Barcelona vs Espanyol Preview

Barcelona vs Espanyol
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Camp Nou
Date: 8th July 2020
Kick-off time – 21:00 GMT
Barcelona will host Espanyol in this Catalan Derby in hope of keeping their La Liga title dreams alive.
Their inconsistent run for form since the restart has seen them fall further behind Real Madrid in the race for the league title.
This season has been a tale of contrasting stories for these teams who are from the same Spanish region.
While Barcelona is battling Real Madrid for the league title this season, Espanyol is near the foot of the league table and they have all but lost the battle to stay up ahead of this game.
Barcelona beat Villarreal 4-1 in their last league game to get back to winning ways after consecutive draws.
Espanyol on the other hand, head into this game in a dismal run of five consecutive losses and it seems only a miracle can stop them from being thrashed in this game.
Barcelona were held to a draw by Atletico Madrid in their last home game but otherwise, they have won eight of their last nine home games in all competitions.
Espanyol has had terrible luck on the read with no wins from their last nine away games making this a very difficult task on paper.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|July 13, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|18:30
|Getafe
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Real Sociedad
|Granada
|21:00
|Real Madrid
|July 16, 2020
|Eibar
|17:30
|Real Valladolid
|Mallorca
|20:00
|Granada
|Real Madrid
|20:00
|Villarreal
|Getafe
|20:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|20:00
|Espanyol
|Real Sociedad
|20:00
|Sevilla
|Athletic Bilbao
|20:00
|Leganes
|Celta Vigo
|20:00
|Levante
|Barcelona
|20:00
|Osasuna
|Real Betis
|20:00
|Deportivo Alavés
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Madrid
|35
|24
|8
|3
|64
|21
|+43
|80
|2
|Barcelona
|36
|24
|7
|5
|80
|36
|+44
|79
|3
|Atlético de Madrid
|36
|17
|15
|4
|48
|26
|+22
|66
|4
|Sevilla
|36
|18
|12
|6
|53
|34
|+19
|66
|5
|Villarreal
|35
|17
|6
|12
|57
|45
|+12
|57
|6
|Getafe
|35
|14
|11
|10
|43
|34
|+9
|53
|7
|Athletic Bilbao
|36
|13
|12
|11
|41
|32
|+9
|51
|8
|Real Sociedad
|35
|15
|6
|14
|53
|46
|+7
|51
|9
|Valencia
|36
|13
|11
|12
|45
|52
|-7
|50
|10
|Granada
|35
|14
|8
|13
|45
|42
|+3
|50
|11
|Osasuna
|36
|12
|12
|12
|42
|51
|-9
|48
|12
|Levante
|36
|12
|7
|17
|43
|51
|-8
|43
|13
|Real Betis
|36
|10
|11
|15
|47
|56
|-9
|41
|14
|Real Valladolid
|36
|8
|15
|13
|29
|40
|-11
|39
|15
|Eibar
|36
|10
|9
|17
|36
|51
|-15
|39
|16
|Celta Vigo
|36
|7
|15
|14
|35
|46
|-11
|36
|17
|Deportivo Alavés
|35
|9
|8
|18
|32
|53
|-21
|35
|18
|Leganes
|36
|7
|11
|18
|26
|49
|-23
|32
|19
|Mallorca
|36
|9
|5
|22
|37
|61
|-24
|32
|20
|Espanyol
|36
|5
|9
|22
|27
|57
|-30
|24
Spanish Primera Results
|July 12, 2020
|Sevilla
|2 - 0
|Mallorca
|Leganes
|1 - 0
|Valencia
|Levante
|1 - 2
|Athletic Bilbao
|Espanyol
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|July 11, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Real Betis
|Real Valladolid
|0 - 1
|Barcelona
|Osasuna
|2 - 1
|Celta Vigo
|July 10, 2020
|Real Madrid
|2 - 0
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Sociedad
|2 - 3
|Granada
|July 9, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|1 - 2
|Sevilla
|Mallorca
|2 - 0
|Levante
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Leganes
|July 8, 2020
|Barcelona
|1 - 0
|Espanyol
|Getafe
|1 - 3
|Villarreal
|Real Betis
|3 - 0
|Osasuna
|July 7, 2020
|Celta Vigo
|1 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Valencia
|2 - 1
|Real Valladolid
|July 6, 2020
|Sevilla
|1 - 0
|Eibar
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Real Sociedad