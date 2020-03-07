Manchester United vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester United vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – Old Trafford Date: 8th March 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester United will be looking to build on their fine run of form when they host league holders Manchester City in this Manchester Derby.

Both teams have beaten each other twice away from home this season and Manchester United would be keen to avoid another loss to City in front of their home fans.

Manchester United is unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions and six of those games have ended in wins for them.

Manchester City is also in the midst a solid run of form ahead of this game as they have won all 5 their last five games in all competitions,

Manchester United was beaten 2-0 at home by Burnley recently and they have three wins from their last five at Old Trafford.

Manchester City is on a great run of form on the road with four wins from their last four away games in all competitions.

City has three wins from their last three visits to Old Trafford and they would be keen to extend that record in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Aston Villa 01:00 Sheffield United Chelsea 15:00 Everton Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City Leicester City 21:00 Aston Villa Manchester City 20:30 Arsenal Watford 13:30 Leicester City Norwich City 16:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:00 Sheffield United Manchester City 16:00 Burnley Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Arsenal AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Everton 21:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 +45 82 2 Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68 29 +39 57 3 Leicester City 28 15 5 8 54 28 +26 50 4 Chelsea 28 13 6 9 47 39 +8 45 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 10 13 6 41 34 +7 43 6 Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30 25 +5 43 7 Manchester United 28 11 9 8 42 30 +12 42 8 Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47 40 +7 41 9 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 +4 40 10 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 -6 39 11 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 -6 39 12 Everton 28 10 7 11 37 42 -5 37 13 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 25 41 -16 35 14 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 -17 34 15 Brighton & Hov… 29 6 11 12 32 40 -8 29 16 West Ham United 29 7 6 16 35 50 -15 27 17 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 -17 27 18 AFC Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 -18 27 19 Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 -18 25 20 Norwich City 29 5 6 18 25 52 -27 21

Latest Premier League Results