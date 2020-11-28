Real Betis vs Eibar Preview

Real Betis vs Eibar
Competition – Spanish Primera
Stadium – Benito Villamarín
Date: 30th November 2020
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Eibar will travel to Sevilla on Monday to face Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin for their La Liga round 11 game.
The hosts welcome their visitors looking to pick up their first points in three league games. Manuel Pellegrini’s side are in a dreadful run of form with one win from their last five league games.
Betis who are sitting in 12th place after 10 games have the worst defence in the league this season. They have conceded a league-high 21 goals in ten games, two more than any other side and 12 more than their opponents.
Eibar meanwhile are languishing in 16th place – three points above Celta Vigo who sit in 20th place. Eibar head into this tie on a better run of form than their weekend hosts.
Los Armeros have taken six points from their last five games with one loss in as many games (W1, D3). However, they are finding it hard to convert resilient defencive showings into wins.
The visitors have scored only two times in the last five games while they have conceded just three in that period, keeping three clean sheets.
This tie promises to be interesting as the league’s least scoring side meets the league’s most porous defence.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera:
|September 13, 2020
|Barcelona
|00:00
|Elche
|Real Madrid
|00:00
|Getafe
|September 20, 2020
|Levante
|00:00
|Atlético de Madrid
|Sevilla
|00:00
|Elche
|December 4, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|21:00
|Celta Vigo
|December 5, 2020
|Levante
|14:00
|Getafe
|Sevilla
|16:15
|Real Madrid
|Atlético de Madrid
|18:30
|Real Valladolid
|Cádiz
|21:00
|Barcelona
|December 6, 2020
|Granada
|14:00
|Huesca
|Osasuna
|16:15
|Real Betis
|Villarreal
|18:30
|Elche
|Deportivo Alavés
|21:00
|Real Sociedad
|December 7, 2020
|Eibar
|21:00
|Valencia
|December 11, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|21:00
|Osasuna
|December 12, 2020
|Valencia
|14:00
|Athletic Bilbao
|Getafe
|16:15
|Sevilla
|Huesca
|18:30
|Deportivo Alavés
|Real Madrid
|21:00
|Atlético de Madrid
Spanish Primera Table
|#
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|G
|P
|1
|Real Sociedad
|11
|7
|3
|1
|22
|5
|+17
|24
|2
|Atlético de Madrid
|9
|7
|2
|0
|19
|2
|+17
|23
|3
|Villarreal
|11
|5
|5
|1
|15
|11
|+4
|20
|4
|Real Madrid
|10
|5
|2
|3
|16
|12
|+4
|17
|5
|Sevilla
|9
|5
|1
|3
|12
|8
|+4
|16
|6
|Cádiz
|11
|4
|3
|4
|9
|12
|-3
|15
|7
|Barcelona
|9
|4
|2
|3
|19
|9
|+10
|14
|8
|Granada
|10
|4
|2
|4
|11
|17
|-6
|14
|9
|Athletic Bilbao
|10
|4
|1
|5
|12
|10
|+2
|13
|10
|Elche
|9
|3
|4
|2
|9
|10
|-1
|13
|11
|Getafe
|10
|3
|4
|3
|9
|10
|-1
|13
|12
|Eibar
|11
|3
|4
|4
|8
|9
|-1
|13
|13
|Deportivo Alavés
|11
|3
|4
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|13
|14
|Valencia
|11
|3
|3
|5
|17
|17
|+0
|12
|15
|Real Betis
|11
|4
|0
|7
|12
|23
|-11
|12
|16
|Osasuna
|10
|3
|2
|5
|8
|13
|-5
|11
|17
|Real Valladolid
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|16
|-5
|10
|18
|Celta Vigo
|11
|2
|4
|5
|11
|20
|-9
|10
|19
|Levante
|10
|1
|5
|4
|10
|15
|-5
|8
|20
|Huesca
|11
|0
|7
|4
|8
|17
|-9
|7
Spanish Primera Results
|November 30, 2020
|Real Betis
|0 - 2
|Eibar
|November 29, 2020
|Real Sociedad
|1 - 1
|Villarreal
|Celta Vigo
|3 - 1
|Granada
|Getafe
|1 - 1
|Athletic Bilbao
|Barcelona
|4 - 0
|Osasuna
|November 28, 2020
|Real Madrid
|1 - 2
|Deportivo Alavés
|Huesca
|0 - 1
|Sevilla
|Valencia
|0 - 1
|Atlético de Madrid
|Elche
|1 - 1
|Cádiz
|November 27, 2020
|Real Valladolid
|1 - 1
|Levante
|November 23, 2020
|Athletic Bilbao
|4 - 0
|Real Betis
|November 22, 2020
|Deportivo Alavés
|2 - 2
|Valencia
|Granada
|1 - 3
|Real Valladolid
|Cádiz
|0 - 1
|Real Sociedad
|Eibar
|0 - 0
|Getafe
|November 21, 2020
|Atlético de Madrid
|1 - 0
|Barcelona
|Sevilla
|4 - 2
|Celta Vigo
|Villarreal
|1 - 1
|Real Madrid
|Levante
|1 - 1
|Elche
|November 20, 2020
|Osasuna
|1 - 1
|Huesca