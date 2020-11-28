Valencia vs Atletico Madrid Preview

November 28, 2020

Valencia vs Atletico Madrid

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Mestalla

Date: 28th November 2020

Kick-off time – 15:15 GMT

Valencia welcome in-form Atletico Madrid to the Estadio de Mestalla this weekend in their 11th game of the La Liga season.

The home team will be looking to make it two home wins in a row after their impressive win against Real Madrid in their last home outing in the league.

Javi Gracia’s side are sitting in 9th position after ten games having taken 12 points so far.

Apart from the aforementioned win against defending champions Real Madrid, Los Murciélagos have had it tough in recent times taking just five points from the last available 15 (W1, D2, L2).

Their form is in stark contrast to their weekend visitors who are looking for their fourth win in a row. Diego Simeone’s side won 1:0 against Barcelona in their last outing and are at the moment La Liga’s most in-form team.

Their last five league games produced four wins for them (D1), while they scored 13 times in that period and conceding just one time.

Six players are missing for Diego Simeone with striker Luis Suárez still out after testing positive for COVID-19.

For the home side, the injury list contains Gaya, Jasper Cillessen and Denis Cheryshev who is out with a COVID-19 infection.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:

Spanish Primera Table

Spanish Primera Results

