Chelsea vs Everton Preview

Chelsea vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 8th March 2021 Kick-off time – 18:00 GMT Carlo Ancelloti will lead his side to London to face his old team who are flying high under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel who remains unbeaten since replacing Frank Lampard in January. The Blues under the guidance of the German have gone ten games without tasting defeat. In that period, they faced Mourinho, Diego Simeone, Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp and came out unscathed. That form has led them into the top four with a shot at second place as they sit just four points behind Manchester United who occupy second place. They head into this tie full of confidence but will be wary of Everton who are just one point behind them in 5th place having played a game less. They will be looking to put greater distance between them and Everton when they host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge this Sunday. Everton on their own have hit a purple patch in recent games to see them climb up the table, just five points behind Man United who are in second place. They head into this tie on a run of three consecutive wins in the league. In that period, the Toffees did not concede a goal but were able to score four times. They now face a Chelsea side who are equally hard to break down and who do not also score much. However, their away form will give them much confidence heading into this game as they are unbeaten in the nine away games they have played since November 2020. In that period, they won six times and scored 17 goals. The last five meetings between both sides have produced eleven goals for both teams, with three wins for Everton and a single win for Chelsea in that period. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Carlo Ancelloti will lead his side to London to face his old team who are flying high under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel who remains unbeaten since replacing Frank Lampard in January.
The Blues under the guidance of the German have gone ten games without tasting defeat. In that period, they faced Mourinho, Diego Simeone, Solskjaer and Jurgen Klopp and came out unscathed.
That form has led them into the top four with a shot at second place as they sit just four points behind Manchester United who occupy second place. They head into this tie full of confidence but will be wary of Everton who are just one point behind them in 5th place having played a game less.
They will be looking to put greater distance between them and Everton when they host the Toffees at Stamford Bridge this Sunday.
Everton on their own have hit a purple patch in recent games to see them climb up the table, just five points behind Man United who are in second place.
They head into this tie on a run of three consecutive wins in the league. In that period, the Toffees did not concede a goal but were able to score four times.
They now face a Chelsea side who are equally hard to break down and who do not also score much. However, their away form will give them much confidence heading into this game as they are unbeaten in the nine away games they have played since November 2020. In that period, they won six times and scored 17 goals.
The last five meetings between both sides have produced eleven goals for both teams, with three wins for Everton and a single win for Chelsea in that period.
