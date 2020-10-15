Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 18th October 2020 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

This game might see the return of Gareth Bale to English football after he secured a season-long loan deal back to Tottenham.

Spurs have bought well in this transfer window and they are expected to win a trophy and return to the top four if they don’t win the league this season.

They started their campaign with an upsetting home loss to Everton and they are yet to earn a home win in the league after drawing to Newcastle United.

West Ham struggled in the transfer window but David Moyes is doing a fine job and he has helped them stay competitive with two wins and two losses from their first four league games.

The Hammers lost their first away league game 2-1 at Arsenal but they beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in their last away game.

They will be keen to earn another point on the road when they face Spurs in this game and it helps that they will not have to play under pressure.

Spurs beat West Ham in both league fixtures last season but the Hammers have won two of their last five visits to Spurs.

