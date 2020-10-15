Manchester City vs Arsenal Preview

Gamingtips Staff October 15, 2020 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Etihad Stadium

Date: 17th October 2020

Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Mikel Arteta will return to his old stomping ground to take on Manchester City for only the third time as the manager of Arsenal.

The Gunners are hoping to end their wait for a return to the English top four and they have made some fine signings in this transfer window.

Thomas Partey will be expected to make his first start in this game and he might help Arsenal win their second game in as many matches against the Cityzens.

Manchester City has made a faltering start to the season. They have won just one of their three league games so far and they have taken only four points from an available nine.

Dropping points to teams like Leeds and Leicester City has made the Cityzens look unserious for this season’s title challenge and it will be interesting to see how they recover.

Pep Guardiola has been backed with Ruben Dias and he will hope that his defence will do a better job when they face Arsenal in this game.

Arsenal is currently 4th in the league table after winning three of their four league games so far.

Arteta’s side knows that City is there for the taking and they will look to go all out for the points in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Latest Premier League Results

The very latest football data here. Just loading statistics from information source.

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

This game might see the return of Gareth Bale to English football after he secured ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.