Arsenal vs Liverpool Preview

Arsenal vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 15th July 2020 Kick-off time – 20:15 GMT

Arsenal welcome Liverpool for this tough game as Mikel Arteta’s team looks to end the season in a European place.

The Gunners suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham in their last game and that loss could play a significant role in their bid to end this season in a European place.

Liverpool wrapped up the league title with seven games to spare and the Reds seem to have taken their foot off the pedal.

They have a few records to break but most look almost impossible now after they dropped their first points at home this season.

They need to win all of their remaining games to be able to match Manchester City’s 100-points-a-season haul.

Arsenal on the other hand, simply have to win this game if they have any hopes of making it into Europe next season and it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Arsenal lost their last game but they were unbeaten in five games prior while Liverpool heads into this game on a run of three games without a loss.

Liverpool has won two and drawn three of their last five meetings with Arsenal.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Chelsea 20:15 Norwich City Newcastle United 18:00 Tottenham Hotspur Manchester City 18:00 AFC Bournemouth Burnley 18:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 20:15 Liverpool Leicester City 18:00 Sheffield United Everton 18:00 Aston Villa Southampton 20:15 Brighton & Hov… Crystal Palace 20:15 Manchester United West Ham United 20:00 Watford Norwich City 17:30 Burnley AFC Bournemouth 14:00 Southampton Tottenham Hotspur 16:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 18:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 18:00 Newcastle United Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:15 Crystal Palace Watford 18:00 Manchester City Aston Villa 20:15 Arsenal Manchester United 18:00 West Ham United Liverpool 20:15 Chelsea

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Liverpool 35 30 3 2 76 27 +49 93 2 Manchester City 35 23 3 9 91 34 +57 72 3 Chelsea 35 18 6 11 63 49 +14 60 4 Leicester City 35 17 8 10 65 36 +29 59 5 Manchester United 35 16 11 8 61 35 +26 59 6 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 14 13 8 48 37 +11 55 7 Sheffield United 35 14 12 9 38 33 +5 54 8 Tottenham Hotspur 35 14 10 11 54 45 +9 52 9 Arsenal 35 12 14 9 51 44 +7 50 10 Burnley 35 14 8 13 39 47 -8 50 11 Everton 35 12 9 14 41 52 -11 45 12 Southampton 35 13 6 16 45 58 -13 45 13 Newcastle United 35 11 10 14 36 52 -16 43 14 Crystal Palace 35 11 9 15 30 45 -15 42 15 Brighton & Hov… 35 8 12 15 36 52 -16 36 16 West Ham United 35 9 7 19 44 59 -15 34 17 Watford 35 8 10 17 33 54 -21 34 18 AFC Bournemouth 35 8 7 20 36 60 -24 31 19 Aston Villa 35 8 6 21 38 65 -27 30 20 Norwich City 35 5 6 24 26 67 -41 21

