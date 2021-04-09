Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Preview

Crystal Palace vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 10th April 2021 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT After picking up one point from their game against Everton on Monday, Crystal Palace will look to continue their mini-renaissance when they welcome Chelsea to Selhurst Park this weekend. The Eagles are safe from a relegation fight and are sitting comfortably in 12th place heading into this week’s round of fixtures. Their attention now has been turned to finishing as high up as possible come the end of the season. Roy Hodgson’s men are on a run of three clean sheets at home and have proven difficult to beat across their last six games as they have lost just once in six league games (W2, D3). However, the hosts are on their worst run of form against Chelsea, losing all six of their last 6 matches against their London neighbours. Chelsea suffered their first defeat since the appointment of Thomas Tuchel last Saturday against West Brom. They bounced back however in midweek, brushing aside Porto in the Champions League. They will look to put in a decent shift this weekend and reclaim fourth position which has since been taken over by West Ham United. With the Saturday loss the first and only time Chelsea conceded over one goal in a game since Thomas Tuchel’s appointment, the Blues are certainly a good side and will fancy their chances against Roy Hodgson’s plucky Palace. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table Latest Premier League Results
