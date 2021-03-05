Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Preview

Bayern Munich vs Borussia Dortmund Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 6th March 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Champions Bayern Munich will look to continue their quest for a ninth league title in a row when they welcome perennial rivals Borussia Dortmund to the Allianz Arena for this Saturday’s Der Klassiker.

The match sees arguably two of the most lethal Bundesliga strikers in Lewandowski and Haaland square up looking to put their mark on the league scoring charts.

The hosts are top of the league and ahead of their rivals by a whopping 13 points and they will be looking to stretch their unbeaten run against their rivals to five matches in all competition.

They head into this tie on a run of three wins from their last five games. That form is not exactly positive by their high standards, but they will head into the tie confident they can do it against Dortmund.

Meanwhile, Dortmund who are sitting in fifth place will look to build on a recent run of results to crack into the top-four again and boost their chances of Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Edin Terzić’s side head into this tie on a run four wins from four games in all competition and will be confident of nicking a result here. They have kept three clean sheets from their last four wins and have scored eleven times in that period.

BVB will look to pick up their first win over Bayern in five tries when they travel to the Allianz Arena as they have lost four out of their last four meetings against the Champions.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. 1. FC Köln 15:30 Werder Bremen Arminia Bielefeld 18:00 Union Berlin Arminia Bielefeld 18:30 Werder Bremen Augsburg 1907 20:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach Wolfsburg 15:30 Schalke 04 Union Berlin 15:30 1. FC Köln 1. FSV Mainz 05 15:30 SC Freiburg Werder Bremen 15:30 Bayern Munich Borussia Dortmund 18:30 Hertha BSC Bayer 04 Leverkusen 13:30 Arminia Bielefeld RB Leipzig 15:30 Eintracht Frankfurt Stuttgart 18:00 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim Arminia Bielefeld 20:30 RB Leipzig Bayern Munich 15:30 Stuttgart Eintracht Frankfurt 15:30 Union Berlin 1. FC Köln 15:30 Borussia Dortmund Werder Bremen 15:30 Wolfsburg Schalke 04 18:30 Borussia Mönchengladbach

German Bundesliga Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Bayern Munich 24 17 4 3 71 34 +37 55 2 RB Leipzig 24 16 5 3 46 20 +26 53 3 Wolfsburg 24 12 9 3 38 21 +17 45 4 Eintracht Frankfurt 24 11 10 3 47 33 +14 43 5 Bayer 04 Leverkusen 24 11 7 6 42 26 +16 40 6 Borussia Dortmund 24 12 3 9 50 35 +15 39 7 Union Berlin 23 8 10 5 36 26 +10 34 8 SC Freiburg 24 9 7 8 37 38 -1 34 9 Stuttgart 24 8 9 7 45 37 +8 33 10 Borussia Mönchengladbach 24 8 9 7 40 37 +3 33 11 TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 24 8 6 10 39 41 -2 30 12 Werder Bremen 22 6 8 8 26 32 -6 26 13 Augsburg 1907 24 7 5 12 24 37 -13 26 14 Hertha BSC 24 5 6 13 28 43 -15 21 15 1. FC Köln 23 5 6 12 21 41 -20 21 16 1. FSV Mainz 05 24 4 6 14 23 44 -21 18 17 Arminia Bielefeld 22 5 3 14 18 41 -23 18 18 Schalke 04 24 1 7 16 16 61 -45 10

