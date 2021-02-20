AdAd

Arsenal vs Manchester City Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Emirates Stadium

Date: 21st February 2021

Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Arsenal welcome table-toppers Manchester City to the Emirates this Sunday in what is their 25th match of the Premier League season.

In what promises to be a good show of tactical warfare, Arsenal host Manchester City at home having won just one out of their last five matches in all competitions. Although they just recorded an impressive victory over Leeds United in the league last Sunday, they were unable to follow it up against Benfica in their midweek Europa League encounter.

At the back, the Gunners woes continue as they’ve kept only one clean sheet in their last five competitive matches, with Arteta’s constant tinkering of the defence not helping.

He faces his mentor this Sunday and will be looking to halt City’s unprecedented march to the title.

The visitors come into this game full of confidence. They head into this game unbeaten in 24 games in all competitions and are also on a run of 17 straight wins heading into this tie.

The last time City lost a game dates back to November 2020 which has seen them open up a ten-point gap at the top of the table. They will fancy their chances against this Arsenal side low on confidence and still lacking a clear identity.

De Bruyne is back fit and played a role in their midweek win over Everton, but Ilkay Gundogan misses out for Pep Guardiola after picking up an injury against Tottenham.

Meanwhile, midfielder Thomas Partey is the only major injury absentee for Arteta.

Arsenal have won just one of their last ten competitive matches against Manchester City while the visitors won the other nine games in that period.

