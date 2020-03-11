Real Madrid vs Eibar Preview

Real Madrid vs Eibar
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu
Date: 13th March 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Real Madrid welcome Eibar to the Bernabeu for this game as they continue to struggle lately.
Real Madrid has won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and they would be keen to correct that before their match against Manchester City in the Champions League.
Madrid has lost three of their last five games and their form hasn’t been better at home either with two losses and two wins from their last five home games.
Eibar has also been in poor form ahead of this game as they have won just one of their last three games to leave them just two points off the relegation zone.
Eibar has won none of their last four matches and three of those games have been losses for them.
They were even eliminated by a lower division side from the Copa del Rey and Real Madrid would be keen to get a win over them here as well.
Eibar has been in terrible form when they visit Real Madrid with no wins from their last five visits with four losses in that run of games.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|March 13, 2020
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Eibar
|March 14, 2020
|Leganes
|13:00
|Real Valladolid
|Valencia
|16:00
|Levante
|Mallorca
|18:30
|Barcelona
|Celta Vigo
|21:00
|Villarreal
|March 15, 2020
|Espanyol
|12:00
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|14:00
|Osasuna
|Athletic Bilbao
|16:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Granada
|18:30
|Getafe
|Sevilla
|21:00
|Real Betis
|March 20, 2020
|Osasuna
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|March 21, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|13:00
|Celta Vigo
|Real Madrid
|16:00
|Valencia
|Deportivo Alavés
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Eibar
|21:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|March 22, 2020
|Villarreal
|12:00
|Mallorca
|Real Betis
|14:00
|Granada
|Getafe
|16:00
|Espanyol
|Levante
|18:30
|Sevilla
|Barcelona
|21:00
|Leganes
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Barcelona
|27
|18
|4
|5
|63
|31
|+32
|58
|2
|Real Madrid
|27
|16
|8
|3
|49
|19
|+30
|56
|3
|Sevilla
|27
|13
|8
|6
|39
|29
|+10
|47
|4
|Real Sociedad
|27
|14
|4
|9
|45
|33
|+12
|46
|5
|Getafe
|27
|13
|7
|7
|37
|25
|+12
|46
|6
|Atlético de Madrid
|27
|11
|12
|4
|31
|21
|+10
|45
|7
|Valencia
|27
|11
|9
|7
|38
|39
|-1
|42
|8
|Villarreal
|27
|11
|5
|11
|44
|38
|+6
|38
|9
|Granada
|27
|11
|5
|11
|33
|32
|+1
|38
|10
|Athletic Bilbao
|27
|9
|10
|8
|29
|23
|+6
|37
|11
|Osasuna
|27
|8
|10
|9
|34
|38
|-4
|34
|12
|Real Betis
|27
|8
|9
|10
|38
|43
|-5
|33
|13
|Levante
|27
|10
|3
|14
|32
|40
|-8
|33
|14
|Deportivo Alavés
|27
|8
|8
|11
|29
|37
|-8
|32
|15
|Real Valladolid
|27
|6
|11
|10
|23
|33
|-10
|29
|16
|Eibar
|27
|7
|6
|14
|27
|41
|-14
|27
|17
|Celta Vigo
|27
|5
|11
|11
|22
|34
|-12
|26
|18
|Mallorca
|27
|7
|4
|16
|28
|44
|-16
|25
|19
|Leganes
|27
|5
|8
|14
|21
|39
|-18
|23
|20
|Espanyol
|27
|4
|8
|15
|23
|46
|-23
|20
Spanish Primera Results
|March 10, 2020
|Eibar
|1 - 2
|Real Sociedad
|March 8, 2020
|Real Betis
|2 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Villarreal
|1 - 2
|Leganes
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Granada
|Real Valladolid
|1 - 4
|Athletic Bilbao
|Osasuna
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|March 7, 2020
|Getafe
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Real Sociedad
|Atlético de Madrid
|2 - 2
|Sevilla
|Eibar
|1 - 2
|Mallorca
|March 6, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|1 - 1
|Valencia
|March 1, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Barcelona
|Mallorca
|0 - 1
|Getafe
|Espanyol
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 0
|Villarreal
|Sevilla
|3 - 2
|Osasuna
|February 29, 2020
|Granada
|0 - 0
|Celta Vigo
|Leganes
|1 - 1
|Deportivo Alavés
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Betis
|Eibar
|3 - 0
|Levante