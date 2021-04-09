Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 10th April 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

After picking up one point from their game against Everton on Monday, Crystal Palace will look to continue their mini-renaissance when they welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park this weekend.

The Eagles are safe from a relegation fight and are sitting comfortably in 12th place heading into this week’s round of fixtures.

Their attention now has been turned to finishing as high up as possible come the end of the season.

Roy Hodgson’s men are on a run of three clean sheets at home and have proven difficult to beat across their last six games as they have lost just once in six league games (W2, D3).

However, the hosts are on their worst run of form against Chelsea, losing all six of their last 6 matches against their London neighbours.

Chelsea suffered their first defeat since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel last Saturday against West Brom.

They bounced back however in midweek, brushing aside Porto in the Champions League. They will look to put in a decent shift this weekend and reclaim fourth position which has since been taken over by West Ham United.

With the Saturday loss the first and only time Chelsea conceded over one goal in a game since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, the Blues are certainly a good side and will fancy their chances against Roy Hodgson’s plucky Palace.

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. Aston Villa 02:00 Everton Burnley 12:00 Newcastle United West Ham United 14:05 Leicester City Tottenham Hotspur 16:30 Manchester United Sheffield United 19:00 Arsenal West Bromwich Albion 18:00 Southampton Brighton & Hov… 20:15 Everton Everton 20:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 01:00 Crystal Palace Newcastle United 12:30 West Ham United Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Sheffield United Arsenal 13:30 Fulham Manchester United 16:00 Burnley Leeds United 20:00 Liverpool Chelsea 20:00 Brighton & Hov… Tottenham Hotspur 18:00 Southampton Aston Villa 20:15 Manchester City Leicester City 20:00 West Bromwich Albion Arsenal 20:00 Everton

Premier League Table

The very latest football data here . Just loading statistics from information source. # Team MP W D L F A G P 1 Manchester City 32 23 5 4 67 23 +44 74 2 Manchester United 30 17 9 4 58 33 +25 60 3 Leicester City 30 17 5 8 53 34 +19 56 4 Chelsea 31 15 9 7 50 31 +19 54 5 Liverpool 31 15 7 9 53 37 +16 52 6 West Ham United 30 15 7 8 48 37 +11 52 7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 14 7 9 51 32 +19 49 8 Everton 29 14 5 10 41 38 +3 47 9 Leeds United 31 14 3 14 49 49 +0 45 10 Aston Villa 30 13 5 12 43 33 +10 44 11 Arsenal 30 12 6 12 40 35 +5 42 12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 10 8 13 31 41 -10 38 13 Crystal Palace 31 10 8 13 33 52 -19 38 14 Southampton 30 10 6 14 39 53 -14 36 15 Burnley 30 8 9 13 24 40 -16 33 16 Brighton & Hov… 30 7 11 12 33 38 -5 32 17 Newcastle United 30 7 8 15 30 50 -20 29 18 Fulham 32 5 11 16 24 42 -18 26 19 West Bromwich Albion 30 4 9 17 25 59 -34 21 20 Sheffield United 30 4 2 24 17 52 -35 14

