Juventus vs Lyon Preview

Lyon who won’t be playing in the Champions League or Europa League next season unless they win this season’s competition will look to beat Juventus and build on their narrow first leg win over the Old Ladies.

Juventus have secured the Italian league title and they will hope that they can add this season’s Champions League to that but they have to overcome a first leg deficit first.

Juve didn’t end their league season in fine form as they lost three of their last four games and they come here winless in their last two matches.

Lyon have been out of action for a very long time after the French government decided to curtail their league season to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

They returned to action at the weekend with a Coupe de la Ligue clash against PSG.

They held the French champions until penalties before losing the game and they will hope to display the same resilience in this game as they look beat the Italians and reach the next round.

Juventus have won three of the last five times these teams met however, the French side is unbeaten in their last two matches against the Old Ladies.