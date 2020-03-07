Leicester City vs Aston Villa Preview

Leicester City vs Aston Villa Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium – King Power Stadium Date: 9th March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Leicester City would be keen to build on their recent 1-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup after their recent poor run of form. Brendan Rodgers’s side has been struggling recently and they come into this fixture having lost their last two league games. Despite their recent rough patch, they have been fortunate to remain in the top three because the teams below them have been struggling as well. However, the Foxes know that if they don’t get back to form soon, they will struggle to keep their position in the league table. Aston Villa would have loved to have won the Carabao Cup and they gave a good account of themselves before losing to Manchester City. If they play that way in their remaining league games, they can be rest assured that they can survive relegation this season and this game offers them the chance to show what they can do to remain in the English top flight. Leicester has won just one of their last five games in all competitions while Aston Villa heads into this game off the back of four consecutive wins in all competitions. Aston Villa eliminated Leicester City in the Carabao the last time both teams met with a 2-1 win however, two of their last five head-to-heads has ended in draws. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Leicester City would be keen to build on their recent 1-0 win over Birmingham in the FA Cup after their recent poor run of form.
Brendan Rodgers’s side has been struggling recently and they come into this fixture having lost their last two league games.
Despite their recent rough patch, they have been fortunate to remain in the top three because the teams below them have been struggling as well.
However, the Foxes know that if they don’t get back to form soon, they will struggle to keep their position in the league table.
Aston Villa would have loved to have won the Carabao Cup and they gave a good account of themselves before losing to Manchester City.
If they play that way in their remaining league games, they can be rest assured that they can survive relegation this season and this game offers them the chance to show what they can do to remain in the English top flight.
Leicester has won just one of their last five games in all competitions while Aston Villa heads into this game off the back of four consecutive wins in all competitions.
Aston Villa eliminated Leicester City in the Carabao the last time both teams met with a 2-1 win however, two of their last five head-to-heads has ended in draws.
