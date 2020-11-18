Napoli vs AC Milan Preview

Napoli vs AC Milan Competition – Serie A Stadium – San Paolo Date: 22nd November 2020 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

League leaders AC Milan will travel to San Paolo this weekend to take on fellow title rivals Napoli in their eighth game of the Serie A season.

The hosts are sitting third in the table after seven games having taken 14 points from those games (W5, L2).

In that period, the hosts have scored fifteen times and conceded seven times—the second meanest defence in the league.

The visitors meanwhile have been the team to beat this season as they remain unbeaten with 17 points (W5, D2).

Stefano Pioli’s side were on a 23-game unbeaten run in all competitions until they lost 3:0 to Lille in the Europa League—their first loss since March 8th.

Milan will be looking to extend their lead at the top by taking all three points here.

Both teams have shared the spoils in three of their last five meetings with the other two ending with one win apiece for either side.

Victor Osimhen is likely to miss the tie through a muscle injury while Elseid Hysaj and Bakayoko are also missing for Gattuso’s side.

Pioli meanwhile has no injury worries.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

Other fixtures taking place this week in Serie A:

Crotone 15:00 Lazio Spezia 18:00 Atalanta Juventus 20:45 Cagliari Fiorentina 12:30 Benevento Inter Milan 15:00 Torino Roma 15:00 Parma Sampdoria 15:00 Bologna Hellas Verona 15:00 Sassuolo Udinese 18:00 Genoa SSC Napoli 20:45 Milan Sassuolo 15:00 Inter Milan Benevento 18:00 Juventus Atalanta 20:45 Hellas Verona Lazio 12:30 Udinese Bologna 15:00 Crotone Milan 15:00 Fiorentina Cagliari 18:00 Spezia SSC Napoli 20:45 Roma Torino 18:30 Sampdoria Genoa 20:45 Parma

Serie A Table

# Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Milan 7 5 2 0 16 7 +9 17 2 Sassuolo 7 4 3 0 18 9 +9 15 3 SSC Napoli 7 5 0 2 15 7 +8 14 4 Roma 7 4 2 1 16 11 +5 14 5 Juventus 7 3 4 0 15 6 +9 13 6 Atalanta 7 4 1 2 18 14 +4 13 7 Inter Milan 7 3 3 1 16 11 +5 12 8 Hellas Verona 7 3 3 1 10 5 +5 12 9 Lazio 7 3 2 2 11 13 -2 11 10 Sampdoria 7 3 1 3 11 11 +0 10 11 Cagliari 7 3 1 3 14 15 -1 10 12 Fiorentina 7 2 2 3 10 12 -2 8 13 Spezia 7 2 2 3 11 15 -4 8 14 Bologna 7 2 0 5 11 13 -2 6 15 Parma 7 1 3 3 8 13 -5 6 16 Benevento 7 2 0 5 10 20 -10 6 17 Torino 7 1 2 4 12 16 -4 5 18 Genoa 7 1 2 4 7 15 -8 5 19 Udinese 7 1 1 5 6 11 -5 4 20 Crotone 7 0 2 5 6 17 -11 2

