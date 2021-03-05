Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 6th March 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT Champions Bayern Munich will look to continue their quest for a ninth league title in a row when they welcome perennial rivals Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena for this Saturday’s Der Klassiker. The match sees arguably two of the most lethal Bundesliga strikers in Lewandowski and Haaland square up looking to put their mark on the league scoring charts. The hosts are top of the league and ahead of their rivals by a whopping 13 points and they will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run against their rivals to five matches in all competition. They head into this tie on a run of three wins from their last five games. That form is not exactly positive by their high standards, but they will head into the tie confident they can do it against Dortmund. Meanwhile, Dortmund who are sitting in fifth place will look to build on a recent run of results to crack into the top-four again and boost their chances of Champions League qualification at the end of the season. Edin Terzić’s side head into this tie on a run four wins from four games in all competition and will be confident of nicking a result here. They have kept three clean sheets from their last four wins and have scored eleven times in that period. BVB will look to pick up their first win over Bayern in five tries when they travel to the Allianz Arena as they have lost four out of their last four meetings against the Champions. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
