Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Preview

German heavyweights and reigning UCL champions Bayern Munich welcome French big boys Paris Saint-Germain to the Allianz Arena this Wednesday as both sides battle it out for a place in the semifinal of the Champions League.

The match which has been billed as the biggest fixture in this year’s quarter-final round will see two of last year’s finalists go head-to-head over two legs, beginning this Wednesday.

The Bavarians remain the competition’s favourite team and entertain their guests on a run of seven wins from their last seven games. Despite heading into this tie without Robert Lewandowski, the hosts are still deadly on their day and can take on any side in Europe.

Hansi Flick’s side have not lost at home since he took charge of the team and he will look to maintain that record when PSG come to visit.

The French champions romped into this round by picking Barcelona apart, winning 5-2 on aggregate, including a memorable 4-1 win away at the Nou Camp. The Parisians are facing the team that pipped them to the UCL title last season and they will be looking to exert revenge by knocking them out of this year’s episode.

They face their second big name in the knockout rounds of the UCL and they will be looking for a repeat performance like the one they put on against Barcelona.

However, their form heading into this fixture does not inspire so much confidence as they have lost two times since their 1-1 draw with Barca (W2).

They will hope that the weekend loss to Lille that saw them surrender their grip of first place in Ligue 1 was just a one-off performance as they travel to face a Bayern team who are unforgiving and ruthless in front of goal.

Mauricio Pochettino’s men remain a formidable side though and they will fancy their chances against this Bayern Munich side who are not so great defencively.

PSG’s recent record against Bayern doesn’t inspire confidence as they have yet to win in their last four competitive matches against the Bavarians—losing all four.