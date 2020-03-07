Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 8th March 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Manchester United will be looking to build on their fine run of form when they host league holders Manchester City in this Manchester Derby. Both teams have beaten each other twice away from home this season and Manchester United would be keen to avoid another loss to City in front of their home fans. Manchester United is unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions and six of those games have ended in wins for them. Manchester City is also in the midst a solid run of form ahead of this game as they have won all 5 their last five games in all competitions, Manchester United was beaten 2-0 at home by Burnley recently and they have three wins from their last five at Old Trafford. Manchester City is on a great run of form on the road with four wins from their last four away games in all competitions. City has three wins from their last three visits to Old Trafford and they would be keen to extend that record in this game. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
