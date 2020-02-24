Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Preview

Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Reale Arena

Date: 28th February 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Sociedad will look to continue their fine run of form that has seen them win their last four competitive games when they host Real Valladolid.

Real Valladolid has struggled for form in recent games and they come here with just two wins from their last five competitive games.

Sociedad’s form has pushed them up the La Liga table and a win for them in this game would move them up to fourth in the league table before other teams play their game.

The host is also one of the division’s best scorers as they have plundered in 42 league goals already this season.

Valladolid is 15th in the league table and 11 points separate them from Sociedad.   Seven points separate them from the relegation zone and they would be keen to avoid another loss in this game.

Sociedad is currently the fourth-best team in the division based on the last 20 games but they are only 7th in the league table based on their home form.

Sociedad has won their last three home league games and they will look to add this game to that list as well.

Valladolid is 9th on the away form list and they would be keen to improve on their one win from their last five away league games here.

