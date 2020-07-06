Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview

Barcelona vs Espanyol

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Camp Nou

Date: 8th July 2020

Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT

Barcelona will host Espanyol in this Catalan Derby in hope of keeping their La Liga title dreams alive.

Their inconsistent run for form since the restart has seen them fall further behind Real Madrid in the race for the league title.

This season has been a tale of contrasting stories for these teams who are from the same Spanish region.

While Barcelona is battling Real Madrid for the league title this season, Espanyol is near the foot of the league table and they have all but lost the battle to stay up ahead of this game.

Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 in their last league game to get back to winning ways after consecutive draws.

Espanyol on the other hand, head into this game in a dismal run of five consecutive losses and it seems only a miracle can stop them from being thrashed in this game.

Barcelona were held to a draw by Atletico Madrid in their last home game but otherwise, they have won eight of their last nine home games in all competitions.

Espanyol has had terrible luck on the read with no wins from their last nine away games making this a very difficult task on paper.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

