Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Manchester City vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 17th October 2020 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Mikel Arteta will return to his old stomping ground to take on Manchester City for only the third time as the manager of Arsenal. The Gunners are hoping to end their wait for a return to the English top four and they have made some fine signings in this transfer window. Thomas Partey will be expected to make his first start in this game and he might help Arsenal win their second game in as many matches against the Cityzens. Manchester City has made a faltering start to the season. They have won just one of their three league games so far and they have taken only four points from an available nine. Dropping points to teams like Leeds and Leicester City has made the Cityzens look unserious for this season's title challenge and it will be interesting to see how they recover. Pep Guardiola has been backed with Ruben Dias and he will hope that his defence will do a better job when they face Arsenal in this game. Arsenal is currently 4th in the league table after winning three of their four league games so far. Arteta's side knows that City is there for the taking and they will look to go all out for the points in this game.
Mikel Arteta will return to his old stomping ground to take on Manchester City for only the third time as the manager of Arsenal.
The Gunners are hoping to end their wait for a return to the English top four and they have made some fine signings in this transfer window.
Thomas Partey will be expected to make his first start in this game and he might help Arsenal win their second game in as many matches against the Cityzens.
Manchester City has made a faltering start to the season. They have won just one of their three league games so far and they have taken only four points from an available nine.
Dropping points to teams like Leeds and Leicester City has made the Cityzens look unserious for this season’s title challenge and it will be interesting to see how they recover.
Pep Guardiola has been backed with Ruben Dias and he will hope that his defence will do a better job when they face Arsenal in this game.
Arsenal is currently 4th in the league table after winning three of their four league games so far.
Arteta’s side knows that City is there for the taking and they will look to go all out for the points in this game.
