Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Preview

Barcelona and Bayern Munich will face each other in this game that could be considered an unfair pairing as they are both favourites to win this competition.

Bayern won it last in 2013 while Barcelona won it last in 2015. Both teams have been looking to earn another one for their fans but it hasn’t came and now one will have to go home early again.

Barcelona has had a tough season and unless they win this competition, they will end their campaign trophyless.

The Spaniards surrendered a big lead in the league to Real Madrid after the restart of the La Liga campaign and they also suffered heartbreak in the Spanish cup.

They will hope that after eliminating Napoli in the last round they can earn another win here.

Bayern Munich has had a fine season after they won the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

Both trophies are almost a given for them every other year so they will want to win another Champions League trophy to prove that they are not just local champions.

Robert Lewandowski is having a fine season in the competition with 13 goals to his name so far. Serge Gnabry has 6 goals while Luis Suárez is Barcelona’s top scorer in the competition with 4 goals.