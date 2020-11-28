Real Betis vs Eibar Preview

Real Betis vs Eibar

Competition – Spanish Primera

Stadium – Benito Villamarín

Date: 30th November 2020

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Eibar will travel to Sevilla on Monday to face Real Betis at the Estadio Benito Villamarin for their La Liga round 11 game.

The hosts welcome their visitors looking to pick up their first points in three league games. Manuel Pellegrini’s side are in a dreadful run of form with one win from their last five league games.

Betis who are sitting in 12th place after 10 games have the worst defence in the league this season. They have conceded a league-high 21 goals in ten games, two more than any other side and 12 more than their opponents.

Eibar meanwhile are languishing in 16th place – three points above Celta Vigo who sit in 20th place. Eibar head into this tie on a better run of form than their weekend hosts.

Los Armeros have taken six points from their last five games with one loss in as many games (W1, D3). However, they are finding it hard to convert resilient defencive showings into wins.

The visitors have scored only two times in the last five games while they have conceded just three in that period, keeping three clean sheets.

This tie promises to be interesting as the league’s least scoring side meets the league’s most porous defence.

