Real Madrid vs Eibar Preview

Real Madrid vs Eibar Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu Date: 13th March 2020 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid welcome Eibar to the Bernabeu for this game as they continue to struggle lately.

Real Madrid has won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and they would be keen to correct that before their match against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Madrid has lost three of their last five games and their form hasn’t been better at home either with two losses and two wins from their last five home games.

Eibar has also been in poor form ahead of this game as they have won just one of their last three games to leave them just two points off the relegation zone.

Eibar has won none of their last four matches and three of those games have been losses for them.

They were even eliminated by a lower division side from the Copa del Rey and Real Madrid would be keen to get a win over them here as well.

Eibar has been in terrible form when they visit Real Madrid with no wins from their last five visits with four losses in that run of games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Real Madrid 21:00 Eibar Leganes 13:00 Real Valladolid Valencia 16:00 Levante Mallorca 18:30 Barcelona Celta Vigo 21:00 Villarreal Espanyol 12:00 Deportivo Alavés Real Sociedad 14:00 Osasuna Athletic Bilbao 16:00 Atlético de Madrid Granada 18:30 Getafe Sevilla 21:00 Real Betis Osasuna 21:00 Atlético de Madrid Real Valladolid 13:00 Celta Vigo Real Madrid 16:00 Valencia Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Real Sociedad Eibar 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Villarreal 12:00 Mallorca Real Betis 14:00 Granada Getafe 16:00 Espanyol Levante 18:30 Sevilla Barcelona 21:00 Leganes

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Barcelona 27 18 4 5 63 31 +32 58 2 Real Madrid 27 16 8 3 49 19 +30 56 3 Sevilla 27 13 8 6 39 29 +10 47 4 Real Sociedad 27 14 4 9 45 33 +12 46 5 Getafe 27 13 7 7 37 25 +12 46 6 Atlético de Madrid 27 11 12 4 31 21 +10 45 7 Valencia 27 11 9 7 38 39 -1 42 8 Villarreal 27 11 5 11 44 38 +6 38 9 Granada 27 11 5 11 33 32 +1 38 10 Athletic Bilbao 27 9 10 8 29 23 +6 37 11 Osasuna 27 8 10 9 34 38 -4 34 12 Real Betis 27 8 9 10 38 43 -5 33 13 Levante 27 10 3 14 32 40 -8 33 14 Deportivo Alavés 27 8 8 11 29 37 -8 32 15 Real Valladolid 27 6 11 10 23 33 -10 29 16 Eibar 27 7 6 14 27 41 -14 27 17 Celta Vigo 27 5 11 11 22 34 -12 26 18 Mallorca 27 7 4 16 28 44 -16 25 19 Leganes 27 5 8 14 21 39 -18 23 20 Espanyol 27 4 8 15 23 46 -23 20

