Real Betis 25 7 9 9 35 40 -5 30 14 Deportivo Alavés 25 8 6 11 27 35 -8 30 15 Real Valladolid 25 6 11 8 22 28 -6 29 16 Eibar 24 6 6 12 22 37 -15 24 17 Celta Vigo 25 5 9 11 22 34 -12 24 18 Mallorca 25 6 4 15 26 42 -16 22 19 Leganes 25 4 7 14 18 37 -19 19 20 Espanyol 25 4 7 14 22 44 -22 19

Spanish Primera Results