Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – King Power Stadium Date: 9th March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City would be keen to build on their recent 1-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup after their recent poor run of form.

Brendan Rodgers’s side has been struggling recently and they come into this fixture having lost their last two league games.

Despite their recent rough patch, they have been fortunate to remain in the top three because the teams below them have been struggling as well.

However, the Foxes know that if they don’t get back to form soon, they will struggle to keep their position in the league table.

Aston Villa would have loved to have won the Carabao Cup and they gave a good account of themselves before losing to Manchester City.

If they play that way in their remaining league games, they can be rest assured that they can survive relegation this season and this game offers them the chance to show what they can do to remain in the English top flight.

Leicester has won just one of their last five games in all competitions while Aston Villa heads into this game off the back of four consecutive wins in all competitions.

Aston Villa eliminated Leicester City in the Carabao the last time both teams met with a 2-1 win however, two of their last five head-to-heads has ended in draws.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Aston Villa 01:00 Sheffield United Chelsea 15:00 Everton Manchester United 17:30 Manchester City Leicester City 21:00 Aston Villa Manchester City 20:30 Arsenal Watford 13:30 Leicester City Norwich City 16:00 Southampton Newcastle United 16:00 Sheffield United Manchester City 16:00 Burnley Brighton & Hov… 16:00 Arsenal AFC Bournemouth 16:00 Crystal Palace Aston Villa 18:30 Chelsea West Ham United 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester United Everton 21:00 Liverpool Tottenham Hotspur 21:00 West Ham United

Premier League Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 29 27 1 1 66 21 +45 82 2 Manchester City 27 18 3 6 68 29 +39 57 3 Leicester City 28 15 5 8 54 28 +26 50 4 Chelsea 28 13 6 9 47 39 +8 45 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 10 13 6 41 34 +7 43 6 Sheffield United 28 11 10 7 30 25 +5 43 7 Manchester United 28 11 9 8 42 30 +12 42 8 Tottenham Hotspur 29 11 8 10 47 40 +7 41 9 Arsenal 28 9 13 6 40 36 +4 40 10 Burnley 29 11 6 12 34 40 -6 39 11 Crystal Palace 29 10 9 10 26 32 -6 39 12 Everton 28 10 7 11 37 42 -5 37 13 Newcastle United 29 9 8 12 25 41 -16 35 14 Southampton 29 10 4 15 35 52 -17 34 15 Brighton & Hov… 29 6 11 12 32 40 -8 29 16 West Ham United 29 7 6 16 35 50 -15 27 17 Watford 29 6 9 14 27 44 -17 27 18 AFC Bournemouth 29 7 6 16 29 47 -18 27 19 Aston Villa 27 7 4 16 34 52 -18 25 20 Norwich City 29 5 6 18 25 52 -27 21

