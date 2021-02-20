Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 21st February 2021 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal welcome table-toppers Manchester City to the Emirates this Sunday in what is their 25th match of the Premier League season.

In what promises to be a good show of tactical warfare, Arsenal host Manchester City at home having won just one out of their last five matches in all competitions. Although they just recorded an impressive victory over Leeds United in the league last Sunday, they were unable to follow it up against Benfica in their midweek Europa League encounter.

At the back, the Gunners woes continue as they’ve kept only one clean sheet in their last five competitive matches, with Arteta’s constant tinkering of the defence not helping.

He faces his mentor this Sunday and will be looking to halt City’s unprecedented march to the title.

The visitors come into this game full of confidence. They head into this game unbeaten in 24 games in all competitions and are also on a run of 17 straight wins heading into this tie.

The last time City lost a game dates back to November 2020 which has seen them open up a ten-point gap at the top of the table. They will fancy their chances against this Arsenal side low on confidence and still lacking a clear identity.

De Bruyne is back fit and played a role in their midweek win over Everton, but Ilkay Gundogan misses out for Pep Guardiola after picking up an injury against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thomas Partey is the only major injury absentee for Arteta.

Arsenal have won just one of their last ten competitive matches against Manchester City while the visitors won the other nine games in that period.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 01:00 Everton Brighton & Hov… 21:00 Crystal Palace Leeds United 19:00 Southampton Manchester City 13:30 West Ham United West Bromwich Albion 16:00 Brighton & Hov… Leeds United 18:30 Aston Villa Newcastle United 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 13:00 Arsenal Crystal Palace 13:00 Fulham Tottenham Hotspur 15:00 Burnley Chelsea 17:30 Manchester United Sheffield United 20:15 Liverpool Everton 21:00 Southampton Manchester City 21:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Burnley 19:00 Leicester City Sheffield United 19:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 21:15 Manchester United West Bromwich Albion 19:00 Everton Fulham 19:00 Tottenham Hotspur Liverpool 21:15 Chelsea

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 25 18 5 2 50 15 +35 59 2 Manchester United 25 14 7 4 53 32 +21 49 3 Leicester City 25 15 4 6 44 27 +17 49 4 West Ham United 25 13 6 6 39 29 +10 45 5 Chelsea 25 12 7 6 41 25 +16 43 6 Liverpool 25 11 7 7 45 34 +11 40 7 Everton 24 12 4 8 37 33 +4 40 8 Aston Villa 23 11 3 9 37 26 +11 36 9 Tottenham Hotspur 24 10 6 8 37 27 +10 36 10 Arsenal 25 10 4 11 31 26 +5 34 11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 9 6 10 26 32 -6 33 12 Leeds United 24 10 2 12 40 43 -3 32 13 Southampton 24 8 6 10 31 40 -9 30 14 Crystal Palace 24 8 5 11 27 42 -15 29 15 Burnley 25 7 7 11 18 30 -12 28 16 Brighton & Hov… 24 5 11 8 25 30 -5 26 17 Newcastle United 25 7 4 14 26 43 -17 25 18 Fulham 25 4 10 11 21 32 -11 22 19 West Bromwich Albion 25 2 8 15 19 55 -36 14 20 Sheffield United 25 3 2 20 15 41 -26 11

