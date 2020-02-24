Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid Preview
February 24, 2020
Real Sociedad vs Real Valladolid
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Reale Arena
Date: 28th February 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Real Sociedad will look to continue their fine run of form that has seen them win their last four competitive games when they host Real Valladolid.
Real Valladolid has struggled for form in recent games and they come here with just two wins from their last five competitive games.
Sociedad’s form has pushed them up the La Liga table and a win for them in this game would move them up to fourth in the league table before other teams play their game.
The host is also one of the division’s best scorers as they have plundered in 42 league goals already this season.
Valladolid is 15th in the league table and 11 points separate them from Sociedad. Seven points separate them from the relegation zone and they would be keen to avoid another loss in this game.
Sociedad is currently the fourth-best team in the division based on the last 20 games but they are only 7th in the league table based on their home form.
Sociedad has won their last three home league games and they will look to add this game to that list as well.
Valladolid is 9th on the away form list and they would be keen to improve on their one win from their last five away league games here.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|February 28, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|21:00
|Real Valladolid
|February 29, 2020
|Eibar
|13:00
|Levante
|Valencia
|16:00
|Real Betis
|Leganes
|18:30
|Deportivo Alavés
|Granada
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|March 1, 2020
|Sevilla
|12:00
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|14:00
|Villarreal
|Espanyol
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Getafe
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Barcelona
|March 6, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Valencia
|March 7, 2020
|Eibar
|13:00
|Mallorca
|Atlético de Madrid
|16:00
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Getafe
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|March 8, 2020
|Osasuna
|12:00
|Espanyol
|Real Valladolid
|14:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Levante
|16:00
|Granada
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Leganes
|Real Betis
|21:00
|Real Madrid
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|25
|17
|4
|4
|62
|29
|+33
|55
|2
|Real Madrid
|25
|15
|8
|2
|46
|17
|+29
|53
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|25
|11
|10
|4
|28
|18
|+10
|43
|4
|Sevilla
|25
|12
|7
|6
|34
|25
|+9
|43
|5
|Getafe
|25
|12
|6
|7
|36
|25
|+11
|42
|6
|Real Sociedad
|24
|12
|4
|8
|42
|31
|+11
|40
|7
|Villarreal
|25
|11
|5
|9
|43
|35
|+8
|38
|8
|Valencia
|25
|10
|8
|7
|35
|37
|-2
|38
|9
|Granada
|25
|11
|3
|11
|32
|31
|+1
|36
|10
|Levante
|25
|10
|2
|13
|31
|36
|-5
|32
|11
|Athletic Bilbao
|25
|7
|10
|8
|24
|22
|+2
|31
|12
|Osasuna
|25
|7
|10
|8
|31
|35
|-4
|31
|13
|Real Betis
|25
|7
|9
|9
|35
|40
|-5
|30
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|25
|8
|6
|11
|27
|35
|-8
|30
|15
|Real Valladolid
|25
|6
|11
|8
|22
|28
|-6
|29
|16
|Eibar
|24
|6
|6
|12
|22
|37
|-15
|24
|17
|Celta Vigo
|25
|5
|9
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|24
|18
|Mallorca
|25
|6
|4
|15
|26
|42
|-16
|22
|19
|Leganes
|25
|4
|7
|14
|18
|37
|-19
|19
|20
|Espanyol
|25
|4
|7
|14
|22
|44
|-22
|19
Spanish Primera Results
|February 23, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|3 - 1
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|0 - 3
|Sevilla
|Real Valladolid
|2 - 1
|Espanyol
|Deportivo Alavés
|2 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Osasuna
|0 - 3
|Granada
|February 22, 2020
|Levante
|1 - 0
|Real Madrid
|Real Sociedad
|3 - 0
|Valencia
|Barcelona
|5 - 0
|Eibar
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 0
|Leganes
|February 21, 2020
|Real Betis
|3 - 3
|Mallorca
|February 16, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Athletic Bilbao
|0 - 1
|Osasuna
|Leganes
|0 - 0
|Real Betis
|Sevilla
|2 - 2
|Espanyol
|February 15, 2020
|Granada
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|Villarreal
|2 - 1
|Levante
|Barcelona
|2 - 1
|Getafe
|Mallorca
|1 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|February 14, 2020
|Valencia
|2 - 2
|Atlético de Madrid
