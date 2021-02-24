Arsenal vs Benfica Preview

Arsenal will look to qualify for the next round of the Europa League this Thursday when they play Portuguese side Benfica at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus, Greece.

After both sides drew 1-1 in the first leg in Rome, The Gunners head into the second leg with a precious away goal and will be looking to get the job done in Greece.

Mikel Arteta’s men won the opening six matches of their Europa League campaign but produced an uninspiring display in their last outing to draw with their Thursday visitors. They will be looking to put up an improved performance in this second game, but are heading into this tie in poor form having taken one win from their last six games in all competitions (D2, L3).

They remain capable of producing great performances on a good day, but must sort out their floundering attack if they are to get anything from this game.

Despite seeing less of the ball, Benfica were the more impressive team in first leg, managing four shots on target against Arsenal’s two. They remain in this tie despite the Gunners away goal advantage.

The Portuguese side head into this tie unbeaten in six games in all competitions. However, the last three of those games ended in draws, with the hosts scoring just two goals in that period.

They will hope to improve on their record against English opponents when they face Arsenal as they have lost 19 times in 37 UEFA competition meetings against English clubs (W11, D7).