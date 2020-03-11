Real Madrid vs Eibar Preview

Real Madrid vs Eibar

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Santiago Bernabéu

Date: 13th March 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid welcome Eibar to the Bernabeu for this game as they continue to struggle lately.

Real Madrid has won just one of their last five matches in all competitions and they would be keen to correct that before their match against Manchester City in the Champions League.

Madrid has lost three of their last five games and their form hasn’t been better at home either with two losses and two wins from their last five home games.

Eibar has also been in poor form ahead of this game as they have won just one of their last three games to leave them just two points off the relegation zone.

Eibar has won none of their last four matches and three of those games have been losses for them.

They were even eliminated by a lower division side from the Copa del Rey and Real Madrid would be keen to get a win over them here as well.

Eibar has been in terrible form when they visit Real Madrid with no wins from their last five visits with four losses in that run of games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

