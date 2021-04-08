Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 9th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT Nuno Espirito Santo will take his side to Craven Cottage this Friday to play a Fulham side who are fighting for their lives. Scott Parker’s side are in a desperate position in the league and they have just seven games to save their season. After playing 31 rounds of matches, they sit in 17th place in the league standings and three points behind Newcastle in 16th having played a game more. Their chances of survival took a big hit last Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa. That loss extended their losing run to three games on the bounce and one win from their last five games. They will hope that they can arrest that slump against a Wolverhampton side who are struggling badly. The visitors are without a win in five league games (D2, L3) and sit in 14th place in the league standings. Their target for the season remains a top-half finish. However, their chance of achieving that is looking increasingly unlikely as the season gradually draws to a close. However, after putting in a decent second-half performance against West Ham last Monday, Santo will hope that his side can build on that performance and take all three points from this game. The visitors have taken three wins from their last five meetings against their London hosts. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Competition – Barclays Premier League
Stadium: Craven Cottage
Date: 9th April 2021
Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT
Nuno Espirito Santo will take his side to Craven Cottage this Friday to play a Fulham side who are fighting for their lives.
Scott Parker’s side are in a desperate position in the league and they have just seven games to save their season.
After playing 31 rounds of matches, they sit in 17th place in the league standings and three points behind Newcastle in 16th having played a game more.
Their chances of survival took a big hit last Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa.
That loss extended their losing run to three games on the bounce and one win from their last five games.
They will hope that they can arrest that slump against a Wolverhampton side who are struggling badly.
The visitors are without a win in five league games (D2, L3) and sit in 14th place in the league standings.
Their target for the season remains a top-half finish. However, their chance of achieving that is looking increasingly unlikely as the season gradually draws to a close.
However, after putting in a decent second-half performance against West Ham last Monday, Santo will hope that his side can build on that performance and take all three points from this game.
The visitors have taken three wins from their last five meetings against their London hosts.
Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:
Premier League Table
Latest Premier League Results