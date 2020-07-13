Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 15th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT Arsenal welcome Liverpool for this tough game as Mikel Arteta’s team looks to end the season in a European place. The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in their last game and that loss could play a significant role in their bid to end this season in a European place. Liverpool wrapped up the league title with seven games to spare and the Reds seem to have taken their foot off the pedal. They have a few records to break but most look almost impossible now after they dropped their first points at home this season. They need to win all of their remaining games to be able to match Manchester City’s 100-points-a-season haul. Arsenal on the other hand, simply have to win this game if they have any hopes of making it into Europe next season and it will be interesting to see how it pans out. Arsenal lost their last game but they were unbeaten in five games prior while Liverpool heads into this game on a run of three games without a loss. Liverpool has won two and drawn three of their last five meetings with Arsenal. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
