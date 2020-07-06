Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview

Barcelona vs Espanyol Competition – Spanish Primera Stadium – Camp Nou Date: 8th July 2020 Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Barcelona will host Espanyol in this Catalan Derby in hope of keeping their La Liga title dreams alive.

Their inconsistent run for form since the restart has seen them fall further behind Real Madrid in the race for the league title.

This season has been a tale of contrasting stories for these teams who are from the same Spanish region.

While Barcelona is battling Real Madrid for the league title this season, Espanyol is near the foot of the league table and they have all but lost the battle to stay up ahead of this game.

Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 in their last league game to get back to winning ways after consecutive draws.

Espanyol on the other hand, head into this game in a dismal run of five consecutive losses and it seems only a miracle can stop them from being thrashed in this game.

Barcelona were held to a draw by Atletico Madrid in their last home game but otherwise, they have won eight of their last nine home games in all competitions.

Espanyol has had terrible luck on the read with no wins from their last nine away games making this a very difficult task on paper.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Deportivo Alavés 18:30 Getafe Villarreal 18:30 Real Sociedad Granada 21:00 Real Madrid Eibar 17:30 Real Valladolid Mallorca 20:00 Granada Real Madrid 20:00 Villarreal Getafe 20:00 Atlético de Madrid Valencia 20:00 Espanyol Real Sociedad 20:00 Sevilla Athletic Bilbao 20:00 Leganes Celta Vigo 20:00 Levante Barcelona 20:00 Osasuna Real Betis 20:00 Deportivo Alavés

Spanish Primera Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Real Madrid 35 24 8 3 64 21 +43 80 2 Barcelona 36 24 7 5 80 36 +44 79 3 Atlético de Madrid 36 17 15 4 48 26 +22 66 4 Sevilla 36 18 12 6 53 34 +19 66 5 Villarreal 35 17 6 12 57 45 +12 57 6 Getafe 35 14 11 10 43 34 +9 53 7 Athletic Bilbao 36 13 12 11 41 32 +9 51 8 Real Sociedad 35 15 6 14 53 46 +7 51 9 Valencia 36 13 11 12 45 52 -7 50 10 Granada 35 14 8 13 45 42 +3 50 11 Osasuna 36 12 12 12 42 51 -9 48 12 Levante 36 12 7 17 43 51 -8 43 13 Real Betis 36 10 11 15 47 56 -9 41 14 Real Valladolid 36 8 15 13 29 40 -11 39 15 Eibar 36 10 9 17 36 51 -15 39 16 Celta Vigo 36 7 15 14 35 46 -11 36 17 Deportivo Alavés 35 9 8 18 32 53 -21 35 18 Leganes 36 7 11 18 26 49 -23 32 19 Mallorca 36 9 5 22 37 61 -24 32 20 Espanyol 36 5 9 22 27 57 -30 24

Spanish Primera Results