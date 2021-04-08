Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Fulham vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 9th April 2021 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Nuno Espirito Santo will take his side to Craven Cottage this Friday to play a Fulham side who are fighting for their lives.

Scott Parker’s side are in a desperate position in the league and they have just seven games to save their season.

After playing 31 rounds of matches, they sit in 17th place in the league standings and three points behind Newcastle in 16th having played a game more.

Their chances of survival took a big hit last Sunday after a 3-1 loss to Aston Villa.

That loss extended their losing run to three games on the bounce and one win from their last five games.

They will hope that they can arrest that slump against a Wolverhampton side who are struggling badly.

The visitors are without a win in five league games (D2, L3) and sit in 14th place in the league standings.

Their target for the season remains a top-half finish. However, their chance of achieving that is looking increasingly unlikely as the season gradually draws to a close.

However, after putting in a decent second-half performance against West Ham last Monday, Santo will hope that his side can build on that performance and take all three points from this game.

The visitors have taken three wins from their last five meetings against their London hosts.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Fulham 20:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Manchester City 12:30 Leeds United Liverpool 15:00 Aston Villa Crystal Palace 17:30 Chelsea Burnley 12:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 14:05 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Manchester United Sheffield United 19:00 Arsenal West Bromwich Albion 18:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Everton Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 12:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Sheffield United Arsenal 13:30 Fulham Manchester United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov…

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 31 23 5 3 66 21 +45 74 2 Manchester United 30 17 9 4 58 33 +25 60 3 Leicester City 30 17 5 8 53 34 +19 56 4 West Ham United 30 15 7 8 48 37 +11 52 5 Chelsea 30 14 9 7 46 30 +16 51 6 Tottenham Hotspur 30 14 7 9 51 32 +19 49 7 Liverpool 30 14 7 9 51 36 +15 49 8 Everton 29 14 5 10 41 38 +3 47 9 Aston Villa 29 13 5 11 42 31 +11 44 10 Arsenal 30 12 6 12 40 35 +5 42 11 Leeds United 30 13 3 14 47 48 -1 42 12 Crystal Palace 30 10 8 12 32 48 -16 38 13 Southampton 30 10 6 14 39 53 -14 36 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 30 9 8 13 30 41 -11 35 15 Burnley 30 8 9 13 24 40 -16 33 16 Brighton & Hov… 30 7 11 12 33 38 -5 32 17 Newcastle United 30 7 8 15 30 50 -20 29 18 Fulham 31 5 11 15 24 41 -17 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 30 4 9 17 25 59 -34 21 20 Sheffield United 30 4 2 24 17 52 -35 14

Latest Premier League Results