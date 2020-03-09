RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

RB Leipzig vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – UEFA Champions League Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 10th March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Jose Mourinho will take his out-of-form Tottenham side to Germany for the return leg of this their Champions League game.

RB Leipzig has failed to win any of their last two games but they would be confident that they can finish the job they started when they beat Tottenham in the first leg.

Spurs have been terrible lately and they come here with no wins from their last five matches in all competitions.

Before picking up a draw against Burnley at the weekend, the Lilywhites were on a run of four consecutive losses.

Leipzig is unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions and three of those games ended in wins for them.

Their recent winless run has seen them drop down the German league table and there is a five points gap between them and Bayern Munich now.

They should however, be confident of taking something from this game as Jose Mourinho’s side seem to be out of ideas in games already.

Leipzig is unbeaten in their last 11 home games in all competitions while Tottenham has just a single win in their last eight away games in all competitions.