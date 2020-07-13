Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Gamingtips Staff July 13, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Arsenal vs Liverpool

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 15th July 2020

Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Arsenal welcome Liverpool for this tough game as Mikel Arteta’s team looks to end the season in a European place.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in their last game and that loss could play a significant role in their bid to end this season in a European place.

Liverpool wrapped up the league title with seven games to spare and the Reds seem to have taken their foot off the pedal.

They have a few records to break but most look almost impossible now after they dropped their first points at home this season.

They need to win all of their remaining games to be able to match Manchester City’s 100-points-a-season haul.

Arsenal on the other hand, simply have to win this game if they have any hopes of making it into Europe next season and it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Arsenal lost their last game but they were unbeaten in five games prior while Liverpool heads into this game on a run of three games without a loss.

Liverpool has won two and drawn three of their last five meetings with Arsenal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Chelsea vs Norwich City Preview

Chelsea will continue their quest to finish this season in a Champions League place when ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.